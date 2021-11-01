Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Hiking Mt. Greylock Completes A Goal

Mt. Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts, was the final peak of my quest. Don Kollisch and I climbed south on the Appalachian Trail to reach the summit Sunday, October 24.
Back in mid-July I wrote about Linda’s and my trip to Jerimoth Hill in Rhode Island and the Highpointers Club.
The Highpointers Club, https://highpointers.org, has a goal of reaching the highest point in each of the 50 states. I know I will never complete the list but I did think it would be nice to reach the highest point in each of the six New England states.
I had summited the three Northern New England peaks man-years ago and the Connecticut high point in 2019. That left Rhode Island and Massachusetts which I vowed to do this year.
Maine-Katahdin, 5,270
New Hampsire-Washington, 6,288
Vermont-Mansfield, 4,395
Massachusetts-Mount Greylock, 3,489
Connecticut-Southern slope of Mount Frissell, 2,379
Rhode Island-Jerimoth Hill, 812
I have twice driven up Greylock and climbed the Veteran’s War Memorial that affords 360-degree views, each time saying I wanted to hike it. Don and I had planned to do that the summer of 2020 but Covid intervened. We planned to hike it this past summer and spend a night on top with our wives at the Bascomb Lodge. That never happened and time was running out. Unfortunately, the lodge closed October 17 so staying the night was out. We opted for a day trip when our busy schedules finally aligned.
We started our hike from the Wilbur’s Clearing/Notch Road were we hiked in to join the Appalachian Trail. The trail is listed as strenuous but grew easier after we went over the summit of Mt. Williams. With most of the leaves gone, it allowed for views not seen during the summer months which was nice.
Sunday was a nice day, sunny and cool, ideal for hiking. Initially, we had the trail to ourselves but in the last mile or so we began to encounter people hiking down and were passed by a young man hiking up.
Once we made the summit, it was a zoo. There are two paved roads that lead to the top and the Veteran’s War Memorial or Peace Tower. The parking lots were full and vehicles lined up waiting for a space. The rangers were kept busy trying to direct the traffic and keep everyone happy.
As I have written before, the views from the open summit are wonderful and from the top of the 93 foot high Peace Tower even better.
To reach the top of the tower requires climbing 92 steps up narrow circular stairways. Not all can make the climb but those that do are rewarded with views of four states.
A nice fall day and good weather, no wonder so many chose to make the drive.
We were going to hike back to our vehicle the way we came up but I suggested we hike down the Notch Road and see if we could catch a ride. We had a long ride back home and it would save time. Don was a little hesitant but acquiesced so off we went with our thumbs out. Several vehicles with empty back seats passed us including one from Vermont whose driver I cursed.
Just when I wondered if I had made a wrong decision, a car stopped and invited us to get in. It was a couple visiting from Guatemala. We learned they have children in Houston, Toronto and Vancouver and come to the U.S. and Canada two or three times a year. We enjoyed chatting with them and later had the chance to return the favor when we came upon them stopped near the bottom of the mountain with the husband taking a photo of his wife. I offered to take a photo of both of them which they appreciated.
Our encounter with the couple was serendipitous and a highlight of the day.
We proved that two old guys can still hitchhike and that there are still people willing to pick us up.
Bits and Pieces
November’s annual return to Standard Time takes place Sunday. Turn your clocks back an hour.
***
New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunting season closed Sunday, October 24 with hunters taking 30 moose, 24 bulls and 6 cows, according to Henry Jones, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Project Leader.
Hunters achieved a 73% success rate during the nine-day season. Forty-one hunters took part in the hunt, including thirty-nine lottery permit holders, one through a permit auctioned by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, and one Dream Hunt participant sponsored by the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation. In 2020, the overall moose hunter success rate was 75%, which was slightly above the average result of 73% over each of the previous five years.
Several large bulls were taken, including two that weighed 880 pounds dressed, which equates to 1,200 pounds of live weight.
Each year, New Hampshire Fish and Game issues a moose hunting permit to the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation for their Dream Hunt Program, which then gives this permit to a young individual with a severe illness. The 2021 Dream Hunt was coordinated by Mark Edwards, and, as in many years before, Northern New Hampshire Guide Service devoted their support, food, and lodging to the permit recipient. Permittee Kasch Allen-Lauer, a 14-year-old from Swanzey, NH, and his grandfather David Poisson of Keene, NH, harvested a 620-pound bull on October 1.
More than 5,500 people entered the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery this year.
***
Covid has had many teachers looking for new and exciting ways to teach outside. Vermont Fish and Wildlife is offering a virtual program for Elementary School classes grades 1-6 designed to get kids outside with their teacher, while also learning about Vermont’s local wildlife.
Scats and Tracks is a four-week program that gives educators plans and support to lead nature hikes on school or nearby grounds. Each week’s hike teaches students to identify scat and tracks for a different native species, and it is supported with access to a virtual class visit on nature facts from Fish and Wildlife Department experts. This year’s species are gray fox, beaver, gray squirrel, and eastern wild turkey.
There are two ways for classes to participate, designed to meet the needs of different schedules and student groups: 1) pre-recorded lessons; or 2) live virtual presentations with a department staff member once a week.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife understands that many educators have questions about leading a nature hike of their own. Staff are available to answer any questions about that portion in advance and to provide tips.
The live virtual sessions will take place weekly during January 2022. Educators that choose the pre-recorded option will receive the video links and additional information in late 2021.
To register for the program, educators should contact Education Specialist Corey Hart by emailing him at corey.hart@vermont.gov, or calling him at 802-505-5562. Please indicate which option you prefer, school, grade level, and how many students will be participating. The homeschool community is also encouraged to reach out.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 1,1951: “Early snowstorm; 6” in Saint Albans, VT.”
November 6, 1938: “Long spell of “Gossamer” Summer; in the 70s from the 5th through the 8th; 76 in Rutland, VT.”
November 6, 1919: “A foot of snow in St. Johnsbury began a long, cold winter.”
Parting Shots
Linda and I received our Covid booster shots Friday morning at the new Little Rivers Health Care facility in Newbury. We were impressed with how efficient they were moving a lot of people who had made reservations through quickly.
***
It rained much of Saturday and Sunday, making it unpleasant to work outside. Thanks to the dampness, I broke down and started the fire in the living room which has not been lit since spring.
I felt sorry for the kids who went trick or treating and the parents who accompanied them.
The kids needed some fun time after nearly two years of Covid restrictions.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.