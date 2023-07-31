Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Fish And Wildlife Suffered In The Flood

It was not just the humans and the infrastructure that suffered damage during the recent flooding. Many animals lost their homes too and the habitat needed for various fisheries was often destroyed.
Just imagine the beavers and muskrats whose dens and burrows were underwater and are now full of mud. The same is true for the woodchucks who call the many meadows and fields home that were under several feet of water.
Fish living in our rivers and streams were severely impacted as well and, if we are not careful, recovery efforts can do even more damage.
“The first priority in flood recovery is human safety,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Aquatic Habitat Biologist Will Eldridge. “During Tropical Storm Irene, we learned that retaining and recovering river habitat that buffers against future floods and helps impacted fish populations rebound lines up with that human safety priority.”
Rivers with features like fallen trees, large boulders, and winding channels provide better fish habitat and are more resilient to floods. These features reduce flood impacts for landowners and downstream communities by slowing flood waters. They also provide fish with shelter and places to forage that can be the difference between successful recovery and lasting impacts for fish populations.
“After Irene some recovery efforts removed trees and boulders from rivers and ended up making rivers more vulnerable to floods and slowing fish population recovery,” said Eldridge. “We are asking Vermonters to leave downed trees and boulders in rivers and streams whenever doing so does not create a risk for people, roads, or infrastructure. These features will help fish populations recover and help our rivers weather future floods.”
I tell people a messy stream is good for the fish. In many cases, Fish and Wildlife has been adding logs and trees to streams to slow flows, lesson erosion, and improve habitat.
Impacts to Vermont’s fish populations and river habitats from the July flood will take time to assess. But based on data from Tropical Storm Irene, the department says that trout populations in some rivers may be significantly reduced by this year’s flood.
“Trout populations can drop by around 50% after extreme events like we saw this month, and can take two or three years to recover,” said Eldridge. “How badly trout in a given river are impacted and how well they recover has a lot to do with habitat.”
Landowners, businesses, and towns planning recovery work in rivers and streams are required to follow protocols from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. For more information on flood recovery resources, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach Hunter Education.
The training will take place Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buck Lake Green Mountain Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
Policies and procedures, field techniques and teaching methods will be covered to give instructors the tools to teach future hunters how to have a safe and enjoyable experience.
Applicants are required to pass a background check with a Vermont State Game Warden and apprentice-teach with a chief instructor before they will receive their full State of Vermont Hunter Education Instructor certification.
“Our hunter education instructors are all volunteers, donating their time to pass on a cherished Vermont tradition,” said Hunter Education Training Coordinator Nathan Lafont. “The hours our instructors put in will leverage federal dollars that enable the Hunter Education Program to function.”
Those planning to attend should send in a filled-out application package found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128 and register for the training event online or call the Hunter Education Office at 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.
Lafont said more instructor training courses will be offered in the future, and the instructor application can be filled out and submitted at any time.
***
New Hampshire turkey hunters had a successful spring hunt with 5,580 turkeys reported during the spring season. This harvest was very similar to the record harvest of 5,725 turkeys taken in spring 2022. Spring 2023 marked the fifth consecutive year that the spring turkey season has exceeded 5,000 birds harvested.
This spring’s total includes 483 birds that were harvested during the special youth weekend that took place April 29 and 30. This represented 8.6% of the total spring harvest and was a slight increase over last year’s youth harvest of 428 turkeys, which represented 7.5% of the total harvest.
The towns with the largest harvests included: Claremont (79), Alton (77), Plainfield (72), Concord (70), Westmoreland (69), Loudon (68), Gilmanton (67), Newport (67), Cornish (64), and Belmont (62). Seven of these towns were in the “top 10” last year, and the year before as well. Seventeen towns registered 50 or more male turkeys this spring.
***
The 2023 VT State Sporting Clays Shoot will be held August 3-6 at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays grounds in West Burke.
Shooters can register on Scorechaser.com.
For more information or a registration form contact Bob Durocher, 1133 Morey Rd Sutton, VT 05867, 802-535-9213 or Email: NEKCLAYS@GMAIL.COM.
Parting Shots
It is good news that Orleans County met the threshold to be declared a disaster area by FEMA last Wednesday. Caledonia and Orange Counties were added the week before which will help greatly in the flood recovery and provide funding to towns and individuals.
***
Speaking of the disaster which started July 10, Vermont received a lot of help from hazmat teams from the Nashua Fire and Keene Fire Departments. The Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team, of which I am a member, was getting stressed trying to respond to 60-plus calls the first two weeks so a request for assistance was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact that all states and territories are part of.
New Hampshire sent teams from Nashua and Keene, alternating on a 48-hour rotation, and they were a big help responding all over the state while operating out of the Berlin airport. I worked with both departments and can attest they are very professional and willing and able to take on any task that was needed.
We are all exhausted and looking to return to a normal number of calls.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
