New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologists have completed the annual effort of attaching hundreds of metal bands to ducks throughout the state. The pre-season banding effort is conducted in the U.S. and Canada throughout the Atlantic Flyway in August and September. The banding provides survival-rate data that are used in combination with breeding-plot data and National Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program survey data to develop the model used to determine annual season regulations in the spring.
Each metal band has a unique sequence of numbers, and biologists record the species, age, and sex of each duck before it is released. At the end of the season, all the data are submitted to the Bird Banding Lab at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Maryland.
When a hunter takes a duck with a metal band, or a wildlife viewer reads the band through a spotting scope, they are asked to report the information to a website provided on the band at www.reportband.gov. You can also send your information to: Bird Banding Lab, 12100 Beach Forest Road, Laurel, MD 20708. The old phone number for reporting is no longer in use.
This year, a total of 534 ducks were banded in New Hampshire before the hunting season began. They included: 162 mallards, 350 wood ducks, 13 blue-winged teal, 8 black ducks, and 1 mallard/black duck hybrid. As a result of 33 consecutive years of pre-season duck banding, 15,230 ducks have now been banded in New Hampshire.
Numerous capture techniques exist for catching ducks. The two most widely used in New Hampshire are bait traps and rocket nets. Bait traps are simple enclosures with a closing-door mechanism to trap ducks. Rocket nets are very effective at catching large groups of birds. Three rockets are attached to a large net. When the ducks are close enough, biologists trigger a detonator, which fires the rockets, propelling the net into the air, catching the ducks unharmed underneath. Bait traps accounted for 60% of the ducks banded this year and rocket nets for 40% of captures.
Educators Can Learn How Wildlife Survive Winter
Educators, both formal and informal, are invited to join New Hampshire Fish and Game on December 30 or January 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to explore how wildlife survive New Hampshire’s winter. These workshops are for educators of children in grades K-12, and attendees will experience several hands-on activities from the Below Zero curriculum book, published by the Canadian Wildlife Federation. All participants will receive a copy of this 200-page activity guide following completion of the workshop.
Workshop attendees will learn about the different strategies New Hampshire’s wildlife employ to survive the winter and associated exercises that incorporate this information into art, math, science, and physical education lessons. This workshop will include both indoor and outdoor instruction, and participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the day’s weather conditions.
The cost for the workshop is $35. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions on how to submit payment.
This year, educators can choose from one of two locations to attend: New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters in Concord December 30 or Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness on January 13.
Registration Required: https://bit.ly/WinterWildlifeWorkshops
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire Fish and Game had this to say about trapping. “This long-standing part of New Hampshire’s cultural heritage remains relevant and necessary today. Trappers are a unique group among New Hampshire’s outdoor enthusiasts, having an unparalleled eye for interpreting natural surroundings and understanding wildlife behavior.
“Though relatively few in number, 423 licenses were sold in New Hampshire during the 2021/2022 season, skilled trappers provide an extremely valuable service by helping to manage abundant wildlife populations and collecting biological samples at no cost to Fish and Game. They also contribute to public safety by maintaining beaver populations at manageable levels and reversing the flooding of public roadways in rural and urban areas. Trapping helps to keep furbearer populations at healthy levels and to prevent overpopulation, which can significantly increase the risk of disease transference, including rabies and canine distemper.”
***
To keep up with demand for New Hampshire’s popular Conservation License Plate, referred to as the “Moose Plate,” a new letter has been added to plate combinations.
“M” is the fourth letter to be part of the number/letter combinations that are used on Moose Plates. When Conservation License Plates were first issued, the letter “C,” for “conservation,” was part of each standard five-digit number combination. When “C” plate combinations were no longer available, “H,” for “heritage,” took their place followed by “P,” for “preservation,” in 2018.
“M” represents “Moose” on plates currently being issued.
The Moose Plate program has raised more than $30 million since the first plates were issued in December 2000.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Division would like to ask successful hunters to complete the Small Game Hunter Survey and the Ruffed Grouse Wing and Tail Survey from now through January 7, 2023. These surveys are invaluable to biologists and help lay the foundation for the New Hampshire Small Game Summary Report, which presents final data from these surveys conducted annually by the Department. The 2021-22 report is now available by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/small-game.html.
***
Free in-person snowmobile safety education classes are now being scheduled in New Hampshire. To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class. These classes are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending should register soon before slots are filled by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department suggests a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses.
The gift certificate can be found via a link in the license section of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. The recipient of the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on December 16, 1835: “Coldest daylight of the 19th century; midday readings included -16 in Brattleboro, -17 in Randolph, VT and Hanover, NH.”
December 17, 1951 it was really cold. Mark tells us, “An early taste of deep winter sent thermometers to 30 below zero in East Barnet, VT.”
Parting Shots
The deer are now safe from hunters but face the long cold winter that often forces them to yard up where they are susceptible to attacks from coyotes and domestic dogs and starvation. Spring can never come soon enough for deer.
***
Great news! Some 7,400 acres of forest land in central Vermont has now been permanently conserved. The property is in Braintree, Granville and Rochester and includes five miles of ridge line along the Northfield Range and six streams.
The Conservation Fund purchased the land several years ago from a logging company. The nonprofit worked with the Land Trust to sell it with a conservation easement to private landowners, Green ridge Forest LLC early this month.
***
Last week was busy, out every night except Monday. Also on the road with a flood control meeting in Greenfield, MA Wednesday and a board meeting Friday in Kittery, ME then hazmat team training in Derby Saturday followed by the Ben Kilham presentation in Peacham Sunday. So far my schedule for this week looks a lot less hectic.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.