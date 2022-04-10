The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department announced last week that Eurasian H5, a highly pathogenic avian influenza, was detected in Canada geese who were recently found dead in Strafford County. Over 70 geese were found over the course of several weeks, a number of which were collected and submitted for testing. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of HPAI, and findings from both the University of New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center indicate HPAI as the likely cause of death. In February, a total of 46 mallards collected through routine surveillance of the wild population tested positive in Rockingham County for this avian influenza, as well as 3 other ducks in Grafton County.
The virus could be a potential danger to the poultry industry and other domestic birds.
For more information about Eurasian H5 HPAI, contact USDA APHIS at 508-363-2290 or visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-
We learned Friday that he deadly virus is now confirmed in Vermont as well. With the discovery of a deceased bald eagle in North Hero and one ill bald eagle in Shelburne on March 29, Vermont joined 33 other states across the country in detecting highly pathogenic avian influenza in the environment.
The bald eagles were found near Lake Champlain in both towns. Sampling was conducted by USDA Wildlife Services and tests were conducted for presence of HPAI at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
The discovery reinforces the important public message of awareness and vigilance for poultry owners, farmers, and hunters and those who recreate outdoors to not only report sick and dead birds, but to recognize the dangers of HPAI to small backyard poultry owners and commercial operators.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife says all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to State/Federal officials, at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets at 802-828-2421 or through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593 as soon as possible.
Vermont To Issue 100 Moose Permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted to issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in Essex County. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated take of 51 to 65 moose, or 5 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
Permit applications are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
“Moose density in WMU E remains well above one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department recently partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
The goal of the Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2022 moose season recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”
“These permits will help address winter tick impacts on moose in WMU-E by reducing the density of moose, but it does so slowly, over a period of several years,” added Fortin. “This allows future moose permit allocations to be adjusted as new information becomes available. Given the poor health of the moose population in that area and a clearly identified cause, we need to take action to address this issue. Without intervention to reduce the moose population in WMU-E, high tick loads will continue to impact the health of moose in that region for many years.”
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 22. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350.
Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Applicants must continue to annually submit a moose permit application if they wish to retain their past bonus permits and accumulate subsequent bonus points.
Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
The 2022 Moose Season Recommendation and related information about moose research and management are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Cliffs Closed While Peregrines Nest
“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from all nests,” said state wildlife biologist Doug Morin. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines, and not all sites have been visited to-date. Once closed, these sites will remain closed until August 1 or until the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed. As sites are visited in April and if nesting falcons choose new sites, additional sites may be added to the closed list at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Among the site closed are: Eagle Ledge in Vershire, Fairlee Palisades in Fairlee, Marshfield Mt. In Marshfield, Nichols Ledge in Woodbury and Prospect Rock in Johnson.
Not listed yet is the Barnet Route 5 pullout which has been closed in previous years. I called Doug Morin to ask why and he said he would have to check with Margaret Fowle, the Audubon Vermont conservation biologist who works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. It may be added later.
Bits and Pieces
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, a celebration connecting attendees with life outdoors, is set for this Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Admission is free.
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day features New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Visitors will see live animals, big fish, trained falcons, and retrieving dogs in action. More than 60 outdoor and conservation organizations from around the state will be on hand to share exhibits and demonstrations. Kids will love arts and crafts and other hands-on activities such as archery, casting, and air rifle.
Demonstrations of Conservation Officer K-9 teams will be conducted on the half-hour, and there will also be live animal demonstrations throughout the day.
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is held rain or shine. Save room for lunch at one of the many specialty food trucks that will be on site.
***
Vermont’s popular fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 17-22.
The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
Now in its 37th year, “Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University.
This is a great course for anyone who teaches whether preschool or high school as the materials are adaptable for all ages and disciplines. Beside those who attend have a lot of fun while spending time at the camp and gaining new knowledge.
Tuition is $650 for the course. Books, food and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.
A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available by email from Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov.
Buck Lake Conservation Camp is located east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reported zero hunting related shooting injuries in 2021, continuing a multi-year trend of declining incidents in Vermont since hunter education became a requirement in Vermont in 1975.
The department attributes the success in part to a strong culture of safety among Vermont hunters, and the state’s required Hunter Education Program.
“Our hunter education program relies on over 350 dedicated, knowledgeable volunteer instructors,” said Nicole Meier, the department’s Hunter Education Program Coordinator. “They are incredibly effective bridges between the department’s programs, hunting organizations across the state, and the wider hunting community.”
Working alongside department staff and game wardens, Hunter Education Program volunteer instructors are responsible for teaching the basics of firearm safety to roughly 3,500 youth and adult-onset hunters per year.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 12, 1934: “The world record wind gust was recorded atop Mount Washington of 231 mph (exceeded by Typhoon Olivia (253 mph) in 1996).”
Mark tells us that on April 17, 1983: “After one of the mildest winters of the 20th century, very wet snow fell; St. Johnsbury 4 inches, Danville and West Burke 6 inches, and a record 15 inches in Burlington, VT.”
Parting Shots
Amore, amore! It is spring and love is in the air. The peepers are calling as are the owls. The birds are singing and the turkeys are strutting.
I have yet to hear the distinctive wing beating of the partridge but expect to soon.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
