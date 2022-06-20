Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bear Problems Are Mostly Caused By Humans

Bears are hungry and they are visiting areas in Vermont and New Hampshire where people live and causing problems. Many of those problems could be avoided, domestic animals protected, and the bears saved from being killed if people took precautions recommended by the state’s wildlife agencies.
“Bears, and people, are at risk when bears spend time in human-dominated landscapes,” said the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s bear project leader Jaclyn Comeau. “Every time a bear finds an easy meal of birdseed, compost or unsecured garbage, they are learning a dangerous association between people and food. Coexisting with bears starts with Vermonters taking proactive steps to help keep bears wild.”
Andrew Timmins, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Bear Project Leader said “Fish and Game strongly recommends that the public take a responsible approach to protecting their chickens and other livestock, one that is beneficial to both the state’s wildlife and a homeowner’s property and resources. Each summer, an increasing number of bears and other wildlife are killed by homeowners protecting poultry and other livestock from predation. This does not represent a sustainable approach to managing our wildlife resources.”
Electric fencing is the most effective and proactive method of keeping bears and other wildlife out of chicken coops and areas where livestock is contained as well as protecting bee hives. Wildlife predators are readily tempted by easily accessible and high-quality foods, which include chicken and poultry grain.
Do your part to protect the bears. Take down bird feeders until December. Store garbage in a secure structure or bear proof container. Wait until the morning of a scheduled pick-up to put the garbage out. Demand bear-proof dumpsters in your town. Clean your grill after every use. Compost responsibly.
“Electric poultry and bee fence packages are readily available from a variety of stores and distributors in New Hampshire. If properly maintained, this equipment will last many years thereby making the financial investment a very reasonable one,” said Daniel Bailey, Fish and Game’s Wildlife Damage Specialist. “Be responsible, go electric!”
Vermont Fish and Wildlife says, “Make bears feel uncomfortable in your
yard. Safe methods are yelling, banging pots and pans, or use other
noise devices from inside your house. Never shoot a bear to scare it.
Even BBs can seriously injure bears.”
We love our birds but don’t want to attract bears. A good way to help both is to plant native plants that are bird-friendly. For advice go to Audubon’s Native Plants for Birds Program, https://www.audubon.org/native-plants.
Bits and Pieces
Today, Vermont is home to a stable bear population estimated at 4,600 to 5,780, almost four times the state’s estimated population of 1,200 to 1,500 bears in 1975. Habitat loss, earlier spring weather due to climate change, and increasing development and human encroachment into remote areas can increase the odds of bears crossing paths with people.
***
The Loon Preservation Committee and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department want to remind anglers about the ban on the sale and freshwater use of lead sinkers and jigs weighing one ounce or less for all freshwater in the state. The Loon Preservation Committee recently recorded its first lead-poisoned loon of the year.
In 2021, a total of seven adult loons and one immature loon in New Hampshire were confirmed to have died from lead poisoning after ingesting lead sinkers and jigs weighing up to 0.17 ounces. These loons were discovered on lakes or ponds in Antrim, Enfield, Errol, Pittsburg, Stark, Sunapee, Sutton, and Tamworth. An eighth adult loon also died from ingested lead tackle in New Hampshire, however, this loon was collected during the fall migration period and therefore may not have been from the New Hampshire breeding population.
To address this issue and help anglers dispose of lead sinkers and jigs they can no longer use, LPC and NHFG have partnered with local tackle retailers to offer a lead tackle buyback program. Anglers can exchange one ounce or more of banned lead tackle (jigs and sinkers) for a $10 gift certificate redeemable at participating shops.
Full details of the buyback and participating shops can be found at www.loonsafe.org.
***
Forty people who have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are the lucky winners in the state’s 35th annual moose hunt lottery drawing.
Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2022 winners and alternates is now posted online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.
Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. In addition, 1,196 people submitted an application for a bonus point only, but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.
Last year, hunters harvested 30 moose, for a statewide success rate of 73 percent. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.
***
Women interested in learning outdoor skills in a beautiful setting can sign up for this fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend Workshop, which will take place September 9-11 at Geneva Point Center on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough. The registration fee of $295 includes two nights of lodging, plus all meals, instruction, and equipment use. Participants must be age 18 or older.
Participants will select four sessions from more than 30 different outdoor skills workshops including archery, fishing, fly fishing, camping, field dressing game, hiking, kayaking, rifle, shotgun, nature photography, outdoor survival, campfire cooking, map and compass, and more.
Registration for the 2022 Fall Weekend is now open and completed exclusively online. Visit nhbow.com today; classes fill quickly and on a first-come, first-served basis. The last day to register for classes or send a substitute attendee in your place will be August 9. Note: any cancellations received on or before July 27 will receive a full refund.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 27, 1950: “Bennington was struck by hail 1 to 2 inches in diameter, some containing metallic nuclei, possibly originating from the coke plant in Troy, NY.”
***
Mark reminds us that Tuesday, June 21, “The Summer Solstice arrives at 5:14 a.m., the longest daylight of the year.”
Parting Shots
By the time you read this it will officially be summer but it sure didn’t feel like summer on Saturday when the temps were more like we would expect in April.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.