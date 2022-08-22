Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Eagle Point Wildlife Management Area Is Unique In Many Ways

Ever since I learned in 2007 that the 420-acre property in Derby bordered by Lake Memphremagog on the west and Canada on the north was being offered to the United States Government by the late Michael Dunn I had planned to check it out. Last Tuesday I finally did and found so much has happened since it was gifted to the U.S. in Dunn’s will.
That we have Eagle Point for all to enjoy is testament to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Habitat Biologist Paul Hamelin who worked tirelessly to make it happen and to the bobolinks that became the key to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreeing to take possession of the property and make it part of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.
Hamelin has been the biologist/manager of Eagle Point WMA since the Cooperative Agreement was signed in December of 2010. Twelve years later his enthusiasm for the WMA is still very evident.
Michael Dunn was a native of Montreal who emigrated to the family property on Eagle Point in the 1970s and later became an American citizen. He passed away in 2007, leaving the property to the U.S. government for the purposes of conservation and use by the public. The Province of Quebec accepted an adjacent 420-acre parcel in Canada that Dunn left to the Canadian government for the same purposes.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has a 50-year agreement to manage the property as a Wildlife Management Area with the option to renew for another 50 years. It is the only such agreement where a state agency manages part of a federal Fish and Wildlife Refuge. Eagle Point is also unique in that it is the only WMA in Vermont that is primarily grassland habitat. Most WMAs are forested with limited openings.
The property is being managed for federal trust wildlife (grassland birds), as well as public hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing.
The transfer of the property to the U.S. nearly didn’t happen. Dunn’s will stated that there was a three-year window for acceptance of the property by the U.S. after which it would be auctioned to the highest bidder and the monies derived donated the New York Museum of Modern Art which was the recipient of Dunn’s art collection.
At the two-year mark, no federal agency had agreed to take the property. That is when the Vermont Land Trust stepped in and contacted Vermont Fish and Wildlife on behalf of the executor of Dunn’s estate seeking advice on how to engage a federal agency to accept the donation of the land.
Paul Hamelin devoted the summer to surveying the property to ascertain what its environmental and wildlife and values were. The discovery that it was home to bobolinks was the hook that allowed the USFWS to take the property and make it part of the Missisquoi NWR.
As the refuge is primarily located on and around upper Lake Champlain with its headquarters in Swanton, Eagle Point was far away and would be hard to manage. That is where Vermont F&W became critical to the success of the venture
That last year of the allotted time was hectic and involved what Hamelin called, “a tremendous amount of work,” by many parties. He describes the cooperation between the feds, Vermont, the land trust and the town of Derby as wonderful.
The property consists of nearly a mile of lakeshore habitat, numerous wetlands, large meadows, hemlock and mixed forest. It supports a great diversity of wildlife including aquatic mammals, waterfowl, grassland birds, and many other wetland and terrestrial species. I was amazed to learn that 86 species of birds have been documented at the WMA, making it a birders paradise.
Everywhere you look are birdhouses erected by F&W, waterfowl nest boxes and two osprey nesting platforms erected by the Vermont Electric Co-op towering over the grasslands and adjacent wetlands.
There are three maintained trails on the property two of which are five to six feet wide and kept mowed so it is like walking on a golf course. The third is a woodland path along the forested western edge of the WMA.
The main trail makes a large circular path around the grasslands from the parking lot by the upper kiosk on the old Eagle Point Farm Road, north to the border and then along the tree line to the northwest corner where there is a bench and the junction with the Woodland Loop Trail. From there it goes south to the Eagle Point Road and back along the town road to the parking lot. It is a little over a mile long.
The Woodland Loop Trail is short but takes one by huge old maples once part of a sugar orchard and a few very tall ash trees. Tuesday it provided a cool respite from the heat of mid-day.
The Wetland Overlook Trail starts at the lower kiosk parking lot and leads a short distance to an elevated viewing platform overlooking the wetland. It is an ideal place to watch for waterfowl and other birds.
The 200 plus acres of grassland habitat are a main focus of the WMA but the wetlands are also vital to its mission.
The wetlands are important habitat for several aquatic mammals, including muskrat, mink, river otter, and beaver.
Red fox, eastern coyote, fisher, bobcat, skunk, raccoon, weasel, deer and occasionally moose can be found in the forested wetlands, upland fringes of the marshes and nearby fields.
Eagle Point WMA is an important waterfowl production and migration area, particularly for black ducks, mallards and wood ducks.
It’s also an important grassland bird production area which is why mowing is delayed until after August 15.
Grassland species include bobolink, savannah sparrow, field sparrow, and possibly vesper sparrow. Also present are a variety of raptors including the northern harrier, osprey, bald eagle, kestrel, red-tailed hawk, barred and great horned owls. Not to be overlooked are a variety of wetland and marsh species such as herons, bitterns, snipe, pied-billed grebes, rails, common moorhens, and marsh wrens.
The WMA is also home to a large number of reptiles and amphibians including painted and snapping turtles, frogs, including spring peepers, gray tree, bull, green, wood, and newts and salamanders.
As the property abuts the international border. You can expect to see many cameras and sensors monitoring activity so smile and wave when you spot one.
Much had to be done prior to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service acquisition. Two houses, a barn and associated outbuildings were removed from the property and the sites restored to a natural vegetated condition by covering with topsoil and seeding clover and legumes.
Several thousand pounds of scrap metal and other debris in the form of old culverts, stock tanks, discarded farming equipment, and other items have been removed and recycled.
The International Boundary has been posted with signage utilizing USFWS Refuge signs in combination with international boundary signs along the U.S. / Canada border in order to prevent visitors from inadvertently crossing the boundary.
I enjoyed my time wandering the WMA and will return for more exploring, this time with my binoculars and my wife. I urge you to do the same. The trails are easy to walk and the chance to see so many bird species a great opportunity. Bring a lunch and relax on the bench near the junction of the main trail and the Woodland Loop that overlooks the grasslands and on to the wetlands. You can do the same on the elevated viewing platform on the edge of the wetland.
While in the area why not investigate the Newport Waterfront Recreation Path. You can pick up a brochure and map at several locations in the city. Boardwalk to Border is the theme as the Newport Waterfront Recreation Path connects over seven miles of multi-use trails and paths along the eastern shore of Lake Memphremagog. The Beebe Spur Rail Trail is ideal for biking and walking with access from may points. If you have time and want an enjoyable experience, take a cruise on the Northern Star which docks at the Gateway Center City where the waterfront path begins.
Go to: https://www.discovernewportvt.com for more ideas for things to do and see.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold a High School Bass Fishing Seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. All student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors participating in high school bass fishing tournament activities are encouraged to attend. The event will feature presentations by local bass tournament anglers on topics ranging from fall bass-fishing techniques to tournament fishing tactics. All students attending will have an opportunity to receive complimentary tackle and baits.
RSVP by Wednesday, August 24, to Lisa Collins at lisa.m.collins@wildlife.nh.gov and include “NHIAA Bass Tournament Seminar” in the subject line and the number of people attending in the email.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach Hunter Education in Vermont.
The training will take place Tuesday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parro’s Gun Shop at 601 US-2, in Waterbury.
Policies and procedures, field techniques and teaching methods will be covered to give instructors the tools to teach future hunters how to have a safe and enjoyable experience.
Applicants are required to pass a background check with a Vermont State Game Warden and apprentice-teach with a chief instructor before they will receive their full State of Vermont Hunter Education Instructor certification.
Those planning to attend should send in a filled out application package found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128 and register for the training event online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/184763, or call the Hunter Education Office at 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.
“Additional instructor training courses will be offered in the future, and the instructor application can be filled out and submitted at any time,” added Lafont.
Parting Shots
Friday afternoon was warm and sunny and Linda and I decided it was time to stop working and enjoy the weather. We drove to Bretton Woods with plans to have a late lunch at the Switchback Grille in Rosebrook Lodge as we have in past years. To get there requires a ride on the Bretton Woods Skyway gondola.
When I went to purchase tickets for the ride I was told it would be $50. I was shocked and promptly declined. The view from Rosebrook Lodge is nice and the food ok, but neither is worth the price to me.
Back to the car we went and drove across Route 302 to the Mount Washington Hotel where I hoped to get a seat on the long porch on the east side of the hotel where we could relax, have a drink and watch the trains climb the mountain. Would you believe not a seat was available at 2:30 in the afternoon.
Frustrated, it was back to the car and down to the Golf Clubhouse where The Grille had a table available on the covered patio. There we both had a delicious lunch and a cold beer while looking at Mount Washington with a view only slightly less spectacular than that from the porch of the hotel.
It was time to head back to Bradford but a stop in Bethlehem at Rek’-lis Brewing for a cold one seemed like a good idea and it was. We sat outside in Adirondack chairs shade by two large trees and cooled by a breeze. We soon forgot our disappointment at not being able to have lunch at Rosebrook Lodge.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by ebmail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
