Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bear Conflicts Are On The Rise
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is increasing outreach efforts to encourage Vermont residents and visitors to get ahead of an anticipated jump in bear conflicts this month.

“Last year, we saw reported bear incidents spike from 206 in May to 473 in June,” said the department’s Black Bear Project lead biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “We want to head off that spike this year, and we need the public’s help to do it.”

