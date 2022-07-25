The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the high-risk bear conflicts such as home and vehicle entries are being reported more frequently this summer than in previous years. That means big trouble for the bears and the public and will likely result in the needless death of several “problem” bears.

“Vermont’s black bears are learning to connect humans and food, and becoming bolder,” said wildlife biologist and Black Bear Project leader Jaclyn Comeau. “The number one cause of this dangerous, escalating behavior is Vermonters failing to secure food sources that attract bears. This failure is putting people and bears in danger.”

