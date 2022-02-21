Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Heated Birdbath Enjoyed By All

A heated birdbath is one of the best purchases we have made for our enjoyment and the benefit of birds and squirrels. We have had one for several years and enjoy watching what it attracts every day.
Ours is mounted on the rail of the deck in front of the glass doors off the living room. The location is ideal for viewing as we can see it from several locations.
The squirrels and birds drink out of it daily often competing for a spot. On days when the temperature is below zero, steam rises off the water and that is when the birds appear to really enjoy it. They will even stand in the water while drinking and then fly off trailing drops of water.
I should point out that the water is cool to the touch but never allowed to freeze so it is often the only source of water in some distance.
It brings great joy to us as we watch the action at the birdbath while we are warmed by the Woodstock Soapstone Stove in the living room.
100 Is The Magic Number For Moose Permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The proposal was accepted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board at its February 16 meeting.
WMU E is primarily Essex County down to Route 2 and is home to the highest moose density in the state.
“Department staff, including moose project lead biologist Nick Fortin and biometrician Dr. Katherina Gieder, brought incredible scientific expertise to this recommendation,” said Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife Christopher Herrick. “The proposal our board vetted and approved was informed by years of field research and sophisticated statistical analyses that have been featured in peer-reviewed publications alongside results from sister efforts in Maine and New Hampshire.”
The goal of the department’s 2022 moose harvest recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Nick Fortin pointed out that, “Moose density in WMU E is still more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state. Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities in the rest of Vermont support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”
The department would issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose permits in WMU-E for the moose seasons this October. This is expected to result in a harvest of 51 to 65 moose, or about 5 percent of the moose population in WMU-E. The same number of permits were issued in 2021 when hunters took 62 moose.
The 2022 Moose Season Recommendation and information about the moose study are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Comments may be provided until March 31 by emailing or by calling and leaving a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife public comment voicemail at 802-828-7498.
Avian Influenza Detected In NH Waterfowl
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food announced that Eurasian H5, a highly pathogenic avian influenza was recently detected in waterfowl in the state. Twenty mallards collected through normal surveillance activities have tested positive in Rockingham County for this avian influenza. More test results are pending.
The US Centers for Disease Control considers the risk of HPAI H5 infections to the public to be low. No human infections from Eurasian H5 viruses have occurred in the United States. If you have had contact with an ill bird and become ill yourself, contact your healthcare provider to determine if influenza testing is recommended.
For more information about Eurasian H5 HPAI, contact USDA APHIS at 508-363-2290 or visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/defend-the-flock-ai-wild-birds.
For information about Eurasian H5 and its impact on wild bird species in New Hampshire, contact the NH Fish and Game Department at 603-271-3421.
For information about Eurasian H5 impacting New Hampshire domestic bird species, contact the NH Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, Division of Animal Industry, State Veterinarian, Steve Crawford, 603-271-2404 or stephen.k.crawford@agr.nh.gov.
Bits and Pieces
Danger! The ice may not be safe. After last week’s fluctuating temperatures and heavy rains the ice may have become unsafe in some areas. Be especially careful of areas with current, such as inlets, outlets, spring holes and over ridges.
***
The New Hampshire Outdoor Expo will be held Friday–Sunday, March 11–13, at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, NH. You will experience the latest innovations in freshwater and saltwater fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, and boating. Try out the best gear, talk to top manufacturers and guides, and learn from world-class industry professionals.
Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department’s booth to talk about fishing at your favorite camping destinations. CO Shawn McFadzen from North Woods Law will be available to sign autographs and for photos on Saturday, March 12. For more information visit www.nhoutdoorexpo.com.
***
Registration is open for summer 2022 youth programs at Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin, NH. The camp offers weekly, overnight summer camp programs for boys and girls ages 8-17. Barry Camp is operated by University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension 4-H in partnership with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Kids who enjoy hands-on learning about outdoor skills and the environment will love Barry Camp.
The focus of each camp is different so check out what is offered and when.
To register and to learn about the camps offered visit https://extension.unh.edu/new-hampshire-4-h/barry-conservation-4-h-camp. Please note that Internet Explorer is not supported as a registration search engine and registering using a mobile device is not recommended.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game says if you need to complete a hunter education class, sign up now to reserve space in a class this spring or summer. Whether you want to enroll in a classroom experience or would prefer to learn online, register at http://www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html
***
New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend is Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6. Riders from throughout New England, as well as those from all around the U.S. and Canada, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of trails New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.
During the three-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced including speed limits, illegal off-trail riding, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards.
***
Maine moose permit applications are available at https://mooselottery.web.maine.gov/online/moose/.
***
Mark Breen provides the February Records and Averages in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac.
Warmest: 31.3°F/1981 Coldest: 6.1°F/1934
Wettest: 4.93”/1981 Snowiest: 60.5”/1969
Parting Shots
I got the word Thursday. I will need to undergo chemo to deal with my colon cancer.
Although still sore from my surgery, I am gaining every day and can now drive and do some light work. Just being outside wandering around the woods does wonders for my psyche.
Thank you all for the cards, calls, visits, emails and prayers.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
