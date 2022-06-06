Hiking season is upon us and huge numbers are on the trails. Unfortunately, many are unprepared and need rescue. It has been a busy time for search and rescue teams in Vermont and New Hampshire this spring often taxing them with multiple calls for help at the same time.
SAR is the responsibility of Fish and Game in New Hampshire and the State Police in Vermont. Neither department could operate successfully without the help of volunteer SAR organizations.
I would like to suggest that when you head out, you are responsible for your own safety and that of others who might have to rescue you.
You need to be prepared and equipped for possible problems that might arise from a slip and fall to bad weather.
Be sure to carry ample water and food, extra clothing, a map and compass and know how to use them, and always have a light, either a headlamp or flashlight. Also needed are a whistle, a knife, waterproof matches and a small first aid kit.
All too often hikers rely on a cell phone as their only emergency equipment. That is a big mistake. Many places there is no cell service and batteries drain if used in the cold and for long periods.
It is important that you plan your hike by making sure you understand the terrain you will be traversing, the weather predicted and the approximate time your hike will take. Be sure to let someone know where you will be hiking and when you expect to return.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan put it well. “People must always take personal responsibility as they head out by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of changing weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back. Some locations at higher elevations are still holding snow and may require microspikes or even snowshoes to cross. It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution. Unsafe and irresponsible behavior also puts first responders at extreme risk of injury.”
Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to be willing to turn back if the situation warrants. Don’t be foolish. There will be another day to complete the hike safely. In some 65 years of hiking around New England, New York and in the west, I have aborted my hike several times, when the weather changed, darkness was approaching or I simply was not feeling up to continuing.
I spent some 20 years as a member of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and can attest that many rescues would not have been needed if the person in need had simply used common sense.
Delay Mowing Fields And Pastures If You Don’t Need The Hay
Let me make it clear I am not suggesting farmers delay cutting hay that they rely on to feed their animals. I am asking that those who simply cut to keep land open and often don’t even take the hay delay until August.
The twin states are home to many species of birds that nest in the grass. Some of these species are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat.
Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks, and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early.
If mowed early in the summer, grassland birds will lose their nests and chicks and fawns may be disturbed or killed.
By cutting later in the summer, preferably after August 1, you can protect a wide variety of wildlife.
I write about this every year and delay mowing my open spaces and woods roads until August.
Bits and Pieces
Those who recreate outdoors in new Hampshire are encouraged to purchase a voluntary Hike Safe card because card proceeds help defray the costs of training and of search and rescue equipment for Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.
Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2022. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents.
Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.
Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds people that open fires and swimming are prohibited at all Vermont state fishing access areas.
The Department maintains 196 developed fishing access areas on lakes and rivers throughout the state. These areas have allowed uses determined by law, and swimming is not one of them.
The access areas were purchased and are maintained with funds derived from the sale of fishing licenses and motorboat registrations, as well as a federal excise tax on fishing equipment, fishing tackle, and gasoline for motorboats. These funding sources explicitly prohibit activities that are in conflict with fishing and boating.
***
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking those who fish for sunfish to answer a few questions via an on-line survey found at tinyurl.com/3pmpkhz9.
Sunfish, bluegill and pumpkinseed, are widespread and abundant throughout the state. Many enjoy fishing for them and find them good eating.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings in New Hampshire this spring and summer. It’s easy to participate and the survey is now open. If you observe groups of turkeys with poults (juvenile birds) between June 1 and August 31, report your sightings on NH Fish and Game’s web-based turkey brood survey by visiting https://forms.gle/t7GJE9KxAAuj746V9.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission will hold its next monthly meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the NH Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center at 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness.
Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke will hold it’s first registered shoot of the season on June 11.
They have renamed the shoot from the NEK Summer Kick-Off to the John Smedley Memorial Shoot in honor of the club’s long time Vice President who died last winter.
You can pre-register on Scorechaser.com or in person the day of the shoot.
There is a new caterer this year and lunch is included with your Main Event entry.
Shoots include: 100 Sporting on 15 stations - 50 Super Sporting on 7 stations, 50 target 5-Stand
Contact Bob Durocher, nekclays@gmail.com, for more details.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on 12, 1996: “Severe weather; lightning struck and killed one person in Barre, VT. Torrential downpours, washed out hundreds of roads. The village of Grafton was completely cut off.”
Parting Shots
Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebration has been much in the news and rightly so. Serving as monarch for 70 years is amazing. She became the longest-reigning British monarch in 2015.
She was just 25 when she became Queen on February 6, 1952 upon the death of her father, King George VI.
When I was growing up in the 50s, we had a framed photo of the young Queen in our living room. Mother had a pen pal in England who sent her the photo upon Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne.
Over the years I have come to admire the Queen and what she has done for Great Britain.
Despite so many controversies, mostly involving family, and government scandals, Queen Elizabeth has remained popular even among those who do not favor the monarchy.
***
Thursday Oak and I took our first hike of the year. We went up Newbury’s Tucker Mountain. I don’t know about Oak because he is not talking but it sure felt good to hike after being restricted for most of the last five months.
***
I attended the 10th annual Veteran’s Summit at the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University on Friday. As usual, it was a big success.
Thom Anderson, Associate Dean of Academic Programs, and his group of volunteers work all year to make the event a must for veterans and their families.
Over 330 registered for the Summit and some 60 veteran’s service organizations exhibited.
The keynote speaker was author Sebastion Junger. Following his talk long lines formed to purchase his books and have him sign them.
Also speaking and taking questions from he audience was Doctor Brett Rusch, Executive Director of White River VA Medical Center.
Steve Gagner, the founder of 14th Star Brewery, was another speaker who advocated for veterans following their passions.
