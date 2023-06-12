Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Delay Mowing To Protect Ground Nesting Birds
A black bear surveys the area from a second-floor deck in Adamant. (Photo by Leighton Wass)

Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and eastern meadowlarks populations have suffered major declines due to the loss of their grassland habitat.

“These species have experienced declines across the continent, but on Vermont’s grasslands, especially in larger fields and more open landscapes, there are ways we can help,” said Rosalind Renfrew, biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

