Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Explore the Haverhill lime kilns

Haverhill is home to historic lime kilns that have been restored and are an important part of the area’s history. I have known about the kilns for decades and have passed close to them several times over the years when hiking Black Mountain.
I just never seemed to have the time to take a short detour off the Chippewa Trail to see them. Memorial Day Don Kollisch and I took the time to explore the kilns on our way back down from Black Mountain. What I saw made me regret that I had not visited them years ago.
To understand why the kilns are there one needs to know that limestone was discovered at the base of Sugar Loaf Mountain just to the south in 1837.
The two stone lime kilns built in 1838 and 1842, are well-preserved survivors of an important 19th century industry. Limestone was mined and then heated in the kilns until it turned into powdered lime. The lime was then packed in barrels and shipped throughout New England for use in agriculture, as mortar and in a wide variety of other products.
The kilns operated successfully for approximately 50 years, helped by the nearby acres of woodland for fuel and the Concord, Boston & Montreal Railroad which passed through East Haverhill for transport.
The Civilian Conservation Corps and other government work programs occupied the site in the Depression, repairing one of the kilns in 1940-41. Just beyond the older kiln is a clearing where you can see a large stone fireplace and chimney that were once part of the CCC camp.
To reach the kilns, park at the trailhead on the east side of Lime Kiln Road and hike up the Chippewa trail about .3 miles to an old road. The trail to Black Mountain continues to the right. Instead turn left and walk a short distance to a mowed path to the right and 100 yards up you will find the first of the kilns. There are signs pointing the way from the junction with the Chippewa Trail and again where you take the right to the kilns.
You will first come to the older and much shorter kilns and a bit further the large top loading kiln that was restored.
As I often do, I marveled at the huge blocks of stone that make up the kilns and thought of how difficult raising them into place must have been with not much more than block and tackle and horse or ox power.
Be sure to read the sign at the larger kiln which explains a bit of the history of the kilns and of limestone mining. Sit on the granite benches and let your mind wander back to the time when smoke belched from the kilns and the strong odor of lime would have emanated from the ovens.
Today the Haverhill Heritage Commission is working with the property owners to keep the kiln site mowed and open for public access. If you have not been to the kilns, I hope you will but respect the fact that you are guests on private land and leave no trash or in any way damage the kilns.
Bits and Pieces
This Saturday is Vermont’s Free Fishing Day. Anglers have the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams. Give it a try. You may just get “hooked on fishing.”
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club will hold its first registered shoot will be June 13. They are asking that all shooters pre-register in order to keep the traffic in the clubhouse to a minimum. One squad at a time will be allowed in to pickup cards and make payments so they are asking that you squad-up when you arrive and stay as a squad through out the day.
The Sporting Course is open until 3 p.m. so please try and stagger your arrival time to avoid large groups. Bring any PPE you feel you may need.
For information go to nekclays.com or on Facebook to NekclaysVT or call 802-535-9213 or 802-473-6141.
The club’s skeet fields will be open Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking wild turkey broods this spring and summer. If you observe groups of turkeys with poults (juvenile birds) between June 1 and August 31, report your sightings on New Hampshire Fish and Game’s web-based turkey brood survey at https://forms.gle/rwHEkPYuW6xqPNgm6.
Biologists are especially interested in getting more reports of turkey broods in the three northernmost New Hampshire counties: Coos, Carroll, and Grafton.
The term “brood” refers to a family group of young turkeys accompanied by a hen. New Hampshire hens generally begin laying eggs sometime from mid-April to early May and complete their clutch of about 12 eggs in early to mid-May. Incubation lasts for 28 days, and most eggs hatch from late May to mid-June. If incubating turkey eggs are destroyed or consumed by predators, hens often lay a replacement clutch of eggs that hatch later in July and August. Reports of adult male turkeys are not being requested at this time.
***
Biological cues are sending snakes across roadways and hiking trails and into the lawns and backyards of many Vermonters, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Unfortunately many fear all snakes and often try to kill them. Please don’t harm them as they do a lot of good including eating large numbers of biting insects we all despise.
“Vermont is home to eleven species of snakes with our two most common species, and the ones you’re most likely to encounter, being the Common Gartersnake and Eastern Milksnake. Both are non-venomous and provide important pest management services. Common Gartersnakes will reduce your earthworm and slug populations, while Eastern Milksnakes manage your vole, mouse, and rat residents,” says Vermont Fish & Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff.
Vermont is home to one venomous snake species, the Timber Rattlesnake which is only found in a few towns in western Rutland County.
“If you encounter an uninvited snake in your yard,” added Groff, “you can usually encourage it to move along without picking it up. Your presence alone may cause the snake to scurry, but if not, you can spray it with a squirt bottle or gently guide it away with a garden hose. Try rustling the leaves or very carefully prod the snake with a broom or a stick to encourage it to leave.”
It is best not to move wildlife unless there is imminent danger. If you do need to move a snake, be sure to relocate it no further than is necessary. When picking up a snake, do so slowly, carefully and confidently, using both hands to support its entire body weight, while you move it from harm’s way.
Please report all snake observations to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, https://www.vtherpatlas.org/sighting-submission-form/. Of particular interest, are our rare, threatened and endangered snakes, which include the Eastern Ratsnake, Eastern Ribbonsnake, North American Racer, and Timber Rattlesnake.
For more information on Vermont’s snake species, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com. You can also contact Vermont Fish & Wildlife herpetologist, Luke Groff, luke.groff@vermont.gov, with snake related questions.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has announced the 2020-2021 migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.”
More details next week if space allows.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 11, 1773: “Newbury, VT; In the ‘History of Newbury’ it was noted ‘This night there fell a snow 2 inches deep.’”
Parting Shots
We finally got much needed rain. The rains started Friday evening and continued on and off most of the night and again Saturday providing much needed relief for farmers and gardeners trying to grow crops. Thunder echoed around the hill Friday and Saturday nights as I read on the porch and after I went to bed, reminding me of the power of nature for both good and bad.
***
I paused Saturday to remember as it was the 76th anniversary of D-Day. On June 6, 1944 thousands of American and Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to begin the push to Berlin to end the horrific rein of Adolph Hitler. So many died that day and the next few that it is hard to imagine the horror.
Normally there is a celebration in Normandy that draws surviving veterans from around the world as well as others to remember that day that was a turning point in WWII so long ago. Unfortunately, Covid-19 means there will be no large ceremonies of remembrance and some of those vets who would have been there may not be alive next year.
My Dad, who died in 1995, was in the air that day in the ball turret under a B-17 bomber trying to sever the German supply lines. According to the “Record of Operational Missions” he flew for 5 hours and 40 minutes on that fateful day.
***
Two hikers intentionally went off the Greenleaf Trail in Franconia Notch to bushwhack to I-93. They soon found that the terrain was such that they could not go on as the descent in the .8 miles was 2,500 feet. That is very steep and rugged.
Fish and Game was called at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and two officers made the difficult climb to the two stranded hikers. It was a long night for all involved as they did not make it down to Profile Lake until 7:15 a.m. Friday.
Fish and Game had this to say about the rescue. “It will be recommended that, the two hikers, identified as 27-year-old Nisrine Orgad of Weymouth Massachusetts and 41-year-old Henry Santos of Peabody Massachusetts be charged for the cost of the rescue. They lacked the majority of the ‘Ten Essentials’ and compounded that by making bad decisions.”
I totally agree. They were unprepared, inadequately equipped and did a stupid thing. Not so long ago, in pre cell phone days, they would have had to spend a long scary night on the mountain. Perhaps that would have been a good lesson. It definitely would have allowed the Conservation Officers to be home in bed rather than climbing in the dark.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
