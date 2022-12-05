What do you get that hunter, angler, hiker or cross-country skier that they will actually use is often a difficult decision, especially if the gift giver does not participate in the sport.
Let me make a few suggestions. First of all a gift certificate for a hunting or fishing license will definitely be appreciated and needed unless they have a lifetime license.
For something really special, a trip to one of the countless fishing lodges will be appreciated and long remembered. They range from two days to weeks and may be close by or in distant places. Don’t simply pick one from an advertisement. Rely on a reputable travel agent and the experiences of those who have used the outfitter or lodge.
Does the angler fly fish or want to? There are many good fly fishing schools in northern New England that will provide valuable instruction. Orvis in Manchester, Vermont and L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine are two of the biggest and most famous, but there are others close by. Ask at the local tackle shop for information.
A hunting trip is a very special gift, but as is the case with fishing trips, be wary and rely on a good travel agent and the advice of someone who has been there and used the particular outfitter.
Hunting and fishing gear are very specialized and highly personal. If you do not hunt or fish, it is a good idea to ask a hunting or fishing partner of the person for whom you are buying a gift to help you. The partner will know exactly what the hunter or angler wants as desires for gear are what we sports often talk about when with friends with whom we hunt and fish.
A gift certificate at a sporting goods store is a safe bet and your favorite outdoorsman can then purchase what he or she wants.
Delorme Gazatteers for Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine or New York make excellent gifts and help with the planning for future adventures during those long winter nights.
Lightweight binoculars can make being on the water, in the field or on a mountain more enjoyable and many makes and models today are quite inexpensive for their quality.
Don’t forget, a good quality compass and a headlamp should be in everyone’s possession when afield.
For those who hike, a membership to one of the hiking organizations is a good gift. I am a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Green Mountain Club and the Dartmouth Outing Club for the simple reason I hike their trails and want to help pay for the maintenance. Each also has programs and events that I enjoy and often find educational.
Bits and Pieces
It is not just your imagination, November was warm. WCAX meteorologist Gary Sadowsky said it was the second warmest November in Burlington. When contacted, Fairbanks Museum meteorologist Mark Breen said, “We were the 15th warmest, so certainly mild, especially the first two weeks, then pretty typical.”
***
World renowned ursine expert Ben Kilham will give his black bear talk on Sunday, December 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm at the Peacham Church.
The talk will run roughly one hour, followed by a Q&A, and Ben will have a table offering his books and films for sale.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says its West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close December 14.
“We want to thank all of the people who have supported the operation of the ranges which are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms,” said Alison Thomas, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s director of outreach.
***
Shop WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s holiday shopping experience is set for Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on December 4, 1964: “1 to 2 inches of ice in southern VT and NH, 6 to 12 inches of crusty snow north.”
December 7, 1998: “The warmest December weather on modern records; Burlington, St. Johnsbury, and Montpelier reached 67; a toasty 73 in Concord, NH.”
December 14, 1901:” Burlington’s warmest December day so late in the season at 63°F; and still 62°F on the 15th.”
Parting Shots
I was reminded by a couple of readers that I failed to tell what I was reading when I shot my buck. Regular readers know that I always take a book when I am deer hunting and often have deer get close to me before I notice if the book is quite good.
This year I read Hatcher Island by Maine author Paul Doiron. It is the latest in a series whose main character is Mike Bowditch, a Maine game warden.
For muzzleloader season I am reading the new Louise Penny Book, A World of Curiosities.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.