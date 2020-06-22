Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Fishing in paradise

The sun shone brightly as big cumulus clouds floated high above the little ponds. Not another person was seen as we fished the remote White Mountain trout ponds.
My brother Rick and I were blessed to have such a beautiful place to ourselves and with weather that was ideal, warm but moderated by a breeze. We had hiked a bit over a mile and a half to one pond and an additional half mile to the other. The fish were rising and we doffed our packs and strung our fly rods in anticipation of some action.
What we caught were beautiful little brook trout, all of which were released. Rick brought his chest waders and was able to cover quite a bit of water on both ponds. I had not brought waders and thus had few places from which to cast as the trees and shrubs come right to the waters edge except for a couple of places. My first cast brought two five inch trout chasing my fly so I had no complaints.
The ponds are in a steep valley near the height of land between two watersheds. The cliffs of high peaks rise from both sides. I had seen raptors flying on previous visits but not this time. I did encounter a lone drake mallard duck on both ponds. When I first saw him he landed in the pond and swam toward me so I put down my rod to watch. He swam along the edge, darting in and out of the overhanging vegetation often within 25 feet of me. The dark green luminescent head shone in the bright sun. The duck was quite vocal and I expected to see another duck but none appeared. After a bit, he took off and flew over the trees headed in the direction of the other pond where I later encountered him or another drake that acted in a similar matter.
I had never fished the ponds but had hiked to them before to simply enjoy the solitude and the spectacular views. In early May I was talking fishing with my brother, an avid angler who fishes some 100 plus days a year, and suggested we try the two White Mountain ponds. He is always eager to explore new opportunities to fish and is especially dedicated to pursuing brook trout. Thus it was on a beautiful mid June day that we set out to give the two ponds a try.
What an enjoyable day we had. While sitting on a log eating lunch by the beaver dam controlling the level of one of the ponds, we talked about how lucky we were to have the opportunity and to escape the divisiveness and unpleasantness that exist all around for a few hours. No TV, no radio and no cell phone coverage and no other people provided us with a sense of peace.
Bits and Pieces
If you are not a farmer in need of crops, delay your mowing to save ground nesting birds. Boblinks, meadowlarks, Savannah sparrows, and grasshopper sparrows enrich our summers with their songs, but some of these species are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat.
Landowners can make a difference by altering the times of year they mow fields. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is encouraging landowners to help promote these beloved species by waiting a little longer to mow and give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season.
“People maintain fields and meadows in Vermont for a variety of reasons, from commercial hayfields and grazing pastures, to simple aesthetic beauty,” said Doug Morin, biologist for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “Mowing is the most common way to maintain grasses, but if mowed early in the summer, grassland birds will lose their nests and chicks.”
Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks, and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early.
If you mow for aesthetic reasons as I do, wait until after August 15. You will help save some of the wildlife we all love to see and still keep your fields and pasture from growing up to brush and trees.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has announced the 2020-2021 migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices by late August.
A statewide Vermont open hunting season for resident Canada geese will occur September 1-25. A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant geese will be held October 10-November 8 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Zones with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be October 6-November 8, and November 17-December 12.
Duck season this fall opens on October 10 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones and on October 6 in the Connecticut River Zone. The Lake Champlain Zone has a split season (October 10-November 1 and November 21-December 27). The Interior Vermont Zone has a straight season (October 10-December 8). The Connecticut River Zone has a split season (October 6-November 8 and November 17-December 12).
Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend will be September 26 and 27.
Woodcock hunting season is October 1- November 14 statewide with a three-bird bag limit.
Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sets the season dates and bag limits for the Connecticut River Zone.
The hunting season dates, bag limits and related regulations for all migratory birds are set annually within a framework established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in coordination with New York and New Hampshire.
***
The deadline to apply for a Vermont moose hunting permit is July 8.
Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state.
***
There are 49 lucky people who have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are winners in the state’s 33rd annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord.
Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2020 winners and alternates is now posted online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.
***
Beginning in August, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will conduct Hunter Education field days at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. The field days are for individuals who have completed their Hunter Education online course and intend to purchase a hunting license this year. Field days will be offered up to seven times weekly from August through October to prepare new hunters for the 2020 fall seasons.
Field days are currently available only for New Hampshire residents age 15 and older; 12-to 14-year-olds will not be able to join a field day this year. Field day participants must first register for and complete the online Hunter Education course by visiting: https://www.huntercourse.com/usa/newhampshire. All traditional in-person Hunter Education classes have been cancelled for 2020 and all class requirements must be met online.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 26, 1998: “Severe hailstorm in East Charleston, VT. Half-inch diameter hail drifted by strong winds to 6 inches in depth.”
Parting Shots
I often write about those who get in trouble because they are not prepared or do something stupid so they need to be rescued. This time I will mention the death of a man who did prepare and do what we all should when setting out on a hike.
Thursday morning hikers came upon a Michigan man on the Garfield Trail in Franconia who was suffering a medical emergency. They called 911 and started CPR. Unfortunately their efforts and those of the responders could not save the man’s life.
Authorities were able to identify the man from information located in his pack. With this information they were able to locate his vehicle in the crowded trailhead parking lot. The hiker had left a detailed itinerary with emergency contact information on his dashboard.
The information on the dashboard saved a lot of time and would have been a major factor in locating the man had he been missing for some time and a rescue started.
***
I am disappointed that I was deemed unable to donate blood for the Red Cross. I have been a regular donor for 56 years but as I was recently put on a blood thinner, I am not allowed to donate.
Giving blood is something everyone who can should do. The blood you donate might well save the life of a family member or friend. You too might need blood at some point or perhaps have already.
When the next blood drive comes to your area, roll up your sleeve and give the gift of life.
***
I turned 74 on Saturday, June 20, the summer solstice. It was the longest day of the year so I got extra time to think about getting old. I don’t like birthdays but they are better than the alternative.
Following the morning spent helping a group of dedicated volunteers with trail building on Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Forest, Linda and I drove over to Woodstock, NH for a birthday lunch served outside. That evening we had my traditional birthday delight, strawberry shortcake with fresh local berries.
Growing old is no more than a bad habit which a busy man has no time for.
— Andre Maurois
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.