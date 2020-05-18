Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Cutting wood is good for the body and the psyche

I enjoy cutting wood. There I said it even if it makes me sound crazy to many.
We have three wood stoves, two of which are in use 24/7 November through mid-April. That means we burn quite a bit of wood, 6-7 cords a winter actually.
All of that wood comes from our own land with the only actual cost being gas and oil for my chainsaws and wood splitter and diesel fuel for the tractor. The rest is sweat equity.
I do not take extra fuel for the saws with me as I find that by the time I have used up a tank and have cut, skidded and piled the results, it is time to head home. I have had plenty of exercise but have not been at it long enough to be too tired.
Often I will be working in the office and staring at my computer screen with little to show for it. That is the time to grab my saws and tractor and head to the woods for an hour or so after which I return with mind clear and often able to be productive.
Over the years I have found cutting wood to be good for my marriage. You know how it is when you return home from work or a meeting in a mood that is not conducive to dealing with issues on the home front. An hour of cutting and piling wood seems to relieve my stress and I return home with a much more pleasant personality.
Cutting wood is enjoyable because I can see what I have accomplished at any time. Most of what I do is deal with people and their problems or situations that take weeks or months or even years to bring to fruition. At the end of the day, it often seems like I have accomplished nothing. That is not the case with my wood cutting. I can see how high the pile of logs I skidded out is and the height the pile of wood I cut and split. There is satisfaction in that.
It reminds me of my youth on the farm. We often went to bed bone tired but we had the satisfaction of knowing how many bales of hay were now in the barn or how many acres we had plowed or harrowed.
As I cut my wood a year ahead, I seldom feel pressured to cut more or longer. I try to have the next year’s wood cut, split and piled before winter arrives. Thus all the wood we burn has dried at least a year and much of it close to a year and a half.
I pile the wood in single rows along my network of roads and cover it with tin. That allows air to freely circulate through the wood and helps season it. It remains in the woods until the late summer or early fall when I bring it in to fill the two woodsheds.
In these trying times of Covid-19 restrictions, working in the woods is my way of getting exercise and helping my sanity. I would not do well restricted to an apartment in a New York City high-rise.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits is open until 4:30 p.m. August 12. Bids will be opened and winners notified the next day.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board authorized a total of 55 permits for the 2020 moose season. Auction winners of three of those permits will hunt in Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeast corner of the state during the October 1-7 archery season, or in the October 17-22 regular season.
Bids must be entered with a sealed bid form available from Vermont Fish and Wildlife. A minimum bid of $1,500 is required, and winning bids have typically been at least $4,000 when the number of permits available were higher. Bids do not include the cost of a hunting license (residents $28, nonresidents $102) or moose hunting permit fee ($100 for residents and $350 for nonresidents).
Moose permit bid packets can be obtained by calling Fish and Wildlife at 802-828-1190 or by emailing, Cheri.Waters@Vermont.Gov.
Proceeds from the moose hunting permit auction help fund Vermont Fish and Wildlife educational programs.
***
If you want to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall, time is running out to apply for a permit.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application. Or you may also call 603-271-2461 to have an application mailed to you. You can also pick up an application at any operating New Hampshire Fish and Game license agent.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2020 must be postmarked by Friday, May 29, submitted online by midnight Eastern time on Friday, May 29, 2020, or delivered to the Licensing Office at NH Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord before 4 p.m. that day.
***
There is no evidence at this time that North American bats can transmit the virus causing COVID-19 to humans, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. However, there is a very real and growing concern that we could, in fact, transmit the virus to our already vulnerable bats, some of which are threatened or endangered.
Out of an abundance of caution, wildlife agencies across the United States and Canada, in partnership with nuisance wildlife control operators and animal rehabilitators, are enacting safety measures to lessen the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to local animals, just as many veterinarians are doing with our pets. This includes temporarily postponing any activity that involves handling bats.
“Vermont is home to nine bat species, five of those are endangered or threatened,” said Fish and Wildlife small mammal biologist Alyssa Bennett. “It’s important that we protect our local bat populations from infectious disease transmission by admiring them from a safe distance and by staying out of caves and mines where bats hibernate so we don’t disturb them or potentially expose them to this virus.”
“There also are several ways to support bat conservation, including leaving trees with cavities or bark peeling in a roof-like pattern on your property to provide bat roosting sites, installing bat houses if you need to safely evict bats from your home, and reporting bat colonies to our department.”
Those having had direct contact with a bat or you suspect a rabies exposure, call the rabies hotline at 1-800-4RABIES, the Vermont Department of Health, or your physician.
If you find a large colony of bats in your home, please fill out the Bat Colony Reporting Form on the Fish & Wildlife website, and call 802-353-4818 if you would like a list of nuisance wildlife control professionals in your area. Additional guidance about living with bats can be found on our website: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/got-bats.
Parting Shots
I like Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s slogan, “If you care, leave them there.” Each spring I urge people to not disturb young wild animals as most likely they are not abandoned and the mother is close by.
***
Finally warm weather! With it has come hummingbirds which arrived Sunday at the pond. Oh how we love to watch those little birds hover at the feeders and then zoom off before returning with an audible buzzing in search of more sweet nectar.
We have also been blessed to have a male cardinal, a bluebird and a rose-breasted grosbeak show up at the house. The first two, we seldom see at our location and were thrilled to have them visit if only for a day. We can only hope they return along with the grosbeak, an occasional visitor.
***
“Perhaps the most valuable result of education is the ability to educate yourself to do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not. This is the first lesson to be learned.”
— Thomas Henry Huxley
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.