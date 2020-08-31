Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Historic Grafton Inn ideal for a special occasion

We wanted to celebrate our 50th anniversary in a special place so we chose the historic Grafton Inn. It was an excellent choice.
The Grafton Inn is one of the oldest operating inns in the U.S., having first opened its doors in 1801. When you are there you can imagine what it might have been like in the nineteenth century when Henry David Thoreau, Rudyard Kipling and Nathaniel Hawthorne gathered on its wide front porch. No doubt they sat in rockers very similar to those we enjoyed.
I knew quite a bit about the inn and its owner, the Windham Foundation. I had been to the inn several times over the years for conferences and meetings but never spent a night. Thus I knew the food and the service would be wonderful.
The inn includes 45 rooms, suites, and guest houses. They combine the feel of history in a small Vermont village with the comfort offered by modern amenities.
From the time we checked in Saturday afternoon until we checked out after breakfast the next day, we were treated like family and made welcome by all the staff.
Innkeeper Angela Comstock is a most gracious host, doing everything from setting tables to greeting guests to performing wedding ceremonies. Clearly she sets the example for her staff.
We had a large corner room on the top floor with a huge four poster king bed. It also had two very comfortable chairs ideal for reading and simply relaxing.
One thing I especially appreciated was the lack of televisions. When I commented about that, Angela said, “We don’t have TV’s in the main inn. We do however have 5 rooms spread out around the property that do have a TV for those folks that can’t live without them.” I am definitely one who can live without them, especially when on holiday.
Besides the main inn, there are several properties across the road and nearby that the foundation owns and are available for guests. I wanted to be in the main inn and was happy I had chosen to do so.
As expected, the food was delicious and the service impeccable. Our celebratory dinner in the 1801 Tavern consisted of Faroe Island salmon for Linda and filet mignon for me. It was preceded by crab rangoon and followed with cheese cake and a chocolate torte and chocolate mousse called Death Decadence. All enhanced by good wine and a special ambience.
Most of the guests ate outside on the lawns or on the patio because of Covid. In normal times, the 1801 Tavern, the adjacent Pine Room Bar and the next door Phelps Barn Pub would have been humming.
Making our anniversary even more special was sharing it with a young couple from Portland, Maine who got married at the inn on Saturday. By chance, Linda and I were sitting on the porch when the groom walked by and he commented that he was to be married in a few minutes. We congratulated him and told him it was our 50th. He was stunned by the coincidence.
Apparently, he told those in his wedding party and after the ceremony he and his bride stopped back to ask if Linda and I would pose for a photo with them which we did.
The next morning we were introduced to his parents and other members of the party. We agreed to stay in contact each year on our joint anniversary. I hope the coincidence turns out to be a good omen for their marriage.
Check out the Grafton Inn and what it has to offer for your special get away at https://www.graftoninnvermont.com.
We left mid morning Sunday for a leisurely drive up Route 100 from Londonderry to Waterbury. The scenic by-way never gets old no matter how many times I have driven it.
We had lunch reservations at Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Waitsfield. Sipping cold brews made on site while eating locally sourced food outside under large umbrellas is my idea of what “buy local” means.
The Windham Foundation is responsible for much of what makes the Village of Grafton so special and states on its website, “The Windham Foundation strives to preserve Vermont’s rural way of life. We work to enhance the social, economic and cultural vitality of Vermont’s smaller communities.”
Many organizations in our area have benefitted from the generosity of the Windham Foundation whose philanthropy is not restricted to Windham County.
The Windham Foundation was established in 1963 by Dean Mathey, a successful New York financier who spent summer vacations with his cousin, Matt Hall, in Grafton.
His bequest was made because of his belief that the preservation, restoration and revitalization of historic buildings were essential to assure the economic and social well-being of the town. He never envisioned Grafton as a museum to the past.
The Foundation protects nearly 1200 acres of forest and open land. It also operates the Grafton Trails and Recreation Center which offers cross country skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, and biking on much of this land.
It also operates the award winning Grafton Cheese Company located just down the street.
Bits and Pieces
UNH Extension is offering a free program via zoom, Using Trail Cameras to Study Wildlife Behavior, on Wednesday, September 9 from 4-5:15 p.m.
For those who have never used trail cams or want to learn some good tips, the program should be of interest.
The Seventh Annual Fred Bona Memorial HOA Shoot will be held Sunday, September 6 at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke.
For information about the event contact Brian Molloy 603-748-2025 or Email: bmolloy.777@gmail.com. Also check out what is planned at Nekclays.com.
New Hampshire Fish and Game points out that fish kills, where large numbers of fish die in a short period of time, are not an uncommon sight during the summer, and most are due to natural processes, not pollution. Small lakes and ponds in New Hampshire that are comprised of shallow, vegetated habitat and that support an abundance of panfish and other species can be susceptible to fish kills.
“Most, but not all, fish kills during this time of year are due to these natural processes rather than pollution,” said Jason Smith, Chief of the Division of Inland Fisheries, “but they should still be reported because the data can be useful to Fish and Game.” A quick description of the water body, number and species of fish found dead, along with any observation that would be considered “unusual” should be included in the report. To report a fish kill, please call the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Inland Fisheries Division at 603-271-2501.
Bear hunting opens September 1 in both Vermont and New Hampshire.
The season for gray squirrels also opens September 1 in both Vermont and New Hampshire. It can be fun and productive wandering the hardwoods with a .22 rifle in search of the big grays which make for some good eating.
Parting Shots
I am a strong supporter of “Buy Local” and urge others to support local businesses whenever possible.
I mentioned in my lead piece to this column that Linda and I had lunch at Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Waitsfield. Local and regional breweries are growing in popularity and contributing to the local economies and this is one of the things we value about living in Vermont and New Hampshire.
I much prefer giving my money to them than to huge International entities that own the big name brands such as Budweiser, Coors and Miller.
Thursday we met my sister and a friend at the Red Barn in Danville for good food and brews. The new facility is very nice but I miss the original in the Red Barn on Oneida Road.
It reminded me of another brewery we like, Brocklebank in Tunbridge. It is in the old organic creamery and the pub is very small but attracts a dedicated core of beer drinkers. Currently they offer take out only as they are too small to allow for social distancing.
The brewery I most frequent is Shillings in Littleton. I love their Erastus, the pretzels with beer cheese and the pizza.
I also like the Lost Nation Biergarten in Morrisville. I introduced Linda to its food and brews a couple of weeks ago after we took the Toll Road up Mt. Mansfield.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
