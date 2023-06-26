Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Celebrating The Summer Solstice On Moosilauke

I was invited to join a group that celebrates the summer solstice by climbing Mount Moosilauke, often while wearing colorful dresses. Unfortunately, I had to be in western Connecticut for a dam visit as a member of the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission. The photo that appears with this column shows the group that made the climb last Wednesday.
I asked Charlie and Nancy Foote for some details about the tradition and they replied, “When we moved to Glencliff forty years ago we heard (through neighbors) that on the summer solstice men would put on sundresses and hike up Mt Moosilauke.
“A few years ago we witnessed three A-T hikers in sundresses leaving Hikers Welcome Hostel, across the street from us, wearing their dresses to climb the mountain.”
They added, “The tradition may have gone by the wayside but our group enjoyed bringing it back.
“We’ll be looking for you to join us next year!”
I hope to, so I will be looking for a colorful sundress to wear. You will be impressed.
Tucker Mountain Day Celebration Is For The Whole Family
The public is invited to the Tucker Mountain Day celebration July 1, 1-4 p.m.
The Night Wild, by local author Zoe Tilley Poster, is the first children’s book to be featured in the new StoryWalk™ in the town forest. A ribbon cutting for the trail is part of the Tucker Mountain Day celebration. Zoe will be there to lead the walk.
The event is family-friendly and free. Enjoy cold brew coffee from Upper Valley Coffee Roasters, cookies, fairy house building, and lawn games. Explore the short Beaver Pond Trail or hike to the woven arch bridge.
You may want to bring a chair, a picnic and insect repellent. Tom Kidder says, “Consider bringing an instrument for a potential jam session.”
The celebration will be held in the east parking lot, Tucker Mountain Road, West Newbury.
You can find out more about Tucker Mountain Town Forest and directions to the east parking lot at: https://tuckertownforest.org/.
Bits and Pieces
Seek the Peak Hike-A-Thon, the annual fundraiser for the Mount Washington Observatory will be held July 15.
This is its 23rd year of raising money for the Observatory’s educational and scientific programs.
For more information or to register go to: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/seekthepeak2023/.
***
Time is short as registration closes July 1. Educators who want to introduce their students to hands-on activities that help develop an understanding, awareness, and sense of stewardship toward New Hampshire’s aquatic resources are invited to attend the Watershed Ecology Institute this July. A core component of the NH Fish and Game Department’s Watershed Education Program, the WEI will facilitate professional development through the exploration of the wildlife, people, and habitats that depend on a diversity of watershed resources.
July’s WEI workshop is intended for formal and non-formal educators of children in grades K-12 and are designed with a special focus on watershed systems and aquatic wildlife. Participants will discover hands-on activities that focus on ecological knowledge, social and political understanding, and sustaining fish and wildlife resources. All participants will receive a supporting Aquatic WILD curriculum book.
The WEI will be held from July 19–21 and run from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. The three-day workshop will be hosted by the Lake Sunapee Protective Association in Sunapee. Space is limited to 15 people. To learn more about how to register or for any questions about the WEI, contact Kayla Croteau: 603-271-0456 or kayla.a.croteau@wildlife.nh.gov.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys.
If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website www.vtfishandwildlife.com and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys with the number of adult and young turkeys you observed. The value of the data collected improves when more people participate.
“Information gathered from this survey helps us monitor long-term trends in the productivity of Vermont’s wild turkey population,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s turkey biologist Chris Bernier. “It also helps us assess the impacts of spring weather on the survival of poults and adult turkeys which is an important consideration in the management of turkeys.”
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their chickens from predation.
“We are receiving reports about bears, foxes, raccoons, fisher, coyotes, skunks, and bobcats preying on chickens,” said Jaclyn Comeau, Vermont’s bear biologist. “Many of the calls will be coming from people who are new at keeping chickens and who do not provide sufficient protection for their birds.”
Comeau urges people to keep their chickens contained inside electric net fencing and to make sure any wire fencing is secure. Use of one-quarter-inch hardware cloth, especially along the bottom of an enclosure will block most small predators. Weasels can get through a one-inch opening. The electric netting, however, is good extra protection even outside the wire netting – especially against black bears which are strong enough to break into most unprotected chicken coops. Several types of electric net fencing are available. The netting is portable and can easily be used with moveable chicken pens.
Baiting the electric fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing.
It is a good idea to cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators.
***
Mark Breen provided the June records and averages in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac.
Warmest: 69.6°F/2005 Coldest: 59.2°F/1958
Wettest: 9.65”/1973 Driest: 0.66”/1936
Parting Shots
Do you remember when you were a kid this time of year? School was just out and you were free to romp. I do, and I remember how newborn calfs reacted at a few weeks old.
Thursday, Linda and I were headed up I-91 in Ryegate when I spotted a young fawn racing across a newly mown field, kicking up its heels with its mother in pursuit.
What joyful sight it was.
***
Linda, Oak and I spent Monday and Tuesday of last week up north in the Dartmouth College Grant. We went there to get away from phones, pagers and people and celebrate my birthday.
We love the Grant, a 27,000-acre gated property owned by Dartmouth College that is a working forest.
We stayed in the Merrill Brook log cabin which was built in 1961 by old friend Eric Sailer, Dartmouth class of 1960.
The Grant has ten cabins spread out over several miles of roads providing quiet places to relax and bases for hunting, fishing, hiking and exploring the grant.
I have stayed at five of the cabins over the years and always enjoyed the getaway.
***
I have written about Barre Town’s Millstone Hill in the past and have taken friends to visit several times. The experience is always memorable, made so by the sculptures, the views of the area and the remains of the granite quarrying operations.
Last week some low life’s decided it would be fun to vandalize the Temple of the Greek god Hephaestus, toppling and destroying two of the four granite columns and smashing the face of Hephaestus.
The columns were carved in 1910 and it is estimated it will cost $100,000 a piece to remake them.
Sculptor Chris Miller took more than six weeks to carve the face of Hephaestus. It took just minutes to smash it.
The popular RockFire event that includes music and fire along the historic remains on Millstone Hill took place this past weekend so hundreds got to see what the vandals did.
Perhaps it is time to bring back the stocks. Let the vandals be securely displayed in a public place were all can see them and let them know how much they are despised.
That will not happen but I hope the courts will punish them severely.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
