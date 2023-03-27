Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bears Are Out, Remove The Food That Temps Them

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens as the weather warms. Baldwin the bear I wrote about two weeks ago is a good example.
Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. High numbers of home break-ins by bears and two bear attacks occurred in 2022. Officials believe this trend is a result of Vermont’s healthy black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations.
“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods is key to successful coexistence with these long-lived and intelligent animals,” said Jaclyn Comeau, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bear biologist.
“Now is the time for Vermonters to take down our birdfeeders, make sure our garbage is secure, and protect our backyard chickens and bees with an electric fence,” said Comeau. “This will help teach bears that our yards and neighborhoods are not good places to search for food, but it will only work if everyone does their part.”
Vermont Fish and Wildlife also asks Vermonters to submit reports of bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior like targeting birdfeeders and garbage, feeding on crops or livestock, or investigating campgrounds. Reports can be submitted on the department’s Living with Black Bears web page. The data help biologists keep track of bear incidents and provide early interventions to head off conflicts.
“At the end of the day, purposely feeding a bear is not just bad for the bear,” said Comeau. “It is also dangerous for you, it causes problems for your neighbors, and it is illegal. If bears are finding food on your property, it is your responsibility to remove that attractant and report a problem before the situation escalates.”
Learn To Hunt Turkeys
Those who would like to learn how to hunt wild turkey gobblers in the upcoming spring hunting season should attend the turkey hunting seminars being offered by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and volunteer instructors on April 1 and April 19.
Learning to Hunt Spring Turkeys, designed specifically for new hunters, will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club, 5365 Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury Center.
This seminar will cover turkey biology, effective turkey calls, how to pattern your shotgun, how to butcher your turkey, and lots more. Lunch is provided, and all participants will go home with a new turkey call. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet a turkey hunting mentor who can go turkey hunting with them this spring.
A seminar on the Basics of Spring Turkey Hunting will occur on Wednesday, April 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Wilderness School, Croker Hall, 60 Austine Drive, Brattleboro.
This seminar will cover turkey biology, hunting tactics, scouting, and more.
For more information about the seminars, contact Nicole Meier at Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1193.
Registration for the seminars is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at this link: https://tinyurl.com/3hdkwxx3
In conjunction with the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will also offer a virtual turkey hunting seminar series at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live on the following dates:
March 21 — Preseason Scouting.
March 23 — What’s in Your Turkey Vest? Gear you need for spring turkey hunting.
March 28 — How to use Friction Calls.
March 30 — How to use Mouth Calls.
April 4 — The Importance of Patterning Your Shotgun.
April 6 — Roosting Birds and Other Hunting Tactics.
April 13 — Roundtable Discussion, Hunting Season Predictions, and Q&A
All seminars will be hosted on NWTF-Vermont’s Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064292185352
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire Fish and Game is again asking the public to report their wild turkey sightings by participating in the 2023 Online Winter Turkey Flock Survey, which concludes on Friday, March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing regarding the 2023-2024 hunting and trapping season rules proposals April 5 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster. The hearing begins at 6 p.m.
***
The New Hampshire Camping & RV Show will be held Friday-Sunday, March 31- April 2, at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, NH. New Hampshire’s largest camping and RV show features the latest RVs, trailers, pop-ups, tents, and camping equipment. Visit with more than 50 campground owners/managers from New Hampshire and neighboring states to make your reservations for next summer. NH Fish and Game has a booth.
***
The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Control Operator training class will be offered on Tuesday, April 25, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, Concord, NH, from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no charge for this annual one-day class, but pre-registration is required. To register online visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/5360.
This course is presented by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the New Hampshire Trappers Association, and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services.
A Wildlife Control Operator license is required for anyone planning to provide commercial nuisance wildlife control in New Hampshire, except for licensed trappers, during the regulated trapping seasons. As part of the WCO licensing requirement, you must complete the day-long WCO class administered once a year in Concord, as well as successfully completing a Fish and Game Trapper Education certification course.
For more information and a full agenda for the WCO class, visit www.wildnh.com/wildlife/wco-classes.html.
***
New Hampshire’s 2023 moose hunt lottery is now open. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for nonresidents.
To participate in the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2023 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight on May 26 or delivered to the Licensing Office at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, before 4 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 16.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 1, 2017: “April Fools Day storm brought heavy, late-season snow to eastern VT and NH; 10 inches in Newport, VT, 12 inches in Randolph, VT, 14 inches in Meredith, NH, and 19 inches in Washington, NH.”
***
Mark also provided the March extremes.
Warmest: 40.7°/2012 Coldest: 20.8°F/1900
Driest: 0.30”/1915 Snowiest: 46.2”/1956
Parting Shots
“Come work at Moosilauke!” Dartmouth’s beautiful Ravine Lodge that is. I read the ad and thought how much fun it would be to work there. You can bet I would apply were I 55 to 60 years younger.
There are needs for all types of jobs with training offered for those trying something new. Room and board are part of the package. It is hard to think of a more scenic place to work and play.
For more information email: Moosilauke.ravine.lodge@dartmouth.edu. Tell them I sent you.
