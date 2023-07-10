Hiking season is upon us and huge numbers are on the trails. Unfortunately, many are unprepared and need rescue. It has been a busy time for search and rescue teams in Vermont and New Hampshire so far, often taxing them with multiple calls for help at the same time.
SAR is the responsibility of Fish and Game in New Hampshire and the State Police in Vermont. Neither department could operate successfully without the help of volunteer SAR organizations.
I would like to suggest that when you head out, you are responsible for your own safety and that of others who might have to rescue you.
You need to be prepared and equipped for possible problems that might arise from a slip and fall or because of a change in weather.
Be sure to carry ample water and food, extra clothing, a map and compass and know how to use them, and always have a light, either a headlamp or flashlight. Also needed are a whistle, a knife, waterproof matches and a small first aid kit.
All too often hikers rely on a cell phone as their only emergency equipment. That is a big mistake. In many places there is no cell service and batteries drain if used in the cold and for long periods.
It is important that you plan your hike by making sure you understand the terrain you will be traversing, the weather predicted and the approximate time your hike will take. Be sure to let someone know where you will be hiking and when you expect to return.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan put it well. “People must always take personal responsibility as they head out by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of changing weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back. It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution. Unsafe and irresponsible behavior also puts first responders at extreme risk of injury.”
Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to be willing to turn back if the situation warrants. Don’t be foolish. There will be another day to complete the hike safely. In 65-plus years of hiking around New England, New York and in the west, I have aborted my hike several times, when the weather changed, darkness was approaching or I simply was not feeling up to continuing.
I spent some 20 years as a member of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and can attest that many rescues would not have been needed if the person in need had simply used common sense.
New Hampshire Fish And Game Officers Honored
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division has recognized their 2022 New Hampshire Conservation Officers of the Year.
Conservation Officer Christopher McKee was honored with the 2022 Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Association of the Year Award
McKee has been with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division since November of 2006. He was first assigned to the 53-patrol area in District 5 where he worked effectively for 12 years. In November of 2018, McKee transferred to the 38-patrol area in District 3. This patrol is located in the White Mountains where the calls for search and rescue and dive missions are consistently high.
McKee is a member of the Dive Team and the Advanced Search and Rescue Team.
The Conservation Law Enforcement Chief’s Association is an organization made up of Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs from the states of Virginia to Maine, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, National Marine Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, and Canadian Provinces. The primary purpose of the Association is to encourage and promote conservation law enforcement cooperation among the eastern states represented. Annually, CLECA recognizes an officer from each state for their outstanding contributions to fish and wildlife protection of our country’s natural resources.
Conservation Officer William (Brad) Jones was named the 2022 Shikar-Safari International Wildlife Officer of the Year
Jones was hired as a New Hampshire Conservation Officer in September of 2017. After successfully completing his trainee year, he was assigned to District 5’s 54-patrol area.
Jones is a certified Firearms Instructor and the armorer for the Law Enforcement Division. He is a Defensive Tactics Instructor, a Pepper Spray Instructor, and he instructs others in the use and deployment of a baton. Conservation Officer Jones became one of Field Training Officers assisting with the training of new officers in the field. He is a member of the Advanced Search and Rescue Team and has become a valued member of the Dive Team.
Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre and his K-9 partner Winnni were honored with the Vermont Police Canine Association Evidence Detection Team Award for 2022.
St. Pierre has been patrolling District 2 since he joined the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in 2016.
Conservation Officer James Benvenuti and his K-9 partner Cora were honored with the prestigious Vermont Police Canine Association Team of the Year Award for 2022.
Conservation Officer Benvenuti and Cora are certified in Tracking, Evidence Detection, Search and Rescue, and Fish and Wildlife Detection.
Conservation Offiicer Robert McDermott was named the first recipient of the 2022 Law Enforcement Division Command Staff Award of Excellence
This honor was given to Conservation Officer Robert McDermott to acknowledge his efforts to go above and beyond the call of duty through the dedication of his personal time.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2023-2024 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices in August.
The hunting season dates, bag limits and related regulations for all migratory birds are set annually within a framework established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in coordination with New York and New Hampshire.
Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sets the season dates and bag limits for the Connecticut River Zone.
***
Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Unit L during the fall hunting seasons will be able to apply for a special permit online. These permits will be issued through an online lottery, and the application period will run July 10-23. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these two different permits. Unit L Permits are available online only. Alternatively, hunters may purchase a Unit M Permit beginning July 24. Both of these WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire. Interested hunters can purchase Unit M Permits starting on July 24.
Hunters can visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer-ul-permits.html for details on how to apply for these permits. Up to 3,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit L this year. These permits all come with one deer tag at a cost of $26.
For Unit M Permits, up to 4,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits. All Unit M Permits cost $36 and come with two deer tags. Sales for Unit M Permits will begin on Monday, July 24 at 9 a.m. Unit M permits may be purchased either online or at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord and will be available until they are sold out.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on July 13, 2013: “A squall line tore down trees and power lines from Lake Champlain east to Caledonia County. Winds gusted to 60 mph in Wheelock, VT before the anemometer failed.”
On July 15, 1997: “26 years ago, severe floods ravaged northwest Vermont; 6 to 8 inches of rain near Montgomery Center in just 6 hours. Region declared a disaster area - numerous roads completely washed out.”
The historic records show that on July 16, 1868: “3rd day of 100 degrees at Lunenburg, VT; ‘warmest summer in these parts’ - Dr. Hiram Cutting”
Parting Shots
It was hot! Too hot! The past week was brutal for anyone having to work outside. A heat wave, three days in a row over 90, was declared in Burlington and it was not much cooler on this side of the state.
I will take freezing weather over this any time. I can put on more clothes or work faster in the winter but even sitting still naked in the shade on the porch does not help with the heat we have been experiencing.
Oak and I frequently retreated to our spring-fed pond in the woods where I have a chair that allows me to sit with the cool water over my shoulders. It does wonders for my body and my psyche.
Oak just stands or sits in the water up to his shoulders with a satisfied look on his face.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.