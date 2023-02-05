Each year I write about the ills of feeding deer by well-intentioned people. Simply, don’t do it.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Deer Project Leader Becky Fuda offered the following warnings to anyone thinking about feeding deer.
She wrote, “The deer are all right, even in the winter. Deer have developed several adaptations to help them survive severe winters, which means they do not need supplemental food. Deer have a highly insulative winter coat to keep them warm, they store large amounts of body fat to use as energy reserves, they will voluntarily reduce both their food intake and daily activity to conserve energy, and most importantly, they migrate to specialized habitats known as deer yards, forested shelter that allows them to better cope with winter conditions.”
She added, “Conservation and management of natural winter habitat is the key to long-term survival of deer in the Granite State, not the placement of human-provided food sources. Supplemental feeding can harm our deer. Although most people who feed deer are well-intentioned, they do not realize there are a number of potential negative consequences that are associated with feeding deer.
“Feeding deer the wrong type of food or at the wrong time can lead to sickness and even death. This was the case in 2015, when twelve deer were found dead around a feed site in South Hampton after being fed food they could not digest. “Sudden increases in snow depth can cause people to become concerned for deer and result in the sudden introduction of supplemental food for deer,” said Fuda. “However, because deer are ruminants, they process food differently than other animals.”
Fuda explained that, “Deer depend on microorganisms in their stomach to aid in digestion. As a deer’s diet naturally and gradually changes with the seasons, so do the microorganisms that are required to help digest these foods. This gradual change in microorganisms can take several weeks. A rapid transition from a high-fiber diet of naturally woody browse to human-provided foods high in carbohydrates can cause a rapid change in a deer’s stomach chemistry,
disrupting the microorganisms present. This can reduce the deer’s ability to properly digest food and cause the release of toxins which are then absorbed into the deer’s system. Many of the most common supplemental foods people provide deer with in winter are high in starches and they create a great risk for deer.
“Aside from death directly resulting from inappropriate foods, several other negative consequences are associated with winter feeding of deer. These can include an increased likelihood of vehicle collisions, over-browsing of local vegetation and ornamental plants, enhanced risk of predation, and an increased risk of disease transmission, which is why Fish and Game strongly discourages the practice.”
For more information, including short videos, on the risks associated with feeding deer, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/deer/index.html.
Do You Understand The Weather Terms?
I keep hearing various meteorologists talk about weather watches, advisories and warnings and are never sure what each means although it was obvious warning was the highest level when issued and I should pay attention. To get educated, I did what I usually do. I contacted Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium meteorologist Mark Breen who provided the following:
“A Watch is issued when there is a good chance of something (Winter Storm Watch, Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch), but it is often too far ahead, or the certainty is low.
“An Advisory is issued when a weather event is expected or on-going, but at a lower level - Winter Weather Advisory, less than 6 inches of snow, or less than 1/4 inch of ice, or Wind Advisory, winds gusting up to 55 mph, or Wind Chill Advisory, wind chills to -20.
“A Warning is issued for a serious, significant weather event; Winter Storm Warning, more than 6 inches in 24 hours, or more than 1/4 inch of ice. High Wind Warning, winds gusting over 55 mph, or Flood Warning, flooding happening, or likely to happen.”
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s Nongame Wildlife Fund is essential to the conservation and restoration of some of Vermont’s most at-risk wildlife, like the lake sturgeon and Northern long-eared bat. Thanks to a checkoff option on the Vermont state income tax form, donating to the fund is easy.
“Every dollar Vermonters donate to Nongame Wildlife Fund on their taxes is nearly tripled,” said Rosalind Renfrew, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program Manager. “Donations are leveraged by matching federal grants, meaning that every dollar donated secures another $2 in federal funds for Vermont’s wildlife.”
For over 35 years Vermont’s Nongame Tax Checkoff has been helping to recover species that were once on the brink of extinction in Vermont, like the common loon, osprey, and peregrine falcon. Most recently, the bald eagle was removed from Vermont’s list of endangered species in 2022. The Nongame Wildlife Fund supported years of monitoring and nest protection to ensure that eagle numbers were robust enough to declare the species recovered.
***
Ben Kilham told me they now have 122 bear cubs they are raising, more than any previous time.
He said, “The majority are from New Hampshire and Vermont. A few from Massachusetts and two from Connecticut.”
He added, “The lack of fall mast and summer drought having a lot to do about it.”
***
Applications for the Maine moose hunt are now available. Go to: mefishwildlife.com to fill out the application.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on February 6, 1855: “Severe cold; In Randolph, VT the high temperature was -18. West Randolph reported -44 the next morning (the 7th).”
February 10, 1857: “After severe cold in January, thawing in February caused serious flooding.”
He reminds us that the past weekend was not as cold as it was February 12, 1979: “Cold week in Hubbardton, VT. Low temperatures were -30, –33, -33, –23, -33, and -21 from the 10th through the 15th.”
Parting Shots
Friday and Saturday were brutally cold or at least felt that way. However, we have been spoiled so far this winter with unseasonably warm temperatures. Just as the loggers how much it has limited their operations and ice fishermen just now getting on some of the lakes.
The record for the lowest wind chill ever recorded in the U.S. was broken on Mount Washington Friday with winds making it feel like -108. The previous record was -103.
I cross county skied Thursday but wimped out Friday and Saturday, preferring to work in the office and in my shop. As an old man once said, “I may be foolish but I ain’t stupid.”
Sunday I did ski twice as part of two local events, one in West Fairlee and the other in Newbury.
Psychologically, the extra sunlight each day has been a big help to me. I look forward to the fact that we gain 1 hour and 19 minutes of daylight in February. Soon the steam will be rising from the sugar houses and we will be eating raised doughnuts dipped in fresh maple syrup.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.