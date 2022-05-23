Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called avian flu, continues to spread among Vermont’s wild bird population since its initial detection in a pair of bald eagles on April 8.
The disease has now been detected in four bald eagles, one red-tailed hawk, three Canada geese, one wood duck, and one turkey vulture in Vermont. Infected birds have been found in all regions of the state.
David Sausville, Wildlife Program Manager for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, asks Vermonters to continue reporting possible cases in wild birds to wildlife officials as they help officials monitor the virus’ spread for potential impacts to wild and domestic bird populations.
Sausville advised individuals with backyard flocks to be sure to review safety and biosecurity guidelines. In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and birdfeeders should be taken down to reduce congregation by wild birds.
Those seeking information about avian influenza in domestic birds, including biosecurity guidelines and reporting, should contact the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets’ Animal Health Office at 802 828 2421.
Windsor Man Bitten By Rapid Bobcat
This story is almost too strange but it is true. A bobcat chased a cat through a pet door into a house in Windsor.
The man who lived there tried to protect the cat and got bitten by the bobcat on his knee and lower leg before being able to trap the animal in the bathroom by shutting the doors.
According to reports, the woman who owned the house was sitting on the couch when the bobcat chased the cat into the house. The man was outside and came rushing in to see what was the cause of the ruckus and quickly tried to kick the bobcat to prevent it from attacking the cat.
Fish and Wildlife wardens responded quickly as did the Windsor police. The bobcat was euthanized and sent for rabies testing.
The test showed it was rabid so the man is undergoing treatment for rabies.
The cat is said to be fine. Likely the bobcat was confined before catching it.
Rabies is a deadly virus that infects the central nervous system.
Rabid animals often lose their fear of people, becoming either abnormally friendly or aggressive. Some exhibit extreme depression or bizarre behaviors, such as staggering or seizures.
The Vermont Department of Health data shows rabies is not common in the state. In 2021, the department found that 18 out of 588 animals tested, just above 3%, had rabies. Only one bobcat tested positive last year.
People are urged to call the Vermont Rabies Hotline for information about rabies, or to report any animal which may be sick with the disease at 1-800-4-RABIES, 1-800-472-2437.
Vermont Antlerless Permit Applications Available
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met on May 18 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 22-23 youth and novice weekend hunt.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 27-30 and December 3-11 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“In recent years, the department has successfully reduced deer numbers in many parts of Vermont to bring populations into balance with their habitat,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in five wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.”
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 3.
Bits and Pieces
There were 74 collisions between moose and vehicles in New Hampshire in 2021. In the last five years the state has averaged 93 collisions per year.
While moose are active year-round, May through October are high-risk months for collisions because moose venture onto roadways to eat the remaining salt residue from winter surface treatments.
***
New Hampshire’s free fishing day is June 4, the first Saturday in June. Both residents and nonresidents can fish any inland water or saltwater without a license.
All fishing regulations must be followed other than the need for a license.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 24, 1991: “An early taste of summer sent the mercury to 91 in St. Johnsbury, 93 in Cavendish, and 95 in Concord, NH.”
Parting Shots
Linda’s magnolia tree now towers above my second-floor office window. For a little over a week each spring it is adorned with big pink and white flowers making for a beautiful sight that visitors admire as do we.
Unfortunately, the flowers do not last long. Wind and rain bring them down when they are at peak. If that was not enough, we have red squirrels who go from flower to flower clipping them off and letting them fall to the ground. Why I wonder do they clip the flowers off when they do not eat them.
I knock on the window, holler and curse to no avail. The red squirrels ignore me although I am less than five feet away.
***
Just when it looked like things were headed in the right direction as I had a positive follow-up on Tuesday with the surgeon who did my triple bypass, my chemo was scheduled to resume on May 28 and arrangements made for me to start cardiac rehab there was another bump in the road.
Wednesday evening I was working in my office when I heard a very loud crash. I ran downstairs to find Linda on the floor between the bed and the bureau. She was dazed but responsive.
A huge bump on the side of her head caused me concern. I have more than 50 years as a first responder and have seen countless bumps on heads but none so large as Linda’s.
I called for an ambulance and she was taken to DHMC where they kept her in the emergency department from 8:30 Wednesday night to 2 p.m. Thursday. Despite batteries of tests, nothing to explain her blackout was found.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
