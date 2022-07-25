The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the high-risk bear conflicts such as home and vehicle entries are being reported more frequently this summer than in previous years. That means big trouble for the bears and the public and will likely result in the needless death of several “problem” bears.
“Vermont’s black bears are learning to connect humans and food, and becoming bolder,” said wildlife biologist and Black Bear Project leader Jaclyn Comeau. “The number one cause of this dangerous, escalating behavior is Vermonters failing to secure food sources that attract bears. This failure is putting people and bears in danger.”
Bear incident reports to the department have been on the rise for a decade, from 135 reports in 2011 to 650 in 2021. This year, over 700 reports have already been submitted.
“We are receiving more bear incident reports and more concerningly we are also receiving more reports of truly high-risk behavior by bears,” said Comeau. “In a typical year, we receive just two or three reports of bears breaking into homes. This summer, we are hearing of two to three attempted or successful home entries per week.”
Securing garbage, taking down bird feeders, locking vehicles and making sure not to store food in vehicles, composting properly, and protecting backyard livestock with an electric fence are necessary.
“Coexisting with our healthy bear population requires all Vermonters to remove potential sources of conflict before problems start,” said Comeau. “Preventing a conflict is much easier than resolving an ongoing conflict and is the safest option for both bears and people. Once a bear has learned truly high-risk behaviors like home entry, lethal control may be needed to protect human safety. No one wants to have to resort to that measure.”
I have said it many times; we are the problem, not the bears. Composting as is mandated in Vermont is a good thing and I support it but it often attracts bears and other critters if not done correctly.
Winners Of Vermont Moose Permits Announced
The winners of Vermont’s 2022 moose hunting permits were determined last Wednesday at a lottery drawing in Montpelier. The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by the June 22 deadline.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state.
The hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 65 moose, or 5 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
“Moose density in WMU E remains well above one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The goal of the moose season recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted in a searchable database on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
If your name wasn’t drawn, you can still bid in Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until August 10. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish and Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. Contact the department to receive a moose permit bid kit. Telephone 802-828-1190 or email, cheri.waters@vermont.gov.
I applied in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as I do every year and again did not get lucky.
Bits and Pieces
The 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits have been published.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices in August.
Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend will be September 24 and 25. Resident and nonresident hunters 17 years of age or younger on those dates may hunt ducks and geese within the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones during this weekend while accompanied by an adult 18 or older. In the Connecticut River Zone, youth must be 15 years of age or younger on those dates. The hunting season dates, bag limits and related regulations for all migratory birds are set annually within a framework established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in coordination with New York and New Hampshire.
Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sets the season dates and bag limits for the Connecticut River Zone.
***
Establishing Pollinator Habitat For Landowners will be offered August 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Snapdragon Flower Farm in Danville.
Snapdragon Flower Farm has been working to establish pollinator habitat on their diversified farm that produces field and greenhouse grown cut flowers and vegetable, herb and flower seedlings. This event is geared to those interested in pollinator habitat establishment on their own property.
Barb and Brian Huibregtse will share what they have learned and pollinator expert Laura Johnson with UVM Ag Extension will also be there. This workshop will help landowners get started on their own property, regardless of gardening experience. The program will include a walk to 3 pollinator plots. Send any questions to bh54189@gmail.com.[Text Wrapping Break]
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on July 26, 1830: “Summer freshet (flood) caused by 3 days of rain brought devastating floods to Bethel, Lincoln, Bristol, and Vergennes, VT.”
He also supplied the July Records and Averages.
Warmest Avg. : 75.2°F/1921 Coldest Avg. : 65.0°F/1956
Wettest: 9.16 inches in 2008 Driest: 0.96 inches in 1919
Parting Shots
It has been too damn hot. The saving grace is our spring-fed pond to which Oak and I retreat when we can no longer tolerate the heat and humidity.
The heat wave with temps over 90 started Tuesday and continued through Sunday. Although there was a drop in temps on Monday and Tuesday, it was still hot by my standards.
We are better off than those who live in many parts of the country where temps surpass 100 and people are dying from the heat.
On these hot days I dream of October and cool temps that make working or recreating outside very pleasant.
***
Wednesday I finished my three days a week cardio rehab and Friday I had my last chemo infusion. I get my pump off at NVRH at noon on Sunday and then my body will begin the process of eliminating the chemo and I hope my taste buds will return and my neuropathy will decline.
