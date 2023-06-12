Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Delay Mowing To Protect Ground Nesting Birds

Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and eastern meadowlarks populations have suffered major declines due to the loss of their grassland habitat.
“These species have experienced declines across the continent, but on Vermont’s grasslands, especially in larger fields and more open landscapes, there are ways we can help,” said Rosalind Renfrew, biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Each year I urge those who are simply mowing fields and pasture to keep them open to wait until August as I do.
I understand farmers need to get two or three cuts a season but that is not the case with those of us who simply want to keep the land open.
“People maintain open, grassy fields in Vermont for a variety of reasons, from producing hay to providing pasture for grazing, to simply maintaining scenic beauty,” said Renfrew. “Mowing or brush hogging are the most common ways Vermonters maintain a grass landscape. For those who can afford it, mowing schedules can be timed to allow grassland birds to successfully raise chicks.”
Bobolinks, savannah sparrows and eastern meadowlarks build nests right on the ground, among the grasses and wildflowers. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks and other animals also take refuge in grass fields.
Landowners who face a loss of income from delayed mowing can apply for assistance through the Natural Resources Conservation Service or The Bobolink Project.
Kilham Bear Center Releases Record Number Of Bears
Ben Kilham’s Kilham Bear Center has had a record number of orphaned or injured bear cubs they have been raising that are now being released.
John Lippman had an excellent feature article in the June 4 Valley News and accompanying photos illustrating one day of preparation for a release at Lyme, NH.
Staff from Vermont Fish and Wildlife, New Hampshire Fish and Game and U.S. Forest Service are releasing 137 cubs in places deemed safe around the two states.
The bears are now about 18 months old and weigh in the vicinity of 110 pounds. Ben Kilham, his wife, sister and nephew have raised them since hey arrived and now know they can survive in the wild.
Eighteen months is the age when the mother bear will force her yearling away to survive in preparation for her breeding cycle.
Most years the Kilhams receive 20-40 bears brought to them by wildlife officials. Three years ago the number was 79 setting a record far below that set this past year.
The amount of natural foods in the woods is the main determining factor on how many bear problems occur as the hungry bruins search for food around people instead of deep in the woods. The result is more bears are killed and cubs are orphaned.
To learn more about what Ben and his family do for bears go to: https://kilhambearcenter.org/. You can also make a donation at the site to help with the huge bill for food that is needed each year.
Bits and Pieces
Free youth day programs will be offered again this summer at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. These programs give boys and girls ages 10-15 the chance to learn about shooting sports, bowhunting, and other outdoor skills. Sessions will be offered in July and August at Owl Brook, which is operated by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 16 participants per day, so register now by visiting Owl Brook Hunter Education Center | Hunting | New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (state.nh.us). There is no charge for these sessions.
Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, unless otherwise noted, beginning July 11 and ending August 18. Tuesdays will be for youth ages 10-12, and Thursdays will be for youth ages 13-15.
***
For the convenience of those applying for permits to bait wildlife, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has a deposit box in front of its main entrance at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The drop box is intended to collect application materials from the public including baiting permits, which may have been personally hand-delivered to the Law Enforcement Division in previous years.
Permits to bait wildlife are required in the Granite State to hunt bear, deer, or take any other wildlife over bait, including for lands that are state-owned or state-managed as well as for privately owned property.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and the public to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries.
“Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem,” said Lael Will, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
The species is currently managed under the Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission, which includes four state agencies, two federal agencies and representatives of the public.
The Connecticut River lamprey are managed differently than those in Lake Champlain where they affect the populations of trout and salmon.
***
Mark Breen reminds us in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 14, 2002: “Flash flooding killed one, and forced evacuations of over one hundred people along the Mad River and the Passumpsic River. Over 6 inches of rain fell over 3 days.”
Parting Shots
The PGA ran up the white flag and surrendered to the government of Saudi Arabia. Two years after declaring war, the PGA announced it will merge with LIV, the professional golf tour the Saudi’s created, and accept a large sum of money from a Saudi fund and give them considerable control.
Money over principle is demonstrated once again.
***
The past week was a busy one as I had three days of training as well as a couple of fire calls and two meetings.
Wednesday and Thursday I joined some colleagues from the state hazmat team in joint exercises with the Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Teams from VT, NY, RI, CT and MA, the FBI, and fire brigades from Senegal and Macedonia.
Saturday we had our monthly training for the team. Thankfully, the Sunday training was canceled to give us all time to get things done on the home front.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
