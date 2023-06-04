Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bear Conflicts Are On The Rise

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is increasing outreach efforts to encourage Vermont residents and visitors to get ahead of an anticipated jump in bear conflicts this month.
“Last year, we saw reported bear incidents spike from 206 in May to 473 in June,” said the department’s Black Bear Project lead biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “We want to head off that spike this year, and we need the public’s help to do it.”
The department has seen increasing bear conflicts between May and June over the past several years. However, 2022 showed a larger spike than the three-year average of 182 reports in May and 370 reports in June. This year the department has already received 136 reports as of May 27. That number does not include incidents reported directly to game wardens and will likely grow as warden reports are processed over the next two weeks.
“This month, Fish and Wildlife will be using every channel we have to reach everyone who lives in or visits Vermont with the message that bear coexistence is a shared responsibility,” said Comeau. “For the first time, we are teaming up with the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation and the Department of Environmental Conservation to put up ‘Keep Bears Wild ’signs at state parks and transfer stations. Anywhere there is a risk of bears learning to look for food near people, we want people to be able to see how to reduce that risk.”
In Vermont, the leading cause of bear conflicts is unsecured garbage, including household trash collection bins and dumpsters at businesses and campgrounds. Keeping garbage bins inside until a few hours before trash collection can significantly reduce the risk of bear conflicts in residential neighborhoods. Insisting that garbage collectors provide businesses and public facilities with bear-proof dumpsters can reduce the risk of conflicts in other locations.
If a bear develops aggressive behaviors like breaking into buildings in search of food, the department may have to kill that bear to protective public. “Nobody wants that outcome,” said Comeau.
A full list of steps for coexisting with bears is available on the department’s website at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-
Vermonters who notice bears seeking food in their yards or in public places like campgrounds should report the incident at: https://anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/WildlifeBearReport.aspx.
No Swimming And No Fires Allowed At Fishing Access
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds people that open fires and swimming are prohibited at all Vermont state fishing access areas.
Open fires and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Fish and Wildlife cleans up the toxic waste left by open fires on state lands annually at considerable expense.
Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department maintains 203 developed fishing access areas on lakes and rivers throughout the state. These areas have allowed uses determined by law, and swimming is not one of them.
“Vermont State Game Wardens will be strictly enforcing the rules at state fishing access areas this summer,” said Col. Justin Stedman, Vermont’s Chief Game Warden. “Please help keep our lands clean and open for others to enjoy, and report violations to your local warden or use the anonymous Operation Game Thief online report form on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website at this link: https://tinyurl.com/yxv8x7tk. Reports of time-sensitive violations should be called into a local State Police radio dispatcher who can contact a warden.”
Vermont Antlerless Permits Now Available
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met on May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 26-29 and December 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“Recent management efforts have successfully balanced deer numbers with what the habitat can support in many parts of Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in eight wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.”
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 2.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 10 this year, and it will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
Free Fishing Day gives resident and nonresident anglers a chance to fish without a license and perhaps find they love the sport. It is a chance for an experienced angler to take a novice out and teach them.
Free Fishing Day in Vermont also will be celebrated at the Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival, to be held at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station at 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Designed for young anglers and families, the event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will be supplying fishing rods, reels and bait for use by participants.
Vermont’s regular bass season also opens on June 10, marking the start of some of the hottest bass fishing action in the northeast. The season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November.
To learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke invites shooters and the public for the first registered shoot of the season on Saturday. The John Smedley Memorial Shoot includes 100 Sporting Clays, 50 Super Sporting, and 50 5-Stand.
Lunch will be served from 11 to 1.
This shoot is a NSCA Registered shoot and is open to registered and non-registered shooters. Pre-register on ScoreChaser.com so they can plan for food. Walk-ins will be accepted.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings in New Hampshire this spring and summer. It’s easy to participate and the survey is now open. If you observe groups of turkeys with poults between now and August 31, report your sightings on NH Fish and Game’s web-based Turkey Brood Survey by visiting https://forms.gle/LT7oewbq6Cx9hPGSA.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game is urging those who need a Hunter Education class to sign up now and avoid the crush that occurs in the fall as classes may be full.
Hunter Education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, a license to hunt is mandatory. To meet this requirement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers classes around the state and online. Participants must be at least 15 years old by the date of their field day examination to achieve certification in basic Hunter Education.
“Summer is your best opportunity to get into an online class and follow it up with the required field day,” says New Hampshire Fish and Game Hunter Education Coordinator Josh Mackay.
Register at www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html and choose Start Online Course. Once you complete the online Hunter Education course, the next step is to attend an in-person field day, which includes a written exam and skills testing.
***
On May 28 a 77-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while hunting turkeys with a friend in Goffstown. The victim, accompanied by his friend, was able to walk out of the woods on his own and drive himself to the hospital.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 9, 2004: “Powerful thunderstorms knocked down hundreds of trees and numerous power lines. Golf-ball sized hail at Tupper Lake, NY, and 2 small tornadoes near Gouveneur, NY.”
He also tells us that on June 11, 1773: “In the ‘History of Newbury (VT)’ it was noted “This night there fell a snow 2 inches deep.’”
Parting Shots
Paddle The Border was not Sunday, June 1 as I wrote in last week’s column. It was Sunday, May 21. I don’t know where my mind was when I wrote the first sentence of my column.
***
My office was invaded by a red squirrel Thursday. I was working in the office from 5-9 a.m. when I left to work in the woods. Upon my return at noon I found sunflower seed husks scattered around beneath my desk and the top of a three-pound coffee can in which I keep the sunflower seeds chewed off.
I cleaned up the mess and put a new cover on the can.
Upon my return to the office around 3, I found the same scene as before. I cleaned up that mess and removed the can with the remaining sunflower seeds and declared war.
This time when I left I had a Havahart trap set, baited with more seeds. A couple hours later Linda hollered to me that there was a commotion upstairs in my office.
When I got up there I found a red squirrel racing back and forth in the trap. I took it far away from the house and let it go in the woods by the pond, hoping it would not find its way back.
We have many red squirrels, gray squirrels and chipmunks running around outside but this one found a way in, perhaps through the dog’s gate and I hoped not to see it our its kind in my office again.
***
Linda had her right knee replaced last Tuesday so for now she is limited in her mobility and staying in the house to avoid stairs and uneven ground. For a year she endured a lot of pain and looks forward to again being able to comfortably walk in the woods.
***
I was invited by the St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1973 to join them Saturday for their 50th reunion. It was nice to reconnect with students I taught 50 years ago, many of whom I had not seen since.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
