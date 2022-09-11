Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Dixville’s Table Rock Is Stunning
Buy Now

The author high above Dixville Notch on Table Rock.

Table Rock has intrigued me for decades. As I have driven through Dixville Notch or stayed at the Balsams I have looked up at it high above the notch and said I need to climb up to it to admire the view.

Thursday, I finally stood atop its narrow stone perch looking straight down to Route 26 as it passes by the Balsams and through the notch. I was joined by Barnet resident and old friend Gary Darling.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.