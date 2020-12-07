Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Exploring The Highest Point In Newbury

Woodchuck Mountain (Ever heard of it?) is the highest point in Newbury. Last week my brother Rick and I hiked to the summit of the peak that is just north of the much better known Tucker Mountain.
Woodchuck Mountain is on the northern edge of Newbury’s 636-acre Tucker Mountain Town Forest. Its 1,742 foot summit is wooded so views are very limited even with the leaves off.
Tucker Mountain stands at 1,690 feet, 52 feet shorter. Thanks to the voters in Newbury it and Woodchuck are now protected from development and no trespassing and no hunting signs will ever appear.
So many of us have long enjoyed spending time on Tucker Mountain. My family had many a picnic there back in the 50s as did many others from the area. The owners graciously allowed the public the use of the summit which had 360-degree views extending from Mt. Mansfield and Camels Hump in the west to The Presidentials in the east.
Unfortunately, over the ensuing years the property was repeatedly trashed and once it was no longer used as a sheep pasture it grew up to brush and then trees blocking much of the view.
The Vermont Land Trust signed the property over to the Town of Newbury in December of 2018. The acquisition was made possible by funding from a variety of conservation organizations and $25,000 from the town. It had been owned since the 1970’s by Phil and Ginny Leach who had purchased most of the property to preserve it.
A seven-member Tucker Mountain Town Forest Management Committee was appointed by the Newbury Selectboard and they have been charged with managing the property for the benefit of all. They and countless volunteers have donated thousands of hours to clear the summit of Tucker, repairing erosion caused by misuse, removing trash, building a network of trails, erecting kiosks at both entrances and a variety of signage.
Rick and I hiked to Tucker Mountain where we enjoyed the views on the clear day and reminisced about good times spent there when we were kids. We then set out to visit Woodchuck which we reached via the Woodchuck Loop Trail before returning to the Tucker Mountain Road and back down to my truck at the east entrance parking lot.
The Woodchuck Loop Trail is 1.2 miles from whichever entrance you take off of Tucker Mountain Road and back to the road. From the east parking lot to the first trailhead is about 1.5 miles and only around .5 miles to the other trailhead from the new west parking lot.
The Putnam Trail starts at the east parking lot and is my favorite route to the summit of Tucker. The last half is most enjoyable as it climbs the steep eastern slope by switchbacks before reaching a high ridge to the southeast of the summit and then an easy walk along the narrow ridge with steep drops to both sides.
The actual summit has a brass USGS marker set in the ground. A few feet away is a wooden post that had held a summit sign.
The sign marking the summit of Tucker Mountain was stolen a few months ago and, after the word got out, it mysteriously appeared on the steps of the town office. It was put back up and remained until last week when it was again stolen by some low life with nothing better to do.
Most appreciate all the hard work that went in to making the Town Forest a special place. Unfortunately a few prefer to vandalize and destroy for their own perverted pleasure.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering hunters the opportunity to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey.
The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November rifle season. Hunters are asked to complete the survey as soon as possible after the rifle deer season even if they did not hunt or did not harvest a deer. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has mailed survey cards to several thousand randomly selected hunters each year since 1999. The survey is now available for all licensed deer hunters at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunter-effort-survey.
“The information we get from this survey is critically important for the management of deer and other wildlife in Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer and moose project leader. “If we hear from more hunters, our population estimates will be more reliable, and our management will be more effective.”
***
In-person off-highway recreational vehicle and snowmobile education classes will not be offered throughout the Granite State as in previous years due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. As an alternative to these traditional courses, participants may complete their safety training online for a fee of $29.50.
To operate a snowmobile or OHRV in New Hampshire unaccompanied, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will be a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders. Additionally, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult when operating a snowmobile or OHRV, unless they are on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.
To register for an online safety class visit www.wildnh.com/ohrv/education.html.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum Skywatch Almanac that on December 9, 1902: “Arctic cold dropped temperatures below zero; Burlington’s high was 0, Newport’s low was 26 below zero.”
Mark reminds of that on December 12, 2008: “Heavy, wet snow and ice storm. 9 inches of heavy snow in Lyndonville, VT; 1 to 3 inches of snow and 1 to 3 inches of ice in southern VT and NH; over 400,000 out of power in NH.”
On December 13, 1915: “One of the snowiest winters of the 20th century got underway with 1 to 2 feet of snow over Vermont and New Hampshire.”
We may want to find a spot with a clear view of the sky the evening of December 14. Mark said, “The Geminid Meteor Shower is the most prolific of the year, up to 100 shooting stars per hour, with no interference from the Moon.”
Parting Shots
Tuesday, December 1 was the first day of meteorological winter. At least it was officially. However it hardly felt like winter.
The thermometer here read 55 at 5 a.m. and rose to 59 by 2:30 p.m. It felt more like an early April day and I dreamed of fishing a mountain brook rather than crossing the river to New Hampshire to hunt deer.
It was so warm I sent much of the day working in the woods in shirtsleeves. Cutting and skidding trees was made comfortable and enjoyable by the mild weather.
Records were set around the region that day including in Burlington where the temperature reached 66 surpassing the old record of 64.
November brought wide swings in the weather and December is starting off much the same. At least the rains are helping with the drought conditions and people whose wells were dry all summer and fall may get some relief.
***
***
Perhaps the most valuable result of education is the ability to educate yourself to do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not. This is the first lesson to be learned.
Thomas Henry Huxley
