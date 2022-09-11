Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Dixville’s Table Rock Is Stunning

Table Rock has intrigued me for decades. As I have driven through Dixville Notch or stayed at the Balsams I have looked up at it high above the notch and said I need to climb up to it to admire the view.
Thursday, I finally stood atop its narrow stone perch looking straight down to Route 26 as it passes by the Balsams and through the notch. I was joined by Barnet resident and old friend Gary Darling.
The views on the clear day were stunning and made me glad I had finally made the climb after all these years. A couple we met who had hiked the trail from the east along with their dog suggested that anyone with vertigo might not want to venture out on the rock. I would agree but if you don’t mind heights it is an experience you should have.
My research into Table Rock described two trails. One that goes almost straight up from the notch is only .2 mile long but requires hand-over-hand climbing, is dangerous if wet, and not recommended for descent. I opted for the other which leaves the highway just beyond the access road for the ski area and is described as a moderate .7-mile hike. It was definitely the right choice.
Gary makes me feel old. He is now retired from FedEx and available during the week when I like to hike. I find it hard to believe that I taught him English at St. Johnsbury Academy in some 50 years ago.
Help Feed The Kilham Bears
The Kilham Bear Center provides a great service to the region’s black bears and the state’s wildlife agencies by taking in orphaned bear cubs and raising them then releasing them into the wild.
I heard from Ben Kilham who said they can use apples and acorns from peoples’ lawns or any other source.
You can drop them off in a safe bin at the bottom of the driveway at 172 Grafton Turnpike Rd, Lyme, NH 03768.
If you do not want to drive to Lyme Center, you can leave them with me and I will make the trip once I have a truckload. If you need bags to put the apples and acorns in, I have plenty of heavy waterproof bags you can have that hold about a bushel.
You can learn about the Kilham Bear Center at https://kilhambearcenter.org. Ben, his wife Deb, sister Phoebe and nephew Ethan Kilham do wonderful work with the bears and contribute much to bear research.
Last year they released 40 yearling bears back into the wild. Many more are being released this year although I don’t have a final number.
Financial donations to the Center are always welcome and much needed. Zoologic formula, lambs milk replacer, Gerber baby cereal and applesauce have to be purchased for the very young cubs. As they grow, the cubs eat kibble ‘n bits, corn and apples.
The Kilhams point out that, “While Tom Heitzman, D.V.M. and his crew at Lyme Veterinary Hospital very generously provide advice and hands-on care, there are times when medicine and other medical supplies are necessary. Your donation can help provide this extra care when it is needed.”
Bits and Pieces
The 20th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison takes place on Saturday, October 1.
Activities at Dead Creek Wildlife Day are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. The event will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area on Route 17, west of Route 22A.
The Dead Creek Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring displays about conservation and wildlife management in Vermont. This year, enjoy a guided walk along the Visitor Center interpretive trail to learn about various features and habitats.
The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, Delta Waterfowl, and Otter Creek Audubon Society.
***
Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend is September 24 and 25.
Hunters 17 years of age or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone.
Ducks and geese may be taken by youth hunters on September 24 and 25 according to the bag limits set in the 2022-2023 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont, available from Vermont post offices and as a downloadable file from www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt – Waterfowl.
***
Vermont’s upcoming October 1- November 11 and November 28 to December 15 archery deer hunting seasons are fast approaching and hunters are practicing with their bows and cross bows.
A hunter may take up to four deer in Vermont’s two-part archery season if they do not shoot any deer in the other deer seasons. The purchase of an archery deer license and tag is required for each deer. No more than one of the deer taken during archery season may be a legal buck if no buck is taken in the other deer seasons. Antlerless deer hunting is allowed during archery season statewide this year.
In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length. In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.
***
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose.
“Motorists hit 49 moose on Vermont highways during 2021 and 23 so far this year,” said State Game Warden Major Justin Stedman. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”
If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
***
The Granite State’s fall turkey hunting season opens on September 15 for archers, while the fall shotgun season runs October 10-16 in designated Wildlife Management Units. Hunters who did not fill both of their turkey tags during the 2022 spring season may harvest one bird during either the fall archery or fall shotgun season.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 17, 1946 when I was just a baby: “Late-season warmth concluded the summer; Burlington was 84, 87, 85, and 89 through the 20th.”
He also tells us that on September 23, 1885: “The earliest general snowfall on modern record; 12 inches on Mt. Mansfield with drifts to 3 feet. Similar amounts were reported in higher elevations near Stafford, VT. Dorset noted a trace, with up to 4 inches in the mountains to the east.”
Parting Shots
My wife has been glued to the television and her iPad following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Like so many around the world, we watched and admired her over the years and are saddened by her death.
Growing up, I remember the framed photo of Elizabeth taken at her coronation that was displayed in our living room. Back in the early 50s my mother had a pen pal in England with whom she exchanged letters regularly. It was that woman who sent the photo.
***
On August 9, two individuals plead guilty to Reckless Conduct Charges in the Littleton Courthouse. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, both entered guilty pleas in exchange for each receiving a violation-level Reckless Conduct conviction and $200 fine, plus $48 penalty assessment. The criminal charges resulted from a rescue that occurred on June 11.
The rescue involved Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish & Game as well as volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and New England K9 Drone Unit.
The two hikers called for help as they were stuck on the east side of Franconia Notch State Park, on a feature known as Hounds Hump, near the Eaglet.
Conservation Officers learned from the two that they had no plan for a hike that day. They were not familiar with the area, did not stay on any trail and did not have any equipment or even footwear for entering such a steep and dangerous location, much less ropes, harnesses or climbing gear. Both hikers were issued summonses to court for Reckless Conduct. Their actions placed themselves in and the rescuers in danger of serious bodily injury.
I am glad they were not injured and that they were fined. Hopefully, they learned a lesson and others will too.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.