Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Fish And Wildlife Suffered In The Flood
A big mud-covered snapping turtle we found at the base of Quiche Gorge on Friday.

It was not just the humans and the infrastructure that suffered damage during the recent flooding. Many animals lost their homes too and the habitat needed for various fisheries was often destroyed.

Just imagine the beavers and muskrats whose dens and burrows were underwater and are now full of mud. The same is true for the woodchucks who call the many meadows and fields home that were under several feet of water.

