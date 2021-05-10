Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Great News! Bald Eagles Are Doing Well In Vermont

The bald eagle is doing well enough in Vermont to be taken off the state endangered list. That is fantastic news.
The committee responsible for maintaining the threatened and endangered list has recommended that the bald eagle be removed.
Last year 38 breeding pairs were recorded in the Green Mountain State since the first was documented back in 2006 following decades of no successful nesting.
I remember well being contacted by a person who had discovered an occupied nest in Essex county along the power line corridor near the Connecticut River. I quickly passed on the information and the site was visited and confirmed but kept quiet for obvious reasons.
Although the symbol of our country is no longer endangered in Vermont, we need to respect its nests and keep our distance during the nesting season. Do not try to get close enough to photograph an eagle on the nest.
Watch The “Sport of Kings” And See What A Shooting Event Was Like A Century Ago
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet and Clays will hold a Shooting Party on Saturday, May 15 at their club on 743 Bugbee Crossing Road, West Burke. The day will feature the club’s Vintagers Side X Side Shoot.
This is a really fun event for shooters and spectators alike. Linda and I attended last year and plan to this Saturday. Shooting starts at 9 and continues throughout the day.
Billed as “Celebrating the guns and sport of Edwardian England” only side by side shotguns are allowed and proper period dress is encouraged. Simulated driven bird shooting will recreate what a “Sport of Kings” shoot might have been like over a century ago.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Joins National Effort To Recruit Women
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Warden Service has signed on to the 30x30 Pledge to adopt a series of low and no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
The activities are designed to help policing agencies assess their current policies on gender equity and assist them in developing and implementing solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture.
The 30x30 Pledge is the effort of the 30x30 Initiative, https://30x30initiative.org, a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The 30x30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.
The ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to have 30 percent of police recruits be women by 2030 and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. While 30x30 is focused on advancing women in policing, these principles are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.
“This pledge means that the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our department,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief warden. “We are honored to be the first fish and wildlife agency in the nation to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from other agencies across the country who share our priority.”
Bits and Pieces
A reminder, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold two more virtual public hearings on May 11 and 13 to solicit input on deer.
These online hearings will be held via ZOOM Webinar starting at 6:30 p.m.
May 11 Virtual Deer Hearing
Webinar ID: 824 1670 9759
Passcode: 392775
Phone: 929-436 2866
May 13 Virtual Deer Hearing
Webinar ID: 842 5762 0866
Passcode: 472529
Phone:929-436 2866
***
Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website.
A total of 2,025 teeth were received from successful hunters in 2020. When added to the 606 deer examined by biologists during the youth and rifle seasons, the department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631 deer.
“We are thankful to the thousands of hunters who supported our deer management efforts by providing us with a tooth from their deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “This age information helps us estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer. It is also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population and buck age structure.”
The oldest deer harvested was a 19-year-old doe taken in Ripton. The oldest buck was 12 years old and was taken in Somerset.
The deer ages can be found on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website with a link from the home page.
***
Last fall the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department developed a new mobile application to help people recreate outdoors in a safe and socially distanced manner. The app, Vermont Outdoors, connects the public with department lands, fish and wildlife regulations as well as up-to-date COVID guidance. I have it on my iPhone and find it very useful, especially with the new features.
Recent additions to the app include a variety of maps that allow you to obtain locations and driving directions to Fish and Wildlife Department points of interest, including boat ramps and fishing locations, big game reporting stations, fish stocking locations, and shooting ranges.
App users can now submit reports to the Department as well. These include nuisance black bears reports, master angler submissions and suspected fish and wildlife violations with Operation Game Thief.
The app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.
***
Vermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles.
Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June, and drivers are urged to keep an eye out for turtles on the road, especially when driving near ponds and wetlands.
“When you spot a turtle in the road, you may be able to help it across. First be sure you’re in a safe spot to stop and get out of your car, as human safety comes first,” said biologist Luke Groff. “If you’re going to move a turtle off the road, always move it in the direction it was traveling. They know where they’re going.”
Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots, or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay back to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtles’ necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or some other item that will allow you to stay away from its jaws.
Turtles grow slowly and live a long time. Losing a mature breeding female can have a very negative impact on the population.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season after considering emailed comments from the sporting community.
The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds allowed in the daily bag. The season dates and bag limits as well as a map of the waterfowl zones may be viewed at www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.
The Inland and Connecticut River Zone waterfowl season opens on October 5 and runs through November 7, and then reopens November 24 through December 19, 2021.
Parting Shots
There is no longer any excuse for not getting your Covid shot or shots. They are being offered all around so you no longer need to travel.
If you won’t get it for yourself, get it for family or friends. Get it so kids can go back to school full time. Get it so businesses can get back to normal. Get it so the economy can recover.
Don’t be selfish. Don’t be a wimp. Get vaccinated.
We can beat the pandemic if we all do our part.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.