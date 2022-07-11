Keeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time small-scale poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken as much as we do. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation.
People are urged to keep their chickens contained inside electric net fencing and to make sure any wire fencing is secure. Use of one-quarter-inch hardware cloth, especially along the bottom of an enclosure will block most small predators. Weasels can get through a one-inch opening. The electric netting, however, is good extra protection even outside the wire netting, especially against black bears which are strong enough to break into most unprotected chicken coops. Several types of electric net fencing are available. The netting is portable and can easily be used with moveable chicken pens.
Baiting the fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing. Cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators. Bury galvanized hardware cloth or netting 12 inches deep around the perimeter of the pen to prevent access by digging predators.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has more helpful information about Living with Black Bears on their website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. If you are having a problem with bears, please fill out the Bear Incident Report form on that page.
Vermont Offers Composting Tips To Prevent Problems With Bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department encourages composting as a public good but steps need to be taken to prevent problems with bears and other wild animals foraging for an easy meal.
“We have been receiving lots of reports of bears on decks, tearing down bird feeders, wrecking beehives, killing chickens, and getting into trash, compost and garbage containers,” said bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “We are offering some guidance on how to compost at home without attracting bears.”
“First though, to deter bears, bird feeders need to be taken down until we have a foot or more of snow in December. Then, make sure anything else that might smell like food is picked up. And keep your trash container secured inside a sturdy building and don’t put it outside until the morning of pickup. Beehives, chicken coops and compost bins can be protected with electric fencing.”
If you know bears are active in your neighborhood, the best way to avoid attracting them is to take food scraps to one of the drop-off stations. You can locate them by contacting your local solid waste management district or town at www.802recycles.com, or ask your trash hauler if they pick up food scraps for composting.
Composting at home while minimizing the chances of attracting bears can best be done with these tips. Use three parts of brown material for one part of green material. Browns can be dried leaf and yard debris, wood chips, which often can be delivered to your house free by a local tree service company, or shredded paper. Greens include kitchen scraps, vegetables and small amounts of fruits. Adding lots of brown material minimizes smells and speeds up composting.
No meat, bones or seafood leftovers. They do not break down quickly and are strong wildlife attractants. The food scrap ban allows people who compost at home to dispose of meat, bones and seafood in the trash, so they can be kept in a freezer until trash day.
Give your compost oxygen by frequently mixing it or turning it over if it is in a container. This reduces odors and speeds up composting. Does your compost smell? If so, turning it, adding more brown material and adding a layer of wood shavings or sawdust to the top should solve the issue. Enclose your composter with electric fencing or compost in a hard, durable container with a lid that will be challenging for a bear to open. Some types of tumblers are bear-proof. Electric fencing, with food scent added to the wires will discourage even persistent bears. If you are currently having a bear issue, delay starting your new compost pile until the bear issue resolves. Until then, keep food scraps in the freezer or bring them to a collection site.
To learn more about properly composting food waste, go to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at www.VTrecycles.com.
Composting without attracting wildlife takes careful planning. For information about living with bears and to report bear damage, visit Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing new maps on its website of lands it owns along streambanks.
Fish and Wildlife staff have developed maps for Streambank Management Areas for over 200 parcels spanning nearly 100 miles of streambanks statewide. These newly created maps depict streambank areas providing public access for perpetuity. A user-friendly overview map has narratives describing the stream sections and their associated fisheries.
From the left side of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page, click on Fish and then Fishing Opportunities to go to the maps.
To view the map for the Wells River go to: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/sites/fishandwildlife/files/documents/Fish/SMA-maps/WellsRiverSMA_Final.pdf
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices in August.
Closer to the fall, hunting seasons, I will give more detail on the seasons and bag limits.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that July 15 is St. Swithin’s Day, unofficially the Patron Saint of weather people, due to the weather saying associated with him. “If it rains on St. Swithin’s Day, it will rain 40 days more”.
Parting Shots
Thursday was a glorious summer afternoon in Vermont. Don Kollisch and I had meetings in the morning so we could not meet up until after lunch for our planned hike to the old radar base in East Haven on 3,420 feet high East Mountain.
I first visited the site in either 1969 or 1970 when Ed Sawyer, the owner at the time, opened the road for the weekend so locals could see the remains of the base. Linda and I joined many others for the drive to the top with a stop below at the then mostly standing buildings that had housed the single airmen.
Over the years from the late 70s to about 2008 most winters I rode a snowmobile up to the summit as part of a long route to check camps from East Haven through Ferdinand and Granby as part of my duties for the Vermont State Police. Each visit showed more vandalism and destruction until currently there is little more than ruble with the remains of five radar towers rusting away.
Don had never visited the base but jumped at my suggestion to do so. If you ignore the remains and ruble you can appreciate the 360-degree views all the way to the White Mountains in the east and Canada to the north.
It is a nice hike from the old base housing along the paved road making for easy walking. Unfortunately many ignore the current owners’ pleas to not take vehicles or ATVs around the roadblock. While we were hiking we were passed by a pickup truck with Tennessee plates and two motorcycles which are not welcome. On the plus side we talked with two mountain bike riders who passed us both going and coming and a couple of hikers.
***
Linda and I went to Montpelier July 3 to see the opening of the Vermont Historical Society’s exhibit, A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont. The exhibit will be up for a year and I encourage you to visit when you are in Montpelier.
The museum has many exhibits about Vermont history. We visit a couple of times a year and always leave having learned something new.
I also suggest you visit the Bradford Historical Society’s museum at the Bradford Academy where you can view an 1810 globe, one of the earliest he made.
I have a special interest in the Wilson exhibit as his farm and home where he made his original globes was on property my family once owned and is now described by an historic maker you can see if you stop at the northbound I-91 rest area in Bradford. As kids we played in and around the cellar holes for the house and barn now graced with apple trees and lilacs.
I am working on an article about Wilson and his globes and my efforts to get the state to erect the marker in 1995.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
