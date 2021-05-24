The NEK was the site of a “Shooting Party” Saturday, May 15. It did not take much to imagine enjoying a sporting event in England back in the 19th century. Edwardian period attire was the dress of the day worn by both men and women.
The guns were beautiful examples of the craftsmanship of the 1800s and they were used in competition not simply displayed at a museum.
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club, www.nekclays.com, in Burke has held the shoot two years in a row and Linda and I greatly enjoyed both events. The shoot is an opportunity for the public and lovers of fine double guns to watch the various events and learn about the firearms.
The participants are very willing to talk about their niche shooting sport and explain the lineage of their double shotguns, many of which bore fancy engravings. Repeatedly I was handed very valuable guns to admire as the owners proudly talked about them.
Events include driven clays where targets are launched from six traps on a hill in front of the shooters. Two shooting butts are arranged on a line about 20 yards apart and score keepers are assigned.
Single shooters with their loaders, switch butts after 25 birds. Two-man teams also compete.
The paired gun event showcases the skill of shooter and loader with two guns.
A long bird event gives shooters a chance to test their skill against very challenging targets thrown from a tower.
The winners were:
Single Shooter
Randy Croote 1st
Andy Deth 2nd
Joshua Caron 3rd
Two Man Team
Andy Deth and Bob Derocher 1st
Jim Barlow and Doug Hill 2nd
Joshua Caron and Fred Davis 3rd (after tiebreaker with Randy Croote and Steve Dombeck)
Paired Gun
Andy Deth 1st
Doug Hill 2nd
Josh Caron 3rd
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters who took a bear in the 2020 bear hunting seasons can now look up the age of their bear on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
“Successful bear hunters help in our management of this magnificent big game animal by providing a small premolar tooth from their bear,” said Forrest Hammond, bear project leader for Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “We have collected pre-molar teeth from harvested bears since 1968 to evaluate age composition of the harvest and to estimate the size of the population. The teeth are sent to a laboratory in Montana for aging by cementum analysis. The oldest female was 24 years old, and the oldest male was 20 years old.”
Hunters took a record 925 black bears during the two-part early and late bear seasons. The previous highest harvest ever recorded in Vermont was 750 in 2019.
Hammond says the average number of bears taken over the previous 10 years was 608, and the hunting season results are consistent with the goal of maintaining the bear population to within 3,500 to 5,500 bears.
In 2020, hunters took a majority of the bears, 831, in the early season and only 94 in the late bear season, which overlaps with the November deer season. Most bears were taken with modern firearms, while 16 percent were taken by archery and 17 percent with the use of bear hounds.
***
If your kids are looking forward to some excitement this summer, registration opens June 2 for the free youth day program, Exploring the Outdoors. The program is being held this July and August at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Registration opens June 2.
This program gives boys and girls ages 10-15 the opportunity to learn about New Hampshire’s wildlife and its identification, habitat, and “signs” such as tracks and scat. Students will spend a short orientation period in the classroom and the rest of the day exploring Owl Brook’s diverse habitat and the wildlife that make their home there.
Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited; to ensure safety and social distancing, enrollment is limited to 12 participants per day so register early. Visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/owl-brook.html and click on “youth hunting skills” to select the session you would like to attend.
Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 13 and ending August 5. Tuesdays will be for youth age 10-12, and Thursdays will be for youth age 13-15.
Check out all the action by viewing a three-minute video about the youth day programs at Owl Brook at www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that May 27, 1967 was: “Very cold May capped off by a snowy northeaster; 6 inches in Montpelier, 9 inches in Northfield, and 2 feet on Mt. Washington.”
Also, May 31, 1961: “After a mid-month heat-wave, a damaging frost resulted in early crop damages of a half million dollars. Record temperatures included 25 in Burlington, 23 in Bloomfield, and a winter-like 19 in West Burke, VT.”
May 31, 1984: “Rainiest May on record; 8 to 12 inches of rain state-wide, but only minor flooding reported.”
May Records and Averages
Warmest: 61.6°F/1911 Coldest: 47.0°F/1917
Wettest: 11.12”/2011 Driest: 0.04”/1903
Parting Shots
I returned home at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, tired after traveling 14.5 hours from Berea, Kentucky where I had spent the previous three days. It was hot down there and just as hot here Linda told me.
My flights down were good and made better because I was upgraded to first class on both flights. Coming back was a different story, no first class and five hours between flights at Chicago O’Hare.
Due to Covid the majority of airline clubs are closed as was the lone one in Lexington, KY and all but one of the four at O’Hare. Thankfully, one was open even it required a hike from my gate. The long wait was made better by comfortable chairs, outlets to charge my iPhone and iPad and free food and alcohol. I was able to read over half of the novel I had with me while I waited.
Berea is known as the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky and one could spend weeks visiting all the craft shops and working artist studios. I had little free time but spent what I had admiring the crafts and chatting with the craftsmen and other artists. They were a great source of unique gifts for future occasions.
***
The little pond back in our woods is a place we go to relax. One evening last week Linda, Oak and I sat by the fire eating hot dogs and listening to a cacophony of sounds.
The woods are seldom really quiet nor is the wind that rustles the leaves. As darkness approached we heard birds chirping, two owls calling from opposite sides of the pond, frogs joyfully singing and trout rising to slurp up rising insects.
It does not get much better.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.