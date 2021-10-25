Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s colorful 2022 calendar is now available.
The calendar is filled with amazing photos of Vermont wildlife as well as scenes of Vermonters engaging with some of our most treasured species and landscapes.
The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month, along with beautiful photography, and it makes the perfect gift.
The calendar is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a printable free-shipping mail-in order form on their website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The beautiful 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is also available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State.
Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.
Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping. Or you can stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bits and Pieces
Peacham will be the site of an informational meeting on black bears and hunting with hounds on Saturday, October 30. It will be held at the town gym from 6-8 p.m.
Sponsored by the Vermont Bearhound Association and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, the evening will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer time.
All are invited to attend and ask questions.
***
Fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species.
If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic, barn, or office over the summer, fall is the perfect time to safely evict these uninvited guests from your property. This is because summer groups of bats that roost in buildings begin to scatter in the fall, in preparation for migration or hibernation. You can learn how to safely evict bats from your building at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s best management practices page.
You can also help bat conservation efforts by reporting large colonies of bats
Bat houses provide an alternative location for safely evicted bats to remain in your yard and continue eating huge quantities of insects that may be forest, agricultural, or human pests.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Institute of Natural Science announced the successful rehabilitation and release of an adult bald eagle in Berlin on October 20.
Fish and Wildlife staff were notified of the injured eagle by a Berlin landowner in late July. State Game Warden Paul Brown located the bird and brought it to VINS for care. VINS Director of Wild Bird Rehabilitation Grae O’Toole reports that the eagle received 89 days of care before being deemed ready to release.
Opportunities to bolster Vermont’s bald eagle population through rescue and rehabilitation are uncommon. Wednesday’s release is only the second such collaborative opportunity for the department and VINS since 2019. With department and VINS staff present, the release occurred without incident on the property where the eagle was first reported.
***
Over 20,000 muzzleloader hunters are expected to take to New Hampshire’s woodlands during the upcoming muzzleloader deer season, which runs from October 30 to November 9.
In New Hampshire, muzzleloader hunters are given 11 days prior to the regular rifle season.
***
The 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is an effective fundraiser for schools, clubs, or community groups that also supports NHFG’s work conserving wildlife and wild places.
To help your group sell the 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar safely, Fish and Game has created a beautiful set of jpegs for members to post on their social media platforms and share with friends and family. All four versions can be easily downloaded by visiting www.wildnh.com/shop/wholesale.html.
Get a calendar sales kit for your group today at www.wildnh.com/shop/wholesale.html or email Jay Martin at Jay.Martin@wildlife.nh.gov for more information.
***
To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class, which are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending should register soon by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.
OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be conveniently taken online. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to
all trail riders. The cost for the virtual class is $34.50. Learn more by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education-online.html.
***
Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan has some good advice for hikers, hunters and others who venture out in the woods or mountains.
Never rely on GPS mapping or app technology to guide you in remote mountain or woodlands. Those who practice self-reliance carry maps, a compass, and the knowledge to use both tools. Never rely on anything with a battery except a flashlight.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 28, 1965: “Winter weather arrived early, with Enosburg Falls shoveling 7 inches of snow, First Connecticut Lake, NH woke up to 7.3 inches, while 16 inches whitened the Presidential Range of the White Mountains.”
He reminds us that on October 29, 2011: “October’s greatest snowstorm for central and southern New England, dumped 16 inches in Marlboro, VT, and 20 inches in Hillsboro, NH.”
Mark also provided the October weather averages.
Warmest: 56.1°F in 2017 Coldest: 39.1°F in 1925
Wettest: 8.60 inches in 2005 Driest: 0.29 inches in 1924
Parting Shots
I was intrigued to learn a new study of wooden artifacts found at Newfoundland’s famed L’Anse aux Meadows site shows that Vikings lived, and felled trees, on North American soil exactly 1,000 years ago, during the year 1021 C.E. The evidence published in Nature, means that these Norse seafarers accomplished the earliest known crossing of the Atlantic from Europe to the Americas. Such incredibly precise dating of the wood was possible thanks to a new method that examined growth rings for a once-in-a-millennium cosmic-ray event that
showered Earth with high energy particles in 993 C.E. Finding that telltale spike in the tree rings allowed scientists to count additional rings outside that mark to pinpoint the exact year the Vikings cut fir and juniper trees here, as they lived and explored on the edge of the continent.
Linda and I visited the site many years ago and found it intriguing. The whole western peninsula with it fiords and mountains and the Gros Morne National Park have spectacular scenery. We have been there twice and each time wished we had more time to explore.
***
I hate the word elderly. The media use the word all the time and apply it to people I would never call elderly.
Just the other day I read a piece that stated off, “The elderly woman was moved to a Boston hospital.” Ok, I envisioned some frail 90-year-old who likely lived in a nursing home. No, it said she was 75.
Now I take that personally as I am 75 and I don’t consider myself elderly. Old maybe, but not elderly.
As most journalists are far younger, they likely think anyone beyond 65 is elderly. I know there was a time when I was in my 20s and thought 50 was old.
You may say I simply refuse to face reality and you may be right. However, as long as I can remain active doing things many decades younger can not, don’t call me elderly.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
