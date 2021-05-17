Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Franconia’s Artists Bluff Is A Popular Short Hike With Big Rewards

The views looking south to Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch are awesome. It is because of the views and the short hike to reach the ledges that Artists Bluff is such a popular hike.
The Loop Trail that takes hikers to Artists Bluff and Bald Mountain is one
of my favorite short hikes. Saturday, May 8, Don Kollisch, his dog Belle and I enjoyed the 1.6-mile trail and the views toward Sugar Hill, Peabody
Slopes and Cannon from Bald Mountain as well as those of the Notch from Artists Bluff.
The trail is marked with red blazes but one needs pay attention so as not to wander off-trail.
We were not alone as we met several hikers along the trail and at the various vantage points. There was also a large group of technical rock climbers ascending and descending the cliffs at Artists Bluff. Colorful climbing ropes attached to anchor points hung over the cliffs like so much spaghetti.
To reach Bald Mountain there is a .4 mile spur trail from the Loop Trail that requires a bit of a scramble up a steep section of rock but is well worth the effort.
I prefer to hike the Loop Trail clockwise starting at the Peabody parking lot and summiting Bald Mountain before going back down and then heading east over two humps before dropping down to a side trail that leads 50 yards to the open ledges of Artists Bluff. It is only .2 miles from the junction down to route 18 where the trail turns and follows the highway back to the parking lot but it is very steep and rocky so be prepared.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters who took a bear in the 2020 bear hunting seasons can now look up the age of their bear on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
“Successful bear hunters help in our management of this magnificent big game animal by providing a small premolar tooth from their bear,” said Forrest Hammond, bear project leader for Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “We have collected pre-molar teeth from harvested bears since 1968 to evaluate age composition of the harvest and to estimate the size of the population. The teeth are sent to a laboratory in Montana for aging by cementum analysis. The oldest female was 24 years old, and the oldest male was 20 years old.”
Hunters took a record 925 black bears during the two-part early and late bear seasons. The previous highest harvest ever recorded in Vermont was 750 in 2019.
Hammond says the average number of bears taken over the previous 10 years was 608, and the hunting season results are consistent with the goal of maintaining the bear population to within 3,500 to 5,500 bears.
In 2020, hunters took a majority of the bears, 831, in the early season and only 94 in the late bear season, which overlaps with the November deer season. Most bears were taken with modern firearms, while 16 percent were taken by archery and 17 percent with the use of bear hounds.
***
Vermont’s catch-and-release bass fishing is underway and runs until the second Saturday in June when the regular bass season opens and harvest is allowed.
For catch-and-release bass fishing, all bass must be immediately released after being caught and only artificial lures may be used. The use of live bait is prohibited.
A full listing of waters and applicable regulations can be found in the 2021 Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations, or by using the Online Fishing Regulations Tool found at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to join them for a fun-filled weekend to get the GMCC Buck Lake camp in Woodbury ready for the 2021 season. This year the Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 22-23.
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to; one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.
This is an excellent community service opportunity for Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups, as well has high school and college clubs. The Conservation Camp is looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, plumbing, cooking, firewood, electrical work, and gardening.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach Hunter Education courses in Vermont. The training will take place Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Country Sportsmen’s Club in Williston.
Policies and procedures, field techniques and teaching methods will be covered to give instructors the tools to teach future hunters how to have a safe and enjoyable experience.
Applicants are required to pass a background check with a Vermont State Game Warden and apprentice-teach with a chief instructor before they will receive their full State of Vermont Hunter Education Instructor certification.
Volunteer hunter education instructors are critical to the hunter safety program and a great way to help keep out traditions safe.
The hours instructors put in will leverage federal dollars that enable the Hunter Education Program to function.
Those planning to attend should send in a filled-out application package found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128 and sign up for the training event online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/167936 or call 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.
***
If you encounter young wildlife, even young animals that appear to need help, the kindest and safest thing to do is to leave them alone. Young wildlife may appear abandoned but likely the mother is not far off. Many adult animals will intentionally leave their young for extended periods to eat and to lead predators away from them, returning later to feed their offspring where they left them.
If you find a young animal that is injured or has not been visited by its mother in over 24 hours, report the location of the animal to Vermont Fish and Wildlife or New Hampshire Fish and Game.
***
The 2021 summer season at Barry Conservation Camp has been canceled. New Hampshire 4-H, which operates the camp through the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension, has made the extremely difficult decision not to open Barry Camp this summer due to a lack of available staffing to safely and efficiently operate the facility. This year’s deficit in qualified personnel has created insurmountable challenges to programming and educational execution as well as the safe accommodation of campers and other staff.
***
The “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” series takes a look at the specific effects of climate change in the state and how they are changing life for some New Hampshire species. The webinars are free to join and will be offered on the Zoom platform. Webinars will also be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the NH Fish and Game website.
May 20 at 12 p.m. the subject is Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Phenology, Timing Is Everything.
What is happening to New Hampshire’s Moose population and what does climate change have to do with their decline? Join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Biologist Henry Jones as he explores how climate change is causing complications that are affecting the Granite State’s moose population.
Click the link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85082855030, to join the webinar or dial: 312 626 6799. Webinar ID: 850 8285 5030.
***
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can complete your application online or print out a mail-in application. Applicants without internet access can call 603-271-2461 to request an application by mail.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online and early, so there is less chance of submitting an incomplete application. Moose hunt lottery applications for 2021 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Time on Friday, May 28.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 22, 1977: “Burlington breaks its May record, reaching 93 degrees.”
Mark also reminds us that on May 24, 1964, the year I graduated from Bradford Academy: “Early season heat wave; 93 degrees in Bellows Falls.”
Parting Shots
The Trout Lily has long been one of may favorite spring wildflowers. Unfortunately, they don’t bloom long.
The Tout Lily is a perennial spring ephemeral which means transitory or quickly fading.
That was certainly the case with the ones I spotted a week ago on the edge of the lawn where the woods begin. There was a couple of dozen in a clump, their bright yellow flowers shining in the morning sun.
The next morning I went out to photograph them only to find the flowers closed up and drooping. The night had been cold so that may have been the cause for their fleeting display of delicate beauty.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.