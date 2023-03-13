Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Enjoying A Day Of Nordic Skiing At Bretton Woods
Rick and Emmy Hausman exploring the Bretton Woods Nordic Center Trails.

Each year I head to the Bretton Woods Nordic Center for a day of skiing on some of the 100 kilometers of groomed trails. Last week I was accompanied by friends Rick and Emmy Hausman of Newbury.

To say we had fun while exploring about 10 percent of the available trails is an understatement. The temperature was just right for skiing, not too warm so as to make the snow sticky or too cold to make us uncomfortable. The only drawback was the low clouds that kept Mount Washington, which dominates the views to the east, hidden.

