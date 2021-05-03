Hunting and fishing are traditional uses of the National Wildlife Refuge System that many of us have enjoyed long before the lands in Vermont and New Hampshire became part of the Silvio O. Conte NFWR.
The Nulhegan Basin Division located in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom totals 26,602 acres. The other parcel is the 285 acre Putney Mountain Unit located in Windham County.
New Hampshire has five units of which the 6,471 acre Pondicherry Division located in Jefferson, Whitefield and Carroll, is by far the largest part of the 9,917 acres located in the Granite State
The refuge is now seeking public review and comment on its proposed hunting and fishing plan. The public is invited to review the draft New Hampshire and Vermont Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determinations and Environmental Assessment.
The draft document is available online at the refuge’s official website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/SilvioOConte.
Across the country, National Wildlife Refuges work closely with state agencies, tribes, and private partners to expand recreational hunting and fishing access. Hunting and fishing provide opportunities for individuals, families and communities, to enjoy the outdoors, support conservation efforts, and participate in a popular American tradition.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
The comment period will stay open through the end of the “2021–2022
Station-Specific Hunting and Sport Fishing Regulations” comment period, to be announced in the Federal Register. The end of the comment period will be 60 days after the rule publishes, which is anticipated to be mid-June.
I encourage all who recreate on the lands to read the draft plan and comment. When you comment, note Silvio O. Conte NFWR Hunt/Fish Plan in the subject line of an email addressed to HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov.
Bits and Pieces
The Windows to the Wild episode I wrote about last week featuring Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Town Forest will air on NHPBS four times this week. Wednesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m., and if you can’t sleep, on Saturday, May 8 at 12:30 a.m., Saturday, May 8 at 11 p.m., and Sunday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m.
For the schedule of other episodes go to: https://nhpbs.org/schedule/series.aspx?progName=Windows+to+the+Wild.
***
Spring brings the birth of wildlife. Most of the little ones are cute. Leave them alone.
In most cases, even if it appears abandoned, the mother is not far off. If you encounter young wildlife, even young animals that appear to need help, the kindest and safest thing to do is to leave them alone. Many adult animals will intentionally leave their young for extended periods to eat and to lead predators away from them, returning later to feed their offspring where they left them.
***
Early spring is a great time to get outside for hikes, birding and collecting wild edibles. High on the list of the latter category are fiddleheads and ramps or wild leeks. Both species are quite common in Vermont, but excessive harvest has resulted in local population declines, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
While commercial harvest of either of these species is prohibited on state and conservation lands, there is no regulation on private property.
“Studies have shown that heavy harvest of fiddleheads significantly reduces the number of fronds, or leaves, produced over the next few years,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Botanist Bob Popp. “These studies indicate that limiting harvest to less than 50 percent of the fronds limits impacts and does not reduce availability the following year.”
Popp says the impact of harvesting wild leeks is even more severe because typically the entire plant is removed, but that it can be done sustainably by leaving the bulb in the ground and harvesting only the leaves. He points out that leeks mostly reproduce vegetatively by sending out underground stems, but that only the larger, older bulbs are capable of this doing this.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold two more virtual public hearings on May 11 and 13 to solicit input on deer.
These online hearings will be held via ZOOM Webinar starting at 6:30 p.m.
May 11 Virtual Deer Hearing
Webinar ID: 824 1670 9759
Passcode: 392775
Phone: 929-436 2866
May 13 Virtual Deer Hearing
Webinar ID: 842 5762 0866
Passcode: 472529
Phone:929-436 2866
“The winter of 2021 was relatively easy for deer throughout Vermont,” said Fortin. “Lack of substantial snow across most of the state for much of the winter allowed deer to utilize habitats outside of their traditional wintering areas and access the best available foods. As a result, overwinter mortality was minimal.”
Deer populations in 7 WMUs are above their respective population objectives, and the recommended antlerless harvest is intended to reduce deer populations in these WMUs.
Populations in all other WMUs are close to their population objectives, and the recommended antlerless harvest is intended to stabilize populations and provide additional harvest opportunities in those WMUs.
The 2021 antlerless recommendation is expected to result in the harvest of approximately 10,660 antlerless deer during the archery, youth, novice, and muzzleloader seasons.
Public comments and questions will be taken at the virtual hearings but also can be provided by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov or by calling and leaving a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife public comment voicemail at 802-265-0043. Comments will be taken until May 14.
***
If you have ever noticed bats around your property, New Hampshire wildlife biologists need help from citizen science volunteers like you who may have bats in their barn or other outbuildings to conduct bat counts this summer. On Wednesday, May 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., join Haley Andreozzi from the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension to learn more about the bat species found in New Hampshire, the threats contributing to their population declines, and how the efforts of volunteers can help conserve and monitor bats in the Granite State through bat counts this summer.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and UNH Cooperative Extension are jointly encouraging anyone with bats living on their property to help monitor New Hampshire’s bats by conducting “emergence counts” at roosting sites.
The virtual training will include an overview of bats in New Hampshire and information on how to participate in the NH Bat Counts project, which engages citizen science volunteers in helping to monitor summer bat colonies in New Hampshire.
For more information and to sign up, visit http://www.naturegroupie.org/. If you have questions, contact Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.
***
The NH Fish and Game Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 11 at 1 p.m., at the Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club, 295 Beede Road, Holderness. This represents a change of venue for the meeting.
Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.
***
The Great Bay Discovery Center invites the public to attend the spring and summer virtual Lunch and Learn lecture series. This season’s series will focus on a pair of ospreys who call the Great Bay home from April through September, and attendees will have the opportunity to observe them with a new live nest camera.
Ornithologist and author Dr. Bob Kennedy will comment on the intricate life stages that occur in ospreys along the Granite State’s coastline. Participants will witness, in real time and with expert clarification, the significant events and behaviors of the osprey pair and their young over the summer.
The first virtual Lunch and Learn lecture is on Thursday, May 6, and will center on the incubation phase of the osprey pair’s time at the Discovery Center. Log in from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to hear Kennedy’s comments on activities in real time as the osprey go about their day on the nest and preparing to raise their young.
To register for the first installment of this Lunch and Learn series visit: Zoom with an Ornithologist Tickets, Thu, May 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 7, 1997: “Mother’s Day Snowstorm. 2.5” of snow in Kirby and 4” at Jay Peak; 8 to 12” of snow on the mountains, snow depth on Mt. Mansfield 77”.”
He reminds us that on May 9 last year: “Several inches of snow blanketed much of the region; 7” in Concord, VT, 8” in Whitefield, NH, and 10” in Sugar Hill, NH.”
Parting Shots
Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper writing in the Vermont Coverts: Woodlands for Wildlife newsletter had this to say.
“Deadwood is critical habitat for salamanders, the apex predator of the forest floor, which accounts for the most biomass of any vertebrate predator in the northern forest (meaning that if you weighed all the coyotes and all the salamanders in the forest, the salamanders would weigh more).”
I found it thought-provoking.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
