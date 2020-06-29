Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Do your part, give back

Do you hike or bike the trails in the twin state region? Do you help maintain them or support those who do? You should.
We are lucky in Vermont and New Hampshire to have so many trails to hike and multiple opportunities to ride our bikes, snowmobiles and ATVs all of which require constant maintenance.
Some organizations like the Appalachian Mountain Club and Green Mountain Club have paid work crews supplemented with volunteers. Likewise the White Mountain National Forest and the Green Mountain National Forest as well as the New Hampshire and Vermont forest and parks departments pay staff to do the work. None of these organizations or government agencies have enough resources to build and maintain all the trails they are responsible for. You can help.
There are countless municipal forests in the two states that have trails such as the Bradford Town Forest, Fairlee Town Forest, Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Forest and Haverhill’s Kinder Memorial Forest in my neck of the woods.
The Coos Trail, the Catamount Trail, the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, the Cross Vermont Trail and the Cross Rivendell Trail are examples of volunteer organizations maintaining trails for us all to use.
It is time for any who use the trails to help maintain them. Virtually all the organizations put out calls for volunteers. Can you spare a day, a few hours? Anything will help. Another way to help is to make a financial donation in any amount.
In the case of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Green Mountain Club, a membership is a good way to help. If you use their trails you should contribute.
I have held memberships in Appalachian Mountain Club, Green Mountain Club and Dartmouth Outing Club for decades as a way to help as I seldom have time to work on trail maintenance.
It is time we all give back to support the trails we use. Don’t leave it to others.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer.
“Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, but two threats loons face are human disturbance during the breeding season and ingestion of fishing gear,” said Doug Morin, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife.
“Although most areas where loons are nesting on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, not all nesting areas are marked. We’re asking people to view loons using binoculars rather than from up close, whether they are in a boat, a canoe or a kayak.”
Morin also reminds people to avoid lead fishing tackle. Two loons died from lead fishing gear ingestion in 2019.
Eric Hanson oversees the Loon Conservation Project for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in partnership with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. He and his colleagues monitor Vermont’s loon population and have put out game cameras around loon nests to monitor the behavior of people around them. Hanson says most people are respectful of nesting loons and give them space, but people sometimes inadvertently harm loons without meaning to.
“Loon chicks can be difficult to see, so we ask motorboaters to note where loon families are and to avoid those areas,” said Hanson. “We also ask that motorboaters obey ‘no wake’ laws within 200 feet of shorelines because boat wakes can flood and destroy shoreline loon nests.”
As Vermont’s loon population continues to increase and canoeing and kayaking continues to become more popular, there is greater potential for people to come into conflict with loons.
***
The Loon Preservation Committee and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department remind anglers about the ban on lead sinkers and jigs weighing one ounce or less for all freshwater in the state. The Loon Preservation Committee recently recorded its first lead-poisoned loon of the year.
In 2019, a total of eight loons were confirmed to have died after ingesting lead sinkers and jigs up to 1.08 ounces. These loons were discovered on lakes or ponds across the state. A loon will die from lead poisoning approximately two to four weeks after ingesting the lead.
To address this issue and help anglers dispose of lead sinkers and jigs they can no longer use, the Loon organization and Fish and Game have teamed up with eight local tackle shops to offer a lead tackle buyback program. From now through the end of the year, or until this season’s initial 2,000 certificates are claimed, anglers can exchange one ounce or more of banned tackle for a $10 gift certificate redeemable at these participating shops: AJ’s Tackle (Meredith, NH), The Tackle Shack (Newbury, NH), Clarke’s Hardware (New London, NH), LL Cote (Errol, NH), Newfound Sales and Trading Post (Bristol, NH), Ossipee’s Bait and Tackle (Effingham, NH), Pawtuckaway Trading Post (Raymond, NH), and Squam Boat Livery, Inc. (Holderness, NH).
***
Volunteers interested in monitoring loons in Vermont for the Loon Conservation Project should contact Eric Hanson at ehanson@vtecostudies.org. Volunteers can monitor lakes all summer long with a focus on lakes with loon pairs and nesting. Some adopt-a-lake sites that need volunteers are Great Averill Lake, Little Averill Lake, Island Pond, Maidstone Lake, Jobs Pond, Center Pond, Salem Lake, Lake Memphremagog, Clyde Pond, South Bay, May Pond, Hardwick Lake, Nelson Pond, Stiles Pond, Moore Reservoir, Comerford Reservoir, Keiser Pond, Ewell Pond, Peacham Pond, and Osmore Pond.
Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, being held on July 18 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of year.
***
Vermont Fish & Wildlife sent out a press release last week asking people to avoid disturbing sea lamprey in the Connecticut River and its tributaries.
The lamprey are ugly and most people want nothing to do with them. However, the adults are good to eat and have other benefits for the Connecticut.
Check out, https://wrsi.com/monte/what-wine-pairs-with-sea-lamprey/ for an amusing but educational radio program about lamprey and how to cook them and what wine to pair them with.
Ken Sprankle, the Project Leader for the Connecticut River Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office of the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, called the show to my attention.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that June 30, 1919: “Record heat early in the month followed by record cold; 33 degrees in St. Johnsbury”.
Mark also proved the June Records and Averages
Warmest: 69.6°F/2005 Coldest: 59.2°F/1958
Wettest: 9.65”/1973 Driest: 0.66”/1936
Parting Shots
Have you eve seen a baby hummingbird? I had not until one afternoon last week. It was feeding on the flowers in one of our hanging baskets. At first I thought I was seeing a bumble bee of which we have an abundance. A closer look determined it was not the right shape and I thought it might be a yellow jacket of which we have many.
A still closer look determined what I was watching was a baby hummingbird barely an inch long. It was doing what adult hummers do, hovering with tiny wings beating rapidly as it drew the nectar from he flowers. I could not believe my good luck to see something I had never seen despite having observed humming birds most of my life.
We have a hummingbird feeder hanging in the kitchen and another at the pond which need refilling often. I can sit and watch the amazing little birds for long periods of time, often realizing they are present from the distinct sound of their beating wings from which their name derives.
Linda has her usual beautiful array of blue lobelia and pink geraniums in three long flower boxes on the rail of our front deck. We can sit in the living room and watch the hummingbirds who seem to prefer the lobelia. They occasionally get pushed away by the chipmunks that love to run through the middle of the flowers to reach the bird bath located between the flower boxes for a drink.
We had a scarlet tanager at the house last week as well. Linda saw it, but unfortunately I was not home and it has not been spotted since. This was a first as we had never seen one around our property before. As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, this has been an unusual time with birds being spotted that we seldom saw in the past 47 years we have lived here.
I was driving on a narrow dirt road in West Newbury last week when I had to stop because three very plump woodcock were in the road. They walked into the brush on the side of the road and I drove on, thankful that I had the chance to see them so close.
***
Have you filled out your census form? If you haven’t do it now. Don’t wait. Your action or inaction means money, a lot of money, to Vermont and New Hampshire and for the next 10 years not just for a year.
Right now Vermont stands 47th in responding to the 2020 census and New Hampshire is only a little better.
Let me point out that most federal dollars are apportioned to states based on census data. Governor Phil Scott pointed out that the lower our numbers the less we get.
That includes money for highways, schools and so much more.
Filling out the census form takes about five minutes. If you still have the form sent you in the mail use it or go to https://2020census.gov and do it on line. You can also call 844-330-2020.
Don’t put it off any longer we need the money.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
