“Curds & Curling, A Cheesy Winter Competition.” With a title like that how could we not drive to Greensboro and the Highland Center For The Arts to see what it was all about.
Saturday was cold, with the temperatures in the single digits, but the cold did not deter the large crowd which came from far and wide filling the large parking lot and lining the roads leading to the Center.
Jasper Hill Farms and the Highland Center For The Arts sponsored the celebration of winter as a fundraiser for the Vermont Food Bank.
It was cold and the fire pits were very popular but as one woman told me while we stood in line for hot toddy, “It is better than being home on the couch.”
While adults stamped their feet and rubbed their hands, the kids seemed oblivious to the cold. They were sliding on the adjacent hill, throwing chunks of snow and just having fun.
The curlers, many of who were first-timers, were on the ice being cheered by the spectators. Team names such as the “Dirty Curds” were colorful.
Picture this, a wheel of Jasper Hill cheddar was the curling stone. To say fun was had by all spectators and curlers was an understatement.
There were long lines for food and drink, but few seemed to mind.
A special treat was the raclette being served hot along with a variety of fixings and Cabot cloth-wrapped cheddar chunks.
Raclette is a traditional Swiss dish that has melted cheese scraped from big half wheels onto a pile of boiled potato wedges then sides of cured meats and pickles are added to the individual’s taste. Umm good!
The Cafe served Mac and cheese as well as the usual menu. The hot chocolate and hot toddy as well as other drinks featuring Barr Hill gin were a hit and helped warm the insides as well as the hands that held them.
Burlington’s Brass Balagan street band played several times to the delight of all as their music made us want to dance and dance we did to get the circulation going.
Linda and I go to the Highland Center For The Arts, https://highlandartsvt.org/, a few times a year as they have such a good variety of entertainment year-round. It is 126 miles roundtrip for us but always worth the drive.
We started making the trip after Keisha Luce became Executive Director. We had come to know and appreciate Keisha when she ran Court Street Arts in Haverhill, a venue we frequent. She and her team are making the Highland Center For The Arts a major attraction in the region.
Fish And Wildlife Proposes To Issue 180 Moose Permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 180 moose hunting permits in Wildlife Management Unit E. As was the case last year, all permits are for the northeastern corner of the state.
The herd reduction is hoped to continue the effort to reduce the impact of winter ticks on moose in that area. No permits are recommended for the rest of the state as the moose population in those areas is much lower.
The proposal was given initial approval by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board at its February 15 meeting and is now available for public comment.
“Moose are abundant in WMU E with significantly higher population density than in any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s moose project leader. “Winter ticks only thrive on moose, and higher moose densities support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, showed that chronic high winter tick loads caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”
The plan is to issue 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose permits in WMU-E for the moose seasons this October. This is expected to result in a harvest of about 100 moose, or about 10 percent of the moose population in WMU-E.
The 2023 Moose Harvest Recommendation and information about the moose study are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. From the Home page, click on Hunt and then Moose.
Comments may be provided until March 31 by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
Vermont To Hold Waterfowl Hearings In March
Public hearings on the status of migratory game bird populations and proposed 2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons for the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont will be held Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16.
The annual Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board informational hearings will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The meetings will be held jointly by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Tuesday, March 14, 6:30-9:00 p.m. the hearing will be held in Ticonderoga, NY.
The Vermont hearing will be held Thursday, March 16 at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.
Waterfowl and webless migratory game bird hunters are asked to attend one of the hearings to share their preferences for season dates and bag limits as well as to provide any data to support their preferences.
Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone.
The proposed 2023 migratory bird hunting seasons are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website by typing “Board Rules” in the search window. A video explaining the proposal will be available on the website after the hearings. Comments may be provided until March 31 by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
Comments received, as well as input and recommendations from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, will be reviewed by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board in making final 2023 hunting season decisions.
The Connecticut River Zone regulations are set jointly by New Hampshire and Vermont and, like those for the Lake Champlain Zone, must be the same on both sides of the border.
Bits and Pieces
The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Control Operator training class will be offered on Tuesday, April 25, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters. More on the course next month.
***
Mark your calendars. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s outdoor festival, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is set for Saturday, April 15.
***
Registration is now for summer youth programs at Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin, NH. The camp offers weekly, overnight summer camp programs for boys and girls, ages 8–17. Barry Camp is operated by UNH Cooperative Extension 4-H in partnership with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Kids who enjoy hands-on learning about outdoor skills and the environment will love Barry Camp.
To register visit https://extension.unh.edu/programs/barry-conservation-4-h-camp. Note that Internet Explorer is not supported as a registration search engine and registering using a mobile device is not recommended.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on February 28, 1828: “Only 17 inches fell in Newfane from General Martin’s records, the snowiest of a mild winter that only produced 72 inches - about half of the normal.”
He also tells us that on March 1, 1804: “4 to 6 feet of snow accumulated over the winter collapsed the new bridge between Hanover, NH and Norwich, VT.”
Mark provided the February Records and Averages which I always find interesting.
Warmest: 31.3°F/1981 Coldest: 6.1°F/1934
Wettest: 4.93”/1981 Snowiest: 60.5”/1969
Parting Shots
We finally got some snow Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The bare ground that was depressingly brown now looks nice again.
I have waited two weeks to get out on my cross-county skis and can now enjoy skiing through the woods and around the fields.
The downhill skiers and the snowmobilers are happy too although more snow would help. The cold front that arrived Friday and continued through Saturday helped the ice anglers who still need to be extra careful.
If we are going to have winter, we need snow to enjoy it.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.