Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bear Hunting Opens Saturday In Vermont
Buy Now

Linda and Oak on porch of DOC’s Alder Brook Cabin.

Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts September 1, and continues through November 11 with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15. The late bear season begins November 12 and continues through November 20. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.

In addition to a hunting license, a bear hunter using a bow or crossbow must have a prior or current bow license or a certificate proving completion of a bow hunter education course.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.