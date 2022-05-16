Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Fawns Are Cute But Leave Them Alone

Trying to rescue a fawn thought to be in distress or abandoned often results in its death or permanent separation from its mother. They are cute and the urge is to help them but don’t.
Every year I say the same thing. Leave baby wildlife alone. Watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good and it is also against the law.
Most deer fawns are born in late May and the first and second weeks of June in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The two state’s fish and wildlife officials ask that people avoid disturbing or picking fawns up.
Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin says it is best to keep your distance because the fawn’s mother is almost always nearby. When people see a small fawn alone, they often mistakenly assume it is helpless, lost or needing to be rescued.
Fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks, instead relying on camouflage and stillness to remain undetected. During these times, fawns learn critical survival skills from their mothers. Bringing a fawn into a human environment results in separation from its mother, and it usually results in a sad ending for the animal.
Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
New Hampshire officials point out that, “Adult deer can be easily detected by predators due to their scent and large size. For these reasons does will spend extended periods away from their fawns to disassociate their scent from the fawn and keep them safe from predators. For the first month of life, the doe will only visit the fawn a few times a day to nurse quickly before leaving again, although usually not going too far.”
For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal. If you really feel the fawn is in trouble, call a warden or conservation officer.
The best thing you can do to help fawns survive is to leave them alone and keep your domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs do kill fawns every year.
New Hampshire Announces Winners Of Trophy Fish Program
The 2021 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, Region 2 Fisheries Biologist and Trophy Fish Program Coordinator.
“The Trophy Fish Program provides the formal recognition of successful anglers, preserves noteworthy catches, and even provides a few bragging rights,” said Viar. “Meanwhile, fisheries biologists receive valuable data about different species and water bodies statewide.”
A substantial increase in the total number of successful entries (76) was recorded in 2021, with 72 freshwater and 4 saltwater submissions. Two new state records were set, both saltwater, for a 20-inch, 3-pound, 2.24-ounce black sea bass caught by Stephen Clifford of Dover, NH, and a 14.5-inch, 1-pound, 14.72-ounce cunner caught by Ryan Patenaude of Rye, NH.
From a 15-pound, 0.32-ounce lake trout landed by Zachary Curran of New Hampton, NH, to a 10-inch bluegill caught by James Leary of Haverhill, MA, each year Trophy Fish Program entries attest to the wide variety of opportunities available in New Hampshire’s lakes, ponds, rivers, and coastal waters.
The variety of freshwater species submitted in 2021 was the most diverse in recent memory. With successful entries being received for not only most cold-water species and warm-water species, but all major panfish species.
For a listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, state records, and winners from past years visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trophy.html.
Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Executive Director and the Fish and Game Commission Chairman, have been distributed to each category winner.
Bits and Pieces
The Rangeley Region Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the White Nose Pete Fishing Festival on Saturday, June 4 in and around the Rangeley Inn.
Bob Romano will be signing his newest book, River Flowers which I wrote about a couple of months ago.
The legend of White Nose Pete dates back to when Upper Dam was constructed. In 1923, Charles Edward Wheeler memorialized the legend in his poem, The Ode To White Nosed Pete.
The lunker trout is said to live in the big pool below the dam and to have defeated countless anglers over the last century.
The Rangeley Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum has an historic carving showing the head of Pete with the inscription:
Here’s all that is left of White Nose Pete.
His mouth contained most every fly.
So there was naught to do but die.
The 2022 New Hampshire moose hunt lottery closes soon so don’t wait.
The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents. A total of 40 permits will be issued this year.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can complete your application online or print out a mail-in application. Applicants without internet access can call 603-271-2461 to request an application by mail.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 18, 1887: “A squall line tore across Vermont with a tornado near Shaftsbury, 5 inches of hail in Bennington, and wind damage in Derby Line.
Parting Shots
I have been wandering our woods a lot on the past week as I can not drive and am restricted to lifting np more than five pounds since my surgery.
This time of year ephemerals are usually much in evidence but I am finding very few. Noticeably absent from the usual places are the trout lilies, hepatica, bloodroot, trillium and Dutchman’s breeches.
I wonder if the long dry spell and hot weather are the reason.
Thursday and Friday felt like August with records set all over the region. It was 89 at our house Friday. Oak and I went to the pond to cool off three times. I only waded out to my waist as the pond is spring fed and very cold but it sure felt great.
Friday evening we had a cookout at the pond our first of the year. The sun dropped behind the trees by 6:45 and a breeze kept the bugs at bay making for a nice quiet evening.
I spent Saturday and Sunday at the North Haverhill Fairgrounds for the annual Twin State Mutual Aid Fire School with colleagues from all over Vermont and New Hampshire. I was also there with the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team doing demos.
