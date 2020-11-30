Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: From Tucker Mountain To Yurts

Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Town Forest Is constantly being improved every day thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers. They have spent hundreds of hours clearing the overgrown summit, building a network of trails and erecting signs and kiosks to help the public appreciate and enjoy the newly acquired property.
The latest effort involved thinning dense hardwood saplings to allow the remaining trees to thrive much as one thins a row of carrots or beets in a garden.
Normally such thinning leaves the wood on the ground as there is seldom a financially viable reason to remove them so they are left to decompose. Thanks to Lyme resident Russell Barnes the Tucker Mountain stems were sold and the money will be used to do even more work on the town forest.
The retired logger and founding member of Longview Forest volunteered to make some timber stand improvement on the Tucker Mountain Town Forest. Tom Kidder, a driving force with the Tucker Mountain Forest volunteers, told me, “Once the project was approved by the foresters, Russell went to work with his chainsaw, giving over 250 hours of volunteer time to thinning some tightly crowded stands of trees and pruning limbs on trees that remained.”
Not only did Barnes cut the poles, but he also found a market for them. Two Girls Farm and Yurts in Acworth, N.H. bought some 700 of the poles to make yurts.
You can check out Two Girls Farm and Yurts at www.twogirlsfarm.org. They proclaim, “Our yurts are made for full-time living. We have been building yurts and homesteading since 1999.
“We have lived in our yurts rear round through nine N.H. winters and use our experience with the New England climate in our design. The yurts are made with un-milled saplings harvested from local coppices, making each yurt unique.”
While Barnes did the cutting, volunteers hauled the poles out of the woods to be loaded on trailers and hauled to John Nininger’s wooden House Company facility in Newbury where they were sorted and trimmed to exact size.
Bob Rowden of Robco Metal Fabricators in Wells River volunteered to truck the poles to Acworth, removing what would have been a major expense for the project.
The Tucker Mountain Town Forest Management Committee plans to use the money earned from the unique harvest to help pay for road improvements, a new forest management plan, and other expenses involved in maintaining Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Town Forest.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports the November Records and Averages in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac.
Warmest: 42.6°F in 1948 Coldest: 27.2°F in 1904
Wettest: 9.34 inches in 1927 Snowiest: 26.4 inches in 1921
Parting Shots
The length of the day November 1 was ten hours and eleven minutes and on November 30 the length of the day was nine hours and six minutes. Thus we lost over an hour of daylight during the month.
***
Vermont’s traditional rifle deer season ended at 4:43 Sunday afternoon. I didn’t get a deer, in fact, I only saw one when it was too early to shoot and too dark to see other than the form as I jumped it on the way to my stand one morning. I don’t remember a season when I didn’t see several deer.
It was an enjoyable season despite the lack of deer. It was mostly warm and I managed to read two novels, which may explain why I saw no deer.
Deer in Vermont now get five days to rest before the nine-day muzzleloader season starts Saturday.
I have another novel to occupy my time and for an excuse as to why a nice buck may walk by unnoticed. No doe for me as I forgot to apply for a permit until it was too late.
***
As regular readers know, Linda and I had our annual Thanksgiving meal at our hunting camp. We had a breast of a wild turkey I had shot and put in the freezer to save for the big day.
We see the big birds in large numbers all over the region and Vermont Fish & Wildlife estimates there are some 50,000 in the state now. I remember when they were extinct. What we have now started with the release of 31 wild turkeys in Pawlet in 1969 and 1970. It is a remarkable example of what can happen with good management.
I went to camp mid-day to start the fire and take the chill out. Once it was going well, I went hunting and came back an hour later to find the thermometer reading 104. It was so hot I opened the door and a window so I could breathe. After a bit, I loaded the stove before hunting my way back home. When we made it back around 5:30 the temperature was still 100. That made Linda happy. Since she was treated for cancer eleven years ago she is always cold. I stripped down to a T-shirt and sat by an open window so I could breathe.
Despite the heat, the meal was delicious and sipping wine while watching the flames in the open Franklin stove was enjoyable.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
