Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Bears are hungry and doing damage

I heard from a Vermont reader who had a visit from a big bear one night last week. He explained that they had purchased three 50 pound bags of cracked corn and sunflower seed and left them in the back of their Blazer overnight.
He said, “Heard a hell of a commotion Friday night and chased a big bear out of the pole/barn/garage. Did not see car damage until a.m.”
The photos he sent show both taillights torn out, one hanging and one on the ground as well as the wiper hanging down.
Bears have an acute sense of smell and what happened is a good example of that.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold two more public hearings on deer. In-person deer hearings are not being held for 2020 to encourage social distancing and avoid the spread of COVID-19. The department is holding electronic public hearings to solicit input on deer from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the following dates through the following means:
May 11 – Through computer: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83167838494, AND conference call: 929-436-2866, meeting ID: 831-6783-8494
May 12 – Through computer: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84013715841, AND conference call: 929-436-2866, meeting ID: 840-1371-5841
To participate via smartphone or tablet, download the free Zoom Cloud Meeting App and enter the appropriate 9-digit meeting ID.
The conference call number is the same for both meetings, but each meeting has a unique ID number and weblink. Be sure to use the correct information for the meeting you are joining.
The department urges members of the public to review information that will be discussed by going to https://vtfishandwildlife.com/deer-moose-hearings prior to the hearings This includes a video presentation from Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin on the antlerless harvest and youth season recommendation as well as information that would normally be provided at the in-person public hearings. A copy of the proposed 2020 antlerless harvest and youth season recommendation can be found on this page as well.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation.
“We have had a dramatic increase this spring in the number of complaints about bears, foxes, raccoons, fisher, coyotes, skunks, and bobcats preying on chickens,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden. “Many of the calls are coming from people who are new at keeping chickens and who do not provide sufficient protection for their birds.”
Protecting free-ranging chickens is impossible, so Col. Batchelder urges people to keep their birds contained inside electric net fencing and to make sure any wire fencing is secure. Use of one-quarter-inch hardware cloth, especially along the bottom of an enclosure will block most small predators. Weasels can get through a one-inch opening. The electric netting, however, is good extra protection even outside the wire netting – especially against black bears which are strong enough to break into most unprotected chicken coops. Several types of electric net fencing are available. The netting is portable and can easily be used with moveable chicken pens.
***
Vermont State Game Warden Sgt. Warden Robert Currier of Essex Junction has been named “Officer of the Year for 2020” by the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association, according to an announcement from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that “Each May from 1812 to 1817 featured a snowstorm. Rev. Bentley of Salem, MA, “Not a flower to be seen this Maying (May 1st).” 10” snow in Marlboro, VT.”
He also tells us that on Many 2, 1903: “Record cold followed record heat from April 30th. Northfield and Morrisville, VT both 18 degrees.”
Parting Shots
We made it to May and can now see evidence of spring here in the woods. Two weeks ago the coltsfoot appeared on the edge of the back lawn. They are gone now by the yellow trout lilys are blooming and I can see bits of green grass in the otherwise brown lawns.
***
The weekend was nice, sunny and warm, what a spring weekend should be. Like so many others, I did a lot of yard work and cleaned up some of my network of trails.
***
The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors!
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.