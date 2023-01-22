Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont is held annually on the last Saturday in January. The day is geared toward giving new ice anglers an opportunity to try ice fishing before purchasing equipment, but any angler may ice fish on any waterbody open to ice fishing statewide without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day. There are a lot of dedicated hard water anglers who will gladly help you learn the rudiments of ice fishing. Just ask.
Being on the ice, or even better in a toasty bob house is much better than sitting in a recliner or on a couch watching the boob tube.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding an Ice Fishing Festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard on Saturday. The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages as well as families with kids.
“The Ice Fishing Festival typically draws between 500-700 participants for a day of fishing, skill-building, and community,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife staff, as well as instructors from Vermont’s Let’s Go Fishing Program, will be on-hand to teach ice fishing skills. These include knot tying, baiting and using an ice fishing rod, and most importantly, how to stay safe on the ice. They will also discuss fishing regulations and fish identification.
Fish and Wildlife staff will operate a fish fry station to cook up participants ’catch, and there will be plenty of cocoa on hand. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, and ice cleats are strongly recommended.
Fishing equipment will be loaned for this fun day on the ice, or participants may bring their own. For more information, visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/. Registration can be completed online in advance at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/189542 or people may register when they arrive, although registering in advance will enable participants to get on the ice faster.
Enjoy The Fishing, Avoid Controversial Topics
I have spent countless hours in bob houses, snug against the bitter cold, thus, I found the following, written by Sigurd F. Olson in The Singing Wilderness, good advice.
“A fish house is a fine place for visiting - not for arguments or weighty ideas, but rather for small talk, local politics and gossip, things we had seen coming in, ideas that required no effort, short simple thoughts that came as easily as breathing. This was no place for the expounding of strong, heady beliefs; such ideas need room and space in which to grow and expand.”
We are living. In a time when there is great divisiveness with a lot of shouting and little listening. Time on the ice with friends is no time to discuss politics or any to the other hot button topics. Just relax, and enjoy the fresh air and hopefully catch a meal of fish.
Ben Kilham Will Talk Bears In Peacham
Ben Kilham’s bear talk has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 28 from 2:30 to 4. This time it will be held downstairs at the Peacham Library.
Ben is an internationally known expert on black bears and how to raise and release orphaned cubs back into the wild. He also has been to China several times to help with similar efforts involving panda bears
It is certain to be interesting as hunting bears with hounds has become a flash point in Peacham with strongly held positions staked out by both sides.
Despite all the emotion, I am hopeful each side will actually listen to the other.
Bits and Pieces
The annual state-wide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to grade 12 to create designs featuring ducks, swans, or geese in their natural habitats. Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second, and third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by March 15. The judging for the art contest will take place on Wednesday, March 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fairbanks Museum in Saint Johnsbury.
Contest rules and entry forms are currently available for download at https://www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps are now accepting applications for this summer.
Youths 12 to 14 years old who want to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills should attend one of the week-long courses held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury.
GMCC alum who are16 or younger should consider coming back for an advanced session which includes more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources, and unique hunting and fishing techniques.
Conservation Camps open June 18 and continue until August 18. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment, and financial assistance is available.
Go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com for registration and more information. You can also call 802-522-2925 or email FWGMCC@vermont.gov.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the Winter Turkey Flock Survey. The survey runs through March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on January 26, 1888: “‘First’ Blizzard of 1888; 20 foot drifts in Charlotte, VT shutting down the Rutland Railroad for 4 days.”
Parting Shots
Jocks and others who have an interest in the history of the major sports will want to read Passion Plays How Religion Shaped Sports in North America by Randall Balmer.
Balmer is an historian who holds the John Phillips Chair in Religion at Dartmouth College. He is also a columnist for several publications including the Valley News where I have come to appreciate his take on a variety of subjects.
I am no jock and can not sit still long enough to watch a game but I like history and am interested in how the sports came about and how they have progressed to what we have today. The big four, baseball, football, basketball and hockey are featured. Balmer recounts the histories of the sports from the late nineteenth century to the present, often highlighting their connections to religious life.
I found the book both enlightening and enjoyable.
***
What a wonderful show of caring and sportsmanship exhibited by Danville basketball player Kohl Guinard, his teammates and the opposing Oxbow team last week. No wonder it went viral and was picked up by the news media in the region.
Congratulations are also due to the coaches for emphasizing sportsmanship and to the fans of both teams who helped make the night special for Noah Hatch.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
