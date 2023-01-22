Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont is held annually on the last Saturday in January. The day is geared toward giving new ice anglers an opportunity to try ice fishing before purchasing equipment, but any angler may ice fish on any waterbody open to ice fishing statewide without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day. There are a lot of dedicated hard water anglers who will gladly help you learn the rudiments of ice fishing. Just ask.

Being on the ice, or even better in a toasty bob house is much better than sitting in a recliner or on a couch watching the boob tube.

