Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Celebrating Our Anniversary At The Eagle Mountain House

Linda and I spent Saturday night at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson, N.H., where we belatedly celebrated our 53rd anniversary.
Our anniversary was actually August 22, but I was in Connecticut last week teaching at the Connecticut Fire Academy.
We love the historic old hotel built in 1879. The meals are always delicious and the rooms are comfortable. We especially enjoy sitting on the wide porch looking out at the mountains while enjoying a glass of wine in the evening and coffee in the morning.
This time we had room M1 located on the southeast corner of the hotel with its own door opening onto to the wide porch. The room itself was very comfortable and well-appointed. Having direct access to the porch and the signature rockers was a bonus.
Our dinner was memorable. We started with two large crab cakes that were some of the best I have had anywhere. Linda had the maple pecan salmon which came with jasmine rice and mixed vegetables. I had the braised beef short rib that came with a red wine demi-glaze, mashed potato and mixed vegetables. Although stuffed, I had to have the decadent chocolate desert with a side of whipped cream.
Breakfast was similarly delicious and plentiful. The buffet included eggs benedict, scrambled eggs, pancakes, french toast, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits and the usual fruits and other healthy options.
The Eagle Mountain House is one of our favorite destinations. We love the history and the ambiance much as we do at three other Grand New Hampshire hotels, the Wentworth by the Sea, the Mountain View Grand and the Omni Mount Washington.
We had decided that our two day celebration would be relaxing and have no set schedule. Our 173 mile round trip by which we completely circled Mount Washington was a good example.
Saturday morning we left Bradford, crossed into New Hampshire and took Route 302 to Lisbon where we detoured around Littleton via the Mount Eustis Road then back on 302 to Carroll and the road to the Cog Railway. There we took the seasonal Jefferson Notch Road that runs nine miles over the notch and back down to the Valley Road and then to Route 2 in Randolph. From there we went east to Randolph Station where we took the Pinkham B Road to the Dolly Copp Road and Route 16 in Martins Location, bypassing Gorham. It was then south on 16 through Pinkham Notch and down to Jackson for the short drive up 16B to the Eagle Mountain House.
Sunday we had a leisurely drive home taking 16 to 302 in Glen then north through Crawford Notch to Twin Mountain where we took Route 3 to Franconia and then Route 116 to Easton and on to North Haverhill and back into Vermont and the short drive home.
Since we have been back home we have been reminiscing about the wonderful time we had at the Eagle Mountain House, the room, the food and the staff were all wonderful. What more could we ask when celebrating our anniversary?
Bear Hunting Opens Friday In Vermont And New Hampshire
Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts September 1, and continues through November 10 with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15. The late bear season begins November 11 and continues through November 19. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.
In addition to a hunting license, a bear hunter using a bow or crossbow must have a prior or current bow license or a certificate proving completion of a bow hunter education course.
The hunter must field dress the bear before taking it to a reporting station. It is also legal to skin the bear and cut it up in order to carry it out of the woods. Although the bear must be reported within 48 hours, Fish and Wildlife urges doing so quickly to cool the meat. The hunter must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population.
Upon the request of a game warden, a person harvesting a bear is required to return to the kill site with a game warden.
“Bears will be feeding along power lines and in forest openings and old fields where berries and apples can be found as well as in forested beech and oak stands,” said Vermont’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “They also are likely to be feeding on standing corn.”
Scott says Vermont’s regulated legal bear hunting seasons help manage the state’s population and that bears are now abundant statewide except in Grand Isle County.
Scott says with bears being so abundant, this is a great opportunity for hunters who have never hunted bear to do so this year. He says properly prepared bear meat is highly nutritious. The key to successfully securing good meat is to skin the bear as soon as possible and process it immediately if you do not have access to a large cooler.
Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs and bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs. “Black bear cubs are dependent on their mother through the following spring. It is important to maintain these family groups,” he added.
The Granite State’s bear season also opens on September 1, and hunters now have new ways to register their harvest this fall. Different in 2023, bears can now be registered at one of nine participating registration stations. John’s Archery Shop in Northumberland: 603-636-6140 and L.L. Cote in Errol: 800-287-7700 are the ones in this area.
Hunters can still register their harvest with a Conservation Officer as in prior years. Bears may also be registered at New Hampshire Fish and Game Regional Offices by biological staff, but hunters should call ahead to ensure appropriate staff availability. All bears must be registered within 24 hours in person at a designated bear registration station, by Fish and Game Conservation Officers or regional biological staff.
Bears may be registered at the Region 1 office in Lancaster from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if staff are available. Call 603-788-3164 to check.
A bear does not have to be intact at the time of registration, and successful hunters may skin and quarter their harvest prior to registration and present the required parts including head, hide, and reproductive organs to registration stations or Department staff. The expeditious care and handling of bear meat is crucial once a bear is down, the time to properly dress your trophy and the meat is immediately.
Detailed information regarding the 2023 black bear seasons is available at www.huntnh.com/hunting/bear.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont hunting season for gray squirrels begins Friday, September 1. The season runs through Sunday, December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
New Hampshire’s gray squirrel begins September 1 as well.
***
A statewide early hunting season to control Vermont’s population of resident Canada geese takes place September 1-25.
***
N.H. Fish and Game will again exhibit at the Lancaster Fair, August 31 to September 4. Stop by and see the Fish and Game Conservation Officers and biologists who will answer your questions about fishing, hunting, wildlife watching, and off-highway recreational vehicle safety and ethics. It’s also an opportunity to pick up Fish and Game publications, including the 2023 / 2024 New Hampshire Hunting & Trapping Digest.
