Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Exploring The Dartmouth College Grant

Dartmouth College owns the Second College Grant and part of the Atkinson & Gilmanton Academy Grant in the northeast corner of New Hampshire. The 37,400-acre property includes ten cabins scattered around the vast land holdings. Each of the rustic cabins is unique.
Linda and I spent three days in late September in the Grant, a place I have long enjoyed escaping to. We were accompanied by friends Rick and Emmy Hausman who explored much of the Grant with us as I showed them each of the ten cabins and several other sites Dartmouth alumni have come to love.
We stayed in the Johnson Brook Cabin located in the southwestern corner of the Grant. It is on a knoll above the Swift Diamond River 6.1 miles from Route 16 and the entrance to the Grant.
The cabin is one of the newest in the Grant having been built in 1996 above the road to Four Mile Brook. It has two bunk rooms, a screened-in porch, gas lights, a wood stove for heat and a kitchen with running water, a gas refrigerator and a gas stove. The area of the cabin by the wood stove has a couch, comfortable chairs and a coffee table, all made for relaxing and chatting.
The main access road to the Grant runs north and south along the Dead Diamond River and most of the cabins are accessed off it except for the Johnson Brook and Alder Brook cabins located above the Swift Diamond and the Stoddard cabin a half mile hike west of the Dead Diamond.
We drove 12 miles to the north end of the property so I could show them Hellgate Gorge and the Pete Blodgett camp and the Hellgate Hilton where I have previously stayed.
I had encouraged Rick and Emmy to hike to the Diamond Peaks which they did and enjoyed the views provided. I had made the climb several times so I chose to stay at camp with Linda.
We had a most enjoyable time, relaxing, eating very well and laughing a lot. The nearest electricity or phone was miles away and there is no cell service. The absence of cell phones, radio and tv was refreshing.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire’s hunting season for pheasants opened Saturday, October 1 and continues through December 31. This fall, some 10,000 adult ring-necked pheasants will be stocked in all 10 counties with an average of 130 pheasants per site.
All pheasant-stocking sites will be closed to pheasant hunting until noon on in-season stocking days which are the first three Thursdays and Fridays in October, 2022: October 6-7, October 13-14, and October 20-21. All stocking will be completed by October 21.
The full list of towns to be stocked, including road names, can be viewed by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/pheasant.html. Printed location lists are also available at NH Fish and Game headquarters and regional offices.
Fish and Game asks hunters to refrain from training dogs at release sites during the two days prior to October 1. Dog training flushes pheasants from release sites, often onto posted property or other areas not suitable for hunting.
***
The hunting season for ruffed grouse in New Hampshire’s also started October 1 and runs through December 31. Woodcock season opened October 1 and concludes November 14.
***
New Hampshire hunters who make trips to CWD-positive jurisdictions are required to closely follow the mandatory regulations on bringing home any cervid carcasses. You may legally bring back ONLY deboned meat, antlers, upper canine teeth, hides, or capes with no part of the head attached, and finished taxidermy mounts. Antlers attached to skull caps or canine teeth must have all soft tissue removed.
To date, CWD has been detected in wild or captive cervids in 30 states and 4 Canadian provinces: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York*, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec. The most current list of CWD-positive jurisdictions is on the Fish and Game Department’s website at www.huntnh.com/wildlife/cwd.
***
A white-tailed deer that was found dead in Merrimack County has tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease. This case is the first time the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has documented the presence of EHD in the state. It has previously been documented in deer in nearby states including Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. EHD may cause localized die-offs of deer although it does not generally have a long-term impact on populations.
EHD is caused by a virus spread by biting midges (“no-see-ums”) and is more common in drought conditions, usually in late summer and early fall. With the onset of colder weather, a hard frost will kill the midges and end the outbreak.
However, deer that appear sick or are in poor condition should not be consumed because they could have secondary infections that may make the meat unfit for consumption. If you see sick or dead deer that display any of the symptoms described above, contact the NH Fish and Game Wildlife Division at 603-271-2461.
For more information about EHD, visit https://cwhl.vet.cornell.edu/disease/epizootic-hemorrhagic-disease#collapse.
***
Following an unusual episode of mortality caused by avian influenza this spring, the Canadian Wildlife Service anticipates a decline in the number of common eiders in the St. Lawrence Estuary in 2023 and beyond. Many of these birds migrate south to winter in southern New England.
In order not to further exacerbate the situation for the species, NH Fish and Game is asking that hunters here in New Hampshire follow the same steps that CWS is calling for with hunters in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Reduce, on a voluntary basis, their harvest of common eiders for the 2022 to 2023 season and refrain from harvesting female common eiders or young. Females and young are brown in color while males are white and black.
***
The October New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission meeting will take place in Claremont, NH. The Commission will meet at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Claremont Community Center, 153 South Street, Claremont.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 1, 2019: “Squalls swept through northern NY and VT, producing 2 inch hail in Massena, NY, and 1 to 3 inches of rain in the Northeast Kingdom; minor flooding on the Missisquoi and Passumpsic rivers.”
On October 7, 1983: “Small earthquake felt through northern New York and Vermont; dishes and nerves rattled, but not much else.”
Back on October 10, 1925: “Worst October snow fall of the time brought up to 2 feet of snow; closed mountain roads, canceled football games.”
Parting Shots
I spent Thursday through Saturday of last week in Maine for our annual three friends getaway. We stayed in a cabin on Songo Pond south of Bethel which we used as a base for exploring old haunts in the area.
The weekend was what a fall weekend should be, sunny and warm. It was the opening of the archery deer season in Vermont and I would usually have hunted but there were too many fall chores that needed my attention. Besides, we had two fire calls after I returned Saturday afternoon. One was for a hunter hanging upside down from a tree and another to set up a landing zone for DHART.
Sunday I spent putting things away and splitting and piling wood I had cut up last week for the winter of 2023-24. It could not have been a nicer time to be working outside.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
