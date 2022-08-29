Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bear Hunting Opens Saturday In Vermont

Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts September 1, and continues through November 11 with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15. The late bear season begins November 12 and continues through November 20. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.
In addition to a hunting license, a bear hunter using a bow or crossbow must have a prior or current bow license or a certificate proving completion of a bow hunter education course.
The hunter must field dress the bear before taking it to a reporting station. It is also legal to skin the bear and cut it up in order to carry it out of the woods. Although the bear must be reported within 48 hours, Fish and Wildlife urges doing so quickly to cool the meat. The hunter must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population.
Upon the request of a game warden, a person taking a bear is required to return to the kill site with a game warden.
“Bears will be feeding along power lines and in forest openings and old fields where berries and apples can be found as well as in forested beech and oak stands,” said Vermont’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “They also are likely to be feeding on standing corn.”
Scott says Vermont’s regulated legal bear hunting seasons help manage the state’s population.
“Fifty years ago Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” he said. “Bears are now found statewide except in Grand Isle County, and although we have successfully increased bear numbers close to 6,000, the human population also has increased, resulting in more encounters between humans and bears. Carefully regulated legal hunting helps control the growth of the black bear population and allows for their sustainable use, while decreasing interactions with humans.”
Scott says with bears being so abundant, this is a great opportunity for hunters who have never hunted bear to do so this year. He says properly prepared bear meat is highly nutritious. The key to successfully securing good meat is to skin the bear as soon as possible and process it immediately if you do not have access to a large cooler.
Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife urges hunters to download and read the 2022 Black Bear Hunting Guide at https://vtfishandwildlife.com.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held September 1 through September 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada.
The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held October 15-November 13 with a daily bag limit of one Canada goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone.
In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be October 4-November 6, and November 23-December 18 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
New this year is a late Canada goose season targeting resident birds. Within the Lake Champlain and Interior zones, the season will be held from December 1 to January 21, with a five-bird daily bag limit. The season will run December 19 to January 21 in the Connecticut River zone and applies only to the lands of the zone, not Connecticut River waters.
***
Vermont Fish & Wildlife invites new hunters to attend a free weekend workshop on deer hunting.
Learn to Hunt: White-tailed Deer will be held at Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury from 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 17 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 18. This intensive overnight workshop gives new hunters an introduction to scouting, picking a hunting spot, what to do before, during, and after the shot, and more. During the weekend, new hunters will be paired with an experienced hunting mentor to guide them through the fall novice deer weekend.
For more information about the seminars, contact the Hunter Education Program at 802-828-1193. Registration for all upcoming Hunter Education seminars and classes is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont
***
Women who are interested in honing their hunting skills this fall and learning the essentials of pre-season scouting for deer and other big game can sign up now for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) class Scouting for a Successful Hunt. The workshop will take place Sunday, September 25 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
The class is geared toward women who may have hunted with a mentor in the past who hope to branch out on their own or those who are intimidated by finding hunting access locations in their area. The day-long workshop will provide an overview of white-tailed deer ecology and teach participants about how to find property that is open to hunting, the tools that help us understand the landscape, new technology and maps, how to determine property ownership, and when to scout before your hunt. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is now open; visit www.nhbow.com to register today. Courses fill quickly, and registration is limited to 15 participants with a minimum of 6 required to hold the class. The workshop’s fee of $85 is due upon registration.
***
Stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game exhibit at the Lancaster Fair, September 1 to September 5. Chat with Fish and Game Conservation Officers and biologists who are excited to answer your questions about fishing, hunting, wildlife watching, and off-highway recreational vehicle safety and ethics.
***
The 10th Annual Fred Bona Memorial All Around Shotgunner Fun Shoot will be held at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke on September 4 at 9 a.m.
Contact Brian Molloy at 603-748-2025 or bmolloy.777@gmail.com.
***
The Groveton Fish & Game Club invites shooters and guests to:
The 3rd Annual Dr. Phil Page Memorial 100 Bird NSCA Registered Shoot Sunday September 11.
Preregistration is HIGHLY SUGGESTED and would be appreciated, to
preregister sign up on Score Chaser (https://apn.scorechaser.com/ or
contact Andy Kachmarik at aikachmarik@gmail.com or call 603-631-7134.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 31, 1932: “The last Total Solar Eclipse to cross Vermont took place with periods of clouds, tracking from Quebec southeast to Portland, ME. The next one takes place in 2024.”
Mark also provided the August Records and Averages/.
Warmest: 71.7°F in 1937 Coldest: 60.4°F in 1903
Wettest: 9.06 inches in 2011 Driest: 0.93 inches in 2002
Parting Shots
Monday August 22 was our 52 wedding anniversary and we wanted to do something other than spend the night at a resort or eat at a high end restaurant. We chose to go to the northern tip of New Hampshire and the Dartmouth College Grant. Out abode was the rustic Alder Brook Cabin located on a ridge above the Swift Diamond River some 5 miles from the entrance gate. Oak went with us and although uneasy in the new setting for quite a while, ultimately settled down.
Alder Brook Cabin was built in 1947 by the legendary Ross McKenney and Alex MacPherson, Dartmouth class of 1944, as a hunting and fishing camp when the Grant was first opened to Dartmouth Outing Club students for recreation.
We had an enjoyable time sitting outside after dark sipping wine and watching the clouds pass over the trees that tower above the camp. Earlier, I cooked a delicious steak meal with my special sauce which we devoured.
Luckily the night was warm as I had forgotten our sleeping bags in the hurry to get going in the morning. Linda forgave me so I guess all is well. There are worse things than sleeping in one’s clothes.
***
Talk about strange happenings. Saturday evening Fish and Game and U.S. Forest Service officers responded to the AMC’s Zealand Hut to deal with a man who was threatening people. What made it interesting was that he was on the roof and naked.
All turned out well as the officers managed to defuse the situation and talk him off the roof. They walked him back to the Zealand trailhead where he was arrested.
***
Speaking of unusual things. By now you have heard multiple times about the bear attack in Strafford. Susan Lee was taking her two dogs for a walk in her woods when it appears they surprised a mother bear and her cubs.
The bear charged Lee and she fell over a stone wall. The bear landed on her leaving her with puncture wounds on her leg and multiple scrapes and abrasions.
According to an account in the Valley News, Lee is recovering nicely and did not want the bear euthanized.
***
Newport resident John Jacques wrote, “I read your article regarding Eagle Point a place where I grew-up in the 50’s. My father Curtis Jacques was the Manager of the farm there from 1952 to 1958 after he graduated from the University of Vermont. As a child I lived in all three homes that were once there.”
He added, “I remember Michael Dunn coming down from Canada in a limousine as a child. My father told me he remembers the booze and cigarette outlaws would cross the border at night to sell their illegal items.”
Jacques closed with, “I wish ‘they’ would move the plaque that honors him mounted on a rock near the bench to the other side so visitors could see what Michael Dunn did, maybe you can have them move that.”
***
I was saddened to learn of the passing of Gary Ely. He was a real gentleman in every sense. I first started frequenting Caplan’s in 1964 and continued until it closed two years ago. There where three constants in all those years, quality merchandise, fair prices and Gary Ely.
I always enjoyed chatting with Gary as did thousands of other Caplan customers.
