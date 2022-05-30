Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Hardwick Man Appointed Chair Of Fish And Wildlife Board

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Brad Ferland of Hardwick as the new board chair of the Fish and Wildlife Board. Ferland has been a member of the board since his appointment November 1, 2020.
The Governor also appointed three new members to the Board. They are Nicholas Burnham of Hartland, Neal Hogan of Bennington, and Robert Patterson of Lincoln.
The three expressed a passion for Vermont’s outdoors, participating in activities ranging from backcountry skiing to mentoring new hunters. All three cite a love of hunting that began during childhood as a driver of their commitment to conservation.
Fish and Wildlife Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member appointed from each of Vermont’s 14 counties. The board is a citizen panel that sets the rules regulating hunting, fishing, and trapping, informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff.
Volunteers Needed To Count Bats In New Hampshire
New Hampshire needs volunteers to count bats. New Hampshire Fish and Game and UNH Cooperative Extension biologists are asking those who have bats in their barn or other outbuilding to conduct bat counts this summer as part of the New Hampshire Bat Counts project to help monitor summer bat colonies in the Granite State.
Volunteers are asked to conduct at least one count in June and one count in July.
Structures such as barns and church steeples often serve as summer homes for female bats and their young. In the face of white-nose syndrome, which is causing significant declines in bat populations throughout the Northeast, monitoring these “maternity colonies” is more important than ever.
Volunteers interested in learning more can visit the New Hampshire Bat Counts website at wildlife.state.nh.us/surveys/bats.html for more information on conducting a count and submitting data.
There are two upcoming opportunities to learn more about the bat species found in New Hampshire, the threats leading to population declines, and how you can help conserve bats.
Bats of New Hampshire, June 8, 5-6 p.m. – Online/Zoom. Hosted by Green Mountain Conservation Group. For more information and to register visit https://www.gmcg.org/bats-of-new-hampshire/.
New Hampshire Bat Counts Training, June 14, 7-9 p.m. – Auburn, NH. Hosted by New Hampshire Audubon. For more information and to register visit https://naturegroupie.org/experiences/nh-bat-counts-training.
If you have questions about these events or the New Hampshire Bat Counts Project, contact Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.
Watch For Turtles On Roads
Turtles are on the move this spring, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife and New Hampshire Fish and Game Departments are asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles.
Already I have seen turtles crossing roads, one of which was run over on Route 120 near the Hanover/Lebanon line.
“Turtles often move across roads as they search for a nest site,” said Luke Groff, biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “They are usually slow-moving animals, so they have a tough time making it safely across the road. Turtles grow slowly and live a long time, so losing a mature breeding female may be a huge loss to a turtle population.”
“Turtle nesting season provides us with a unique opportunity to see turtles moving on land, but it is an extremely vulnerable time for them,” said NH Fish and Game Department Wildlife Biologist Melissa Winters. “We can all do our part to help them safely reach their nesting habitats by slowing down when driving and keeping an eye out for them as they cross roadways in the coming weeks.”
Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June, and drivers are urged to keep an eye out for turtles on the road, especially when driving near ponds and wetlands.
“When you spot a turtle in the road, you may be able to help it across. First be sure you’re in a safe spot to stop and get out of your car, as human safety comes first,” said Groff. “If you’re going to move a turtle off the road, always move it in the direction it was traveling. They know where they’re going.”
Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots, or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay alert to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtles’ necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road on a car floor mat.
If a turtle is injured is injured in New Hampshire, visit www.wildnh.com/wildlife/rehabilitators.html or call NH Fish and Game’s Wildlife Division at 603-271-2461 for a list of wildlife rehabilitators in your area. For more on what to do if you find an injured turtle, visit www.wildnh.com/nongame/turtles-injured.html.
You are asked to report turtle sightings (living or deceased) to NH Fish and Game’s Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program nhwildlifesightings.unh.edu.
Free Fishing Days In the Twin States
Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 11 this year, and it will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives resident and nonresident anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams.
Free Fishing Day in Vermont also will be celebrated at the “Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival,” to be held at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station at 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Designed for young anglers and families, the event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will be supplying fishing rods, reels and bait for use by participants.
[Text Wrapping Break]Vermont’s regular bass season also opens on June 11. The season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November.
As I wrote last week, New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day is this Saturday, June 4. On Free Fishing Day, you can fish anywhere in New Hampshire, freshwater or saltwater, without a fishing license. Both state residents and nonresidents may participate. All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.
McIndoes Academy To Become A Community Center
McIndoes Academy served as a school for 116 years until it closed in 1969. The stately white building on the east side of Route 5 was built in 1853. It is set back from the highway and fronted by a large expanse of lawn.
During all those years McIndoes Academy played an important place in the history of Barnet and Monroe and is fondly remembered by those who attended school there.
Since 1969 dedicated and highly motivated Academy Trustees have worked to preserve and promote the Academy.
The plan is to upgrade the Academy Building and grounds to develop a vibrant and engaging Community center.
Linda and I, along with some 260 others, attended the concert last Thursday featuring the Patrick Ross Band. The large lawn allowed for the crowd to spread out with lawn chairs and blankets while they enjoyed the two hour concert and chatted with old friends and new, some of whom came from many miles away.
Smokin Somethin BBQ was on site and from the long line awaiting orders the food must have been good at least it smelled good from where we sat.
There will be other fundraisers and activities at McIndoes Academy. Watch the local papers or check out the website, https://www.mcindoesacademy.org.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program has done great work to restore endangered wildlife in New Hampshire, but these victories would not be possible without the support of Granite State residents and visitors. The Program reminds supporters to contribute to the 2022 Annual Appeal.
The State of New Hampshire offers a $100,000 challenge grant to fund the work of the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program, but to qualify the program must raise an equal amount in private contributions by June 30. These funds are also critical in order to meet federal grant-matching requirements. Visit www.wildnh.com/nongame to donate.
There are currently 51 species on the New Hampshire threatened and endangered wildlife list. Of these, 12 are also protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, other federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations, volunteers, and landowners to conserve and recover these species.
***
The public is being asked to help protect endangered piping plovers on Granite State beaches because the nesting season for these rare birds is underway along the sandy shores of Hampton and Seabrook.
“Currently we have thirteen active nests on Hampton and Seabrook Beaches, and at least two additional pairs are displaying nesting behavior but have yet to lay their first egg,” said Brendan Clifford a biologist with NH Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program who oversees the piping plover protection effort.
Each year the breeding habitat for piping plovers is roped off to protect nests from being stepped on or disturbed.
***
New Hampshire’s Striped Bass anglers are asked to participate in a Volunteer Angler Survey.
If you are interested in taking part in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Striped Bass Volunteer Angler Survey, visit www.fishnh.com/surveys/striped-bass.html or contact Becky Heuss at 603-868-1095 or Rebecca.Heuss@wildlife.nh.gov
All participating anglers are entered into a raffle at the end of the season.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 2, 2013 there was: “Golf ball-sized hail in Chelsea, VT.”
On June 3, 1868: “Tornado in Woodstock, VT, “trees broken down,…stone walls thrown down, …a few buildings entirely demolished.” - Smithsonian records.”
On June 4, 1919: “St. Johnsbury equals its hottest reading ever as the thermometer soars to 101°F!”
Mark also supplied the May Records and Averages
Warmest: 61.6°F/1911 Coldest: 47.0°F/1917
Wettest: 11.12”/2011 Driest: 0.04”/1903
Parting Shots
It is lilac season and the various colors can be seen all over the region. I love the sweat smell that wafts from a clump of lilacs or a bouquet in the house. Unfortunately, lilacs don’t stay in bloom very long
We have both white and purple varieties around our house that we transplanted years ago.
A hundred years ago I doubt there was a farmhouse in Vermont or New Hampshire that did not have a clump of lilacs that brought beauty and fragrance in the spring.
Growing up, we had a large patch of purple lilacs in one of our fields that surrounded the cellar hole of globe maker James Wilson. Our neighbors, the Beans, had a similar size patch of white lilacs.
We made up bouquets of both colors which made our family’s kitchen smell so fresh. Now we do the same from the lilacs on our property.
Gary W. Moore
copyright 2022 Gary W. Moore
Welcome to the discussion.
