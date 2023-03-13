Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Enjoying A Day Of Nordic Skiing At Bretton Woods

Each year I head to the Bretton Woods Nordic Center for a day of skiing on some of the 100 kilometers of groomed trails. Last week I was accompanied by friends Rick and Emmy Hausman of Newbury.
To say we had fun while exploring about 10 percent of the available trails is an understatement. The temperature was just right for skiing, not too warm so as to make the snow sticky or too cold to make us uncomfortable. The only drawback was the low clouds that kept Mount Washington, which dominates the views to the east, hidden.
The day was windy so we opted, as I usually do, to mostly stay off the trails on the golf course and spend our time in the woods.
The vast 45 trail network, most of which is on the White Mountain National Forest property, crosses open areas of the golf course, meanders through woods of spruce and fir at lower elevations, crosses several mountain streams, and climbs though open hardwood stands. The groomed trails are wide and set for classical and skate skiing so the choice is yours.
Time flew as we explored several trails in the woods. After a couple of hours, we stopped at the “Warming Cabin” near the height of the trail network. The cabin was a welcome site as was the outhouse. Unfortunately, the cabin was cooler than expected but we were out of the wind as we ate our snacks.
The second half of our ski was on mostly level terrain as we followed the Ammonoosuc River, skiing on the old B&M rail bed and then out onto the golf course and the Perimeter Trail for the final leg back to the Nordic Center.
Each time I ski the B&M Trail I marvel at how difficult it must have been to build the railroad which opened in 1875 through Crawford Notch to Fabyans. It was an engineering and construction marvel that proved to be so important to the development of White Mountain tourism.
We had skied four and a half hours and some 12 km and were ready for a late lunch over which we relived some of the day’s experiences. We mostly had the trails to ourselves, only occasionally meeting or being passed by skiers. One woman we met at the warming hut chose to ski with us the last 4 km. At one trail junction, she took our photos, and I hers. We enjoyed her company as is most often the case with those we meet while cross-country skiing.
Near the end we broke out onto the golf course as the Perimeter Trail left the woods and passed by the Omni Mount Washington, elegant as ever. The afternoon was overcast but the bright red roofs the hotel is famous for stood out as we took more photos of us posed with the hotel in the background.
I love Mount Washington and have fond memories of times spent there. The historic hotel was constructed between 1900-1902 and opened July 28, 1902. Many renovations since have made it the inviting place it is.
We had spent our day on the resort’s Ammonoosuc Trail System. Across Route 302 is the alpine ski area and the Stickney Trail System which includes the 9 km Mountain Road Trail. One rides the Bethlehem Express detachable quad lift to the Mountain Road and then the long ski down begins.
I have wanted to ski that trail but previously a lack of enough snow for them to groom it and fill in the water bars and this time, my schedule, has not made it possible. Stay tuned. I may finally make it next year.
The Bretton Woods Nordic Center is one of the largest cross-country areas in the East. Check it out at https://www.brettonwoods.com or call 603-278-3322. Who knows we may see you there soon.
Gov. Appoints Orleans County Fish And Wildlife Board Member
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Paul F. Noel of Irasburg as the new Fish and Wildlife Board member from Orleans County.
Originally from the northern Adirondacks, Noel earned his bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Management from SUNY Cobleskill. His career includes a first job out of college at the Bald Hill Fish Hatchery in Newark, and more than 30 years at IBM.
Noel enjoys fishing, hiking, hunting, nature photography, skiing, snowshoeing, and trapping. He currently volunteers as a chief instructor for the Fish and Wildlife Department’s Hunter and Trapper Education Programs and Let’s Go Fishing Program.
“I have devoted my life to the ethical, sustainable and biologically sound conservation of our natural resources,” said Noel. “I look forward to continuing this work on the Fish and Wildlife Board.”
The Fish and Wildlife Board is a citizen panel that sets Vermont’s rules regulating fishing, hunting, and trapping. The board is informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff and guided by the department’s mission. Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member from each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
[Text Wrapping Break]Vermont To Hold Hearings On Deer And Moose Management
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2023 on March 20 and 23.
The hearings will include results of Vermont’s 2022 deer seasons and prospects for deer hunting next fall as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd.
The hearings will also include a review of the 2022 moose hunting seasons and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2023.
The in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 20 at Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Rd, Orleans and March 23 at Woodstock Union High School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock.
Pre-recorded videos of the moose and deer presentations that will be given at these meetings will be available by going to the “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page. The Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2023 Moose Season Recommendation is also available on that page.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 12.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 18, 1967: “Following a fresh snowfall, the coldest readings so late in the season were recorded in St. Johnsbury, reaching 14 below zero on the 18th and 18 below on the 19th. Temperatures bottomed out at 22 below in Woodstock, VT, 27 below at First Connecticut Lake, NH, and minus 30 at Fabyan, NH.”
Mark reminds us that the Vernal Equinox marks the start of calendar Spring on Monday, March 20 at 5:24 p.m. EDT.
***
Vermont will offer hunter education courses this spring. Those who want to go turkey hunting this spring should sign up soon.
A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
“Many of these courses are held in August and September, but our volunteer instructors will be holding courses this spring to help new turkey hunters as well as anyone else who wants to take a course.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, go to this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont
A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach Hunter Education courses in Vermont.
The training will take place Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Burlington City Hall, 180 Market St, South Burlington.
All applicants must complete their instructor paperwork and online homework before attending the course. Instructor application paperwork can be found at: www.tinyurl.com/2pfr7c44
or by calling 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.
Policies and procedures, field techniques and teaching methods will be covered to give instructors the tools to teach future hunters how to have a safe and enjoyable experience. Lunch will be provided. Be prepared to be outside for at least part of the day.
Parting Shots
Gov. Sununu has proposed eliminating licenses for foresters. That would be a disaster for the forests, for the wildlife that inhabits them, and for the landowners who rely on trained and ethical licensed foresters to manage their valuable lands.
***
Take special care if you venture out on the ice. March brings warm temps and longer days that soften the ice.
***
What a nice weekend we had. The sun shone brightly, the temperatures were in the 40s and water was running down the roads. I had training for the state hazmat team both days so I only got to enjoy a few hours at the end of each day but it was enjoyable being outside doing my chores. It even smelled like spring.
As I write his Monday morning, it doesn’t look so rosy for tonight and tomorrow. The predictions are for a lot of snow, especially in the southern counties. I am teaching at the fire department in Wilmington tonight and expect Route 9 my be interesting when I head home around 9 p.m.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
