It is time to take down bird feeders and clean up under them. Bears in the region are now out of their winter dens and hungry. Not a lot of natural food is available so they are looking for anything they can get nourishment from. Black oil sunflower seeds are just what they need. Unfortunately, that means getting close to homes and other places they should not be.
New Hampshire Fish and Game points out that, “While there may be some leftover nuts from last fall, bears will be primarily reliant on spring greens for food. Because of this limited menu, bears will be easily enticed by a wide variety of human-produced food sources, especially bird feeders.”
With the recent onset of spring-like conditions, officials are asking the New Hampshire public to be both proactive and responsible by taking down bird feeders no later than April 1 in the North Country, and immediately in central and southern parts of the state where bear activity has already been reported.
Despite continued pleas asking homeowners not to feed birds during the non-winter months, bird feeders typically are the direct cause of 25% of annual bear-human encounters.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends taking down bird feeders now and keeping them stored until December, to avoid attracting bears.
“Although we typically recommend taking down bird feeders by April 1, we are asking Vermonters to take them down early this year,” said Jaclyn Comeau, the department’s bear biologist.
The department is already receiving bear reports and encourages Vermonters who experience a conflict with bears to submit a report through the Living with
“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods, such as bird seed, is key to successful coexistence,” Comeau added.
Bird feeders are just one of the things that can attract hungry bears. Other sources of food that bears find appealing are garbage, open dumpsters, backyard chickens, pet food, barbecue grills, campsites with accessible food, and food waste. “Purposely feeding a bear is not just bad for the bear,” said Comeau. “It is also dangerous for you, it causes problems for your neighbors, and it is illegal.”
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold a public hearing on deer and moose management for 2022 March 24 at Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Rd, Orleans. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and volunteer instructors will offer turkey hunting seminars March 26 and April 2.
***
Learning to Hunt Spring Turkeys, designed specifically for new hunters, will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Country
Learning to Call Spring Turkeys will be held Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mendon Fish and Game Club in Pittsford. Participants will learn and practice turkey calling with plenty of opportunity to ask questions about turkey hunting. A panel of National Wild Turkey Federation volunteers and expert turkey hunters will provide instruction. Participants are urged to bring their own turkey calls.
For more information about the seminars, contact Nicole Meier at Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1193.
Registration for all upcoming seminars is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at this link: https://register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the Winter Turkey Flock Survey. The survey ends on March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s fun and easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2022-2023 waterfowl hunting season on Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m., at the N.H. Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. Comments made at the meeting will be considered in finalizing New Hampshire’s 2022-2023 waterfowl season dates. If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide comments, email them to comments@wildlife.nh.gov and enter “Waterfowl Season Setting” in the subject line. Written comments will be accepted and considered up until April 1, 2022
***
To apply for a Maine moose permit online, go to mefishwildlife.com and fill out the online moose permit application. May 12 is the deadline.
***
An attempt to open up Sunday hunting in Maine has been shot down in committee. Hunting big game animals such as bears and moose is a popular activity in Maine, but the state is home to a law that bars hunting on Sunday. The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife voted against a proposal to end the ban on Monday.
There have been many attempts to repeal or alter the ban over the years and none have succeeded. The latest proposal would have allowed Sunday hunting in parts of northern Maine. It also would’ve allowed Sunday hunting in parts of southern Maine with permission from landowners.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 22, 2012: “10 years ago, the earliest 80 readings on record occurred on this date, including 80 in Montpelier and Rutland, and 81 in Burlington.”
Mark also reminds us that on March 24, 2014: “Arctic air following a ‘spring’ snowfall of 6 to 10 inches, drops readings to –21°F in West Burke, VT; second coldest March on record.”
Parting Shots
It is officially spring. The Vernal Equinox which marks the start of calendar spring occurred Sunday at 11:33 a.m.
Along with spring we have MUD season. Those who live on dirt roads have to endure two to three weeks of driving through quagmires that strive to tear the exhaust system from under the car and cause the brakes to be clogged with dirt and stones that do serious damage.
I have been grading our road twice a day with little to show for it. The first vehicle to pass after I grade sinks to its frame.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
