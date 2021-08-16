The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says bear hunting season starts in September and reminds hunters about the bear hunting regulations.
Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts September 1, and continues through November 12 with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15. The late bear season begins November 13 and continues through November 21. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.
In addition to a hunting license, a bear hunter using a bow or crossbow must have a prior or current bow license or a certificate proving completion of a bow hunter education course.
The hunter must field dress the bear before taking it to a reporting station. It is also legal to skin the bear and cut it up in order to carry it out of the woods. Although the bear must be reported within 48 hours, Fish and Wildlife urges doing so quickly to cool the meat. The hunter must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population.
Upon the request of a game warden, a person harvesting a bear is required to return to the kill site with a game warden.
Mark Scott, Director of Wildlife, says Vermont’s regulated legal bear hunting seasons help manage the state’s population.
“Fifty years ago Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” he said. “Bears are now found statewide except in Grand Isle County, and although we have successfully increased bear numbers to close to 5,000, the human population also has increased, resulting in more encounters between humans and bears. Carefully regulated legal hunting helps control the growth of the black bear population and allows for their sustainable use, while decreasing interactions with humans.”
Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs.
The Granite State’s bear season will officially open on Tuesday, September 1, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division is ready to assist successful hunters with the registration of their bears this year. All bear harvests must be reported to Fish and Game Conservation Officers within 12 hours of taking.
To make this process more convenient and efficient for hunters, contact options will be available as of September 1.
Phone notification: Hunters can call 603-271-3361 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to report their kill. Once contact information has been furnished, a Conservation Officer in your area will contact you directly to initiate and schedule the harvest registration process.
Digital notification: New this year, hunters can notify Conservation Officers electronically of their harvest by simply completing a few lines of personal information and initiating contact. You will be called as soon as possible by a CO in your area to schedule your bear’s registration. Fill out the form to contact a CO electronically.
Bear management objectives vary by region, and hunting opportunity has been expanded in some regions in an effort to stabilize bear population growth.
Hunters may not hunt bear over bait containing chocolate or any cocoa derivative.
In addition to baiting for bear on private land, hunters may bait for bear on lands owned or managed by the Department, as well as the federal government, including the White Mountain National Forest. When baiting bear, no person shall have more than one active bait site within an individual trapping unit as described in 303.13(c).
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held September 1 through September 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held October 13-November 11 with a daily bag limit of one Canada goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone.
In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be October 5-November 7, and November 24-December 19 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version will also be available from license agents and post offices.
***
The 6th annual Ducks Unlimited Charity shoot will be held Saturday, August 21 at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club.
There will be three events, a 100-bird main event, 20 ga side event and 5 stand. There will also be a raffle with some great prizes and a few guns.
Contact Christy Incerpi at 802-598-6279 or ccn.ducksunlimited@gmail.com for more information and to let her know if you will attend so she can plan for the lunch.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on August 22, 1816: The “year without a summer” experienced another summer frost, as a sharp cold front on the 21st brought an early hint of autumn.
Parting Shots
Lieutenant Dangerous, Jeff Danziger’s Vietnam War Memoir provides a caustic and occasionally humorous account of the war.
Danziger served in Vietnam 1970-71 as an intelligence officer in the Army. Following his time in the war, he taught at U32 in East Montpelier.
One of the best political cartoonists, Danziger’s work has appeared in publications around the world. He is currently syndicated by the Washington Post. He came to the attention to many of us when his cartoons started appearing in the Rutland Herald and Times Argus in 1975 while he was teaching English.
He now divides his time between homes in Dummerston, VT and New York City.
I met Danziger several years ago when his daughter was a St. Johnsbury Academy student where I was assistant headmaster. He, Brad Ashley, a former colleague of his from U32 and chair of the Academy English Department at the time, and I went out for a few brews and shared some of our Vietnam and teaching experiences.
I too was in the Army and served in intelligence in Vietnam but some three years earlier 1967-68. Other than his last month in country, Jeff served in III Corp where I also served.
A lot changed in the intervening years. Tet took place in the last half of my time and the distrust of the policy makers and the feeling the U.S. was never going to win the war or the hearts and minds of the South Vietnamese grew rapidly.
Danziger writes about his weekend trips back to Vermont to see his wife prior to shipping out for Vietnam. During his time at Fort Belvoir in Virginia he often rode back and forth to St. Johnsbury where his wife would pick him up with a soldier from Kirby who had a new car. The Kirby resident had been wounded three times in Vietnam and rather then send him back again the Army made him a cook stateside.
Remember things were not going well by the time Danziger arrived in Vietnam. As he said, “The army had faced a cataclysmic fall in morale by that time.”
Writing Lieutenant Dangerous nearly fifty years after he served in Vietnam, Danziger tries to convey what it was like and what the draft did to those who were called and those who avoided it. Danziger was one who was drafted and he writes about how unfair the draft was, and how it most affected the poor, less educated and minorities.
I found the book both enjoyable and troubling at the same time. There are many books about the Vietnam War but none held my interest as well as Lieutenant Dangerous.
Danziger closed his memoir with, “As time goes on and I get older, I am more haunted by my own history, with more questions today than yesterday.”
He added, “What lessons can be learned are clouded by interpretations, even if some lessons should rightly be ignored. We may not know what the war meant, but we do know that it meant something. Still, the history is frightening.”
I think most Vietnam veterans would agree. I know I do.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
