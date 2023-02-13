The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is advising the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions, and to exercise caution on other bodies of water after three fishermen drowned.
Thursday a 62-year-old man fell through the ice and died while fishing at Grand Isle State Park.
Saturday, two brothers aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through off South Hero.
“Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not currently safe for recreation due to the past week’s warm weather,” said Christopher Herrick, Commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland waterbodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore.”
Three Fish Set Vermont Records
Vermont Fish and Wildlife announced that three fish caught in 2022 were certified as new state records.
The fish came from Lake Champlain and were carp and burbot, species not common on this side of the state or in western New Hampshire waters.
North Hero angler Jacob Kinney was out bowfishing one May night for carp on Lake Champlain and took a fish that weighed 63.4 pounds. This monster carp smashed the previous record set just last year by Bradley DiSorda, a fish that weighed 44 pounds 11 ounces, also taken on Lake Champlain by bow. Kinney’s new record measured 39 ¼ inches in length while its girth was an immense 37 ¼-inches.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Shawn Good, who administers the state’s Record Fish Program, says Kinney’s carp is the heaviest fish ever entered in the program.
In February, Swanton angler Matt Gingras landed a new Vermont record burbot on northern Lake Champlain while ice fishing. The burbot weighed 10.9 pounds and measured 32 ½ inches long with a 17-inch girth. It beat the previous state record burbot caught in 2012 by 2.1 pounds.
Gingras’s reign as the state record burbot holder lasted just two months. In early April while open water bass fishing on Lake Champlain around South Hero, Stephen Estes of Auburn, New Hampshire, caught an 11.0-pound burbot. The fish measured 34 inches in length and had a 17 ½-inch girth.
Good says that for anglers looking for new challenges and adventures, Vermont provides many overlooked fishing opportunities.
“Vermont has an abundance of waters with a wide diversity of fish species that can be targeted and caught by hook-and-line, which speaks to both the variety and quality of sport fishing opportunities supported by healthy waters and good aquatic habitat,” said Good.
A great example of that, according to Good, is seeing the burbot record broken three times in the last 10 years, and twice last year in just a two-month span.
“While fishing remains excellent for more traditional species such as bass, trout, salmon, and pike, there are so many other fish out there that can provide amazing action with real trophy potential. Fish like burbot, bowfin, drum, gar, fallfish, suckers — the opportunities are endless,” said Good.
Bits and Pieces
There is still time to register for a special turkey-hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and your local National Wild Turkey Federation chapter.
The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.
The cost is $45 per person to participate. The fee includes course materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Once registered,
payment must be made by check payable to NWTF-NH. Send payment to NH Fish and Game, c/o Hunter Education, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, 03301. If your payment is not received within 1 week of registration, your spot will be forfeited.
The class will be held March 25 at NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters in Concord. Class begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m.
To register visit: Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).
New Hampshire’s 2023 moose hunt lottery is now open. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for nonresidents.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2023 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Standard Time on May 26 or delivered to the Licensing Office at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, before 4 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 16.
The number of moose hunt permits that will be offered for this fall’s hunt has not yet been determined as harvest and survey data are currently under review. Final numbers will be released in the spring.
The public is invited to the Knights of Pythias on Hill Street in Danville to learn about bears and hound hunting. The event is sponsored by Butch Spear and will be held on February 18 from 2-4.
Spear asks people to come and share their knowledge. He says there will be a question and answer time.
For more information contact Spear at 802-866-5990.
Mark Breen reminds us in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2007: “The “Sweetheart” Blizzard; Heavy snow and strong winds left 18 to 30 inches of snow, whipped into 6 foot drifts. It was Burlington’s 2nd biggest snowstorm, 25.7 inches; 36 inches in Goshen and Cambridge.”
Mark also tells us that on February 16, 1943: “Temperatures plunged from 45 in Bennington on the 14th, to -32 on the 16th.”
Parting Shots
It was a busy week with unseasonably warm temperatures following the brutal cold of the weekend before. The cold caused sprinklers to burst at Margaret Pratt nursing home and another at the Bliss Store, both in Bradford. My fire department was called and we spent considerable time trying to stop further damages from occurring.
I managed to x-c ski for a short while Tuesday but the conditions were icy and the skiing not fun.
I had doctor’s appointments on Monday and Thursday in St. Johnsbury and White River which seems to be the norm over the last 15 months. I also took Linda to her appointment at DHMC on Friday.
Thursday I had just left the VA when I was paged to respond with the hazmat team to Barnard for a fuel truck roll over that had lost one compartment of fuel. We hot tapped it and then pumped off the rest of the load so the truck could be uprighted. I got home eight hours later cold and wet as that was the day the stormy weather hit in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday I trained with the hazmat team in Middlebury and Sunday in Pittsford. I did not watch the Super Bowl.
We need snow for skiing and snowmobiling as both are important to the economy of the two states and the local communities. I just don’t want it on Tuesday as I am scheduled to take ice climbing lessons in North Conway.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
