“Although people may feel badly for deer and want to help, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind the public to never feed deer as it may actually harm them,” said deer project leader Becky Fuda.
The deer are all right, even in the winter. They have developed several adaptations to help them survive severe winters, which means they do not need supplemental food. Deer have a highly insulative winter coat to keep them warm, they store large amounts of body fat to use as energy reserves, they will voluntarily reduce both their food intake and daily activity to conserve energy, and most importantly, they migrate to specialized habitats known as deer yards.
Although most people who feed deer are well-intentioned, they do not realize there are a number of potential negative consequences that are associated with feeding deer.
Feeding deer the wrong type of food or at the wrong time can lead to their sickness and death. This was the case in 2015, when twelve deer were found dead around a feed site in South Hampton from being fed food they could not digest.
“Sudden increases in snow depth can cause people to become concerned for deer and result in the sudden introduction of supplemental food for deer,” said Fuda. “However, because deer are ruminants, they process food differently than other animals.”
Deer depend on microorganisms in their stomach to aid in digestion. As a deer’s diet naturally and gradually changes with the seasons, so do the microorganisms that are required to help digest those foods. This gradual change in microorganisms can take several weeks. A rapid transition from a high-fiber diet of naturally woody browse to human-provided foods high in carbohydrates can cause a rapid change in a deer’s stomach chemistry, disrupting the microorganisms present. This can reduce the deer’s ability to properly digest food and cause the release of toxins which are then absorbed into the deer’s system. Many of the most common supplemental foods people provide deer with in winter are high in starches and they create a great risk for deer.
“Aside from death directly associated with feeding, several other negative consequences are associated with winter feeding of deer,” added Fuda. “These can include an increased likelihood of vehicle collisions, over-browsing of local vegetation and ornamental plants, increased risk of predation, and an increased risk of disease transmission, which is why Fish and Game strongly discourages the practice.”
For more information, including short videos, on the risks associated with feeding deer, visit www.wildnh.com/wildlife/do-not-feed-deer.html.
I should point out it is illegal to feed deer in Vermont at any time for the same reasons.
The Bald Eagle Has Been Removed From The Vermont Endangered and Threatened Species List
“The bald eagle’s de-listing is a milestone for Vermont,” said Wildlife Division Director Mark Scott. “This reflects more than a decade of dedicated work by Vermont Fish & Wildlife and partners. It shows that Vermonters have the capacity to restore and protect the species and habitats that we cherish.”
Seven species and three critical habitats received updated conservation designations on Vermont’s Endangered and Threatened Species List, including the highly anticipated de-listing of the bald eagle after over a decade of restoration efforts.
Along with de-listings for the bald eagle and short-styled snakeroot, a flowering plant of dry woodland habitats, Thursday’s update to the State Endangered and Threatened Species List included a range of new listings.
Two invertebrate species, the American bumblebee and a species of freshwater mussel known as the brook floater, and two plant species, Houghton’s sedge and rue anemone, have been listed as endangered. State endangered species are considered at immediate risk of becoming locally extinct in Vermont.
One bird species, the Eastern meadowlark, received a new designation as threatened. State threatened species are considered at risk of becoming endangered without timely conservation action.
Three important landscapes also received new designations as critical habitats that are essential for the survival of threatened or endangered species in Vermont. The newly listed sites support species including the common tern and Eastern spiny softshell turtle, as well as little brown, Northern long-eared, and tricolored bats.
“These new listings reflect the stressors affecting Vermont’s plant, fish, and wildlife species,” said Wildlife Diversity Program Manager Dr. Rosalind Renfrew. “In the face of climate change and habitat loss, our mission is to conserve these species and others to the very best of our ability on behalf of all Vermonters, who demonstrate time and again that they care about the survival of wildlife populations.”
“We dedicate incredible resources through population monitoring, habitat conservation and improvement, and education and outreach to preventing species from reaching these thresholds in the first place,” says Scott. “But, when necessary, we also draw on our successful track record leading endangered species recovery efforts including restoring Vermont’s populations of common loon, osprey, peregrine falcon, and now the bald eagle. We will bring that same dedication to each of these new listings.”
Spring Snow Goose Season To Limit Damage From Over Population
Vermont’s spring snow goose hunt will be held from March 11 through April 23 this year.
Since 2009, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has annually issued a “Conservation Order” to allow the reduction of the population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. The numbers of these geese have grown so high that they are destroying habitat for themselves and other species.
Eight states in the Atlantic Flyway (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Vermont) will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order in 2022.
During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
“The breeding population of greater snow geese has grown from approximately 50,000 birds in the mid-1960s to 714,000 birds today,” said David Sausville, Vermont’s wildlife management program manager and waterfowl project leader. “This increase has resulted in damage to agricultural crops and marsh vegetation in staging and wintering areas from Quebec to North Carolina.”
The Vermont 2022 Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order will occur statewide. The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply during the 2022 Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until a half-hour after sunset.
A 2022 Spring Snow Goose Harvest Permit is required and is available at no charge on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt. Hunters may also call the Essex Junction Office, 802-878-1564, to request a permit.
Hunters will need a 2022 Vermont hunting license, nonresident small game, a 2022 Harvest Information Program number, a 2021 federal migratory hunting stamp, and a 2022 Vermont migratory waterfowl stamp.
Bits and Pieces
Registration is now open for a special turkey hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the National Wild Turkey Federation. The program will be held March 26 at NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive Concord. The workshop is designed for new or novice turkey hunters in preparation for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.
The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.
To register and attend, you must be at least 18 years of age. Participants ages 10-18 may attend with a registered parent or guardian, but both participants must register for the event in advance. The cost is $40 per person. The fee includes materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Payment can be made on the day of the event by cash or check payable to NWTF-NH.
Registrations are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited.
To register visit:[Text Wrapping Break]https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeId=167.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the 2022 Winter Turkey Flock Survey. The survey opened on January 1 and will run through March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on February 17, 1958: “A classic snow storm; a foot or more from Alabama to Maine. Cavendish, VT shoveled 24 inches, while Lebanon, NH totaled 32.5 inches.”
He also reminds us that on February 21, 1979: “West Burke and Enosburg Falls recorded 18 straight mornings of below zero temperatures, dropping as low as –37 in West Burke, and –38 in Enosburg Falls.”
Parting Shots
I am home after having surgery for colon cancer last Monday. I am sore, ache all over and have to take it easy for a few weeks.
I can’t say enough about the treatment I had at Cottage Hospital. Chris Danielson did the high-quality surgery for which he is known. He also checked on me repeatedly even coming to our home after I was released. I joked that he was becoming an old-time country doc.
The RNs, LPNs, LNAs, administrative personnel, dietary staff and housekeeping all impressed me with their professionalism and concern for me. I could not have asked for better treatment.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.