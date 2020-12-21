Vermont and New Hampshire should mandate a hunter safety course be part of the school curriculum in every middle school or junior high. Yes, as a long-time teacher and school administrator I know teachers are overwhelmed with mandates but I feel learning to handle a firearm safely is of critical importance in a region where firearms are so prevalent.
I suspect more homes in this area house forearms than do not. Some have large quantities. Unfortunately many are not secured to keep them from young children.
Let me make it clear, I am not advocating that children should be taught to hunt or shoot as doing so is not the responsibility of the schools. That should be left to families to decide.
What I am talking about is safety, specifically firearms safety. Back when I was the Vermont Commissioner of Fish and Game some 38 years ago I used to talk to all sorts of groups and I always tried to convey the need for firearms education and safety.
My fear is that some 4-year-old will come dragging a firearm out of a bedroom and that a young babysitter will freak out rather than calmly take the gun away and make sure it is safe. Far too often in the anti-gun climate, people so fear firearms that they would rather try to pet a rattlesnake than touch a gun. Remember a firearm is an inanimate object. It will not bite nor sting by simply being touched.
One part of the hunter education courses taught in Vermont and New Hampshire is firearms safety. Students learn to safely handle, load and unload various types of guns. Familiarity is important to safe handling.
That is the part I believe should be taught in the schools just as we teach driver education to keep all of us safe.
I know my position will attract some vehement opposition but I feel the discussion should be had.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for 2021 and license gift certificates are available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
A gift certificate link is on the top of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website home page and in the license section. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem it and purchase their licenses.
***
Purchase your new licenses online at www.nhfishandgame.com, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, or from Fish and Game license agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased at three NHFG regional offices: Lancaster, New Hampton, and Keene.
***
Hikers, snowshoers, climbers, cross country and backcountry skiers, and other outdoor devotees are encouraged to purchase or renew their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2021. Card sales help ensure that NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are there to come to your aid if the unexpected happens. The card also exempts the holder from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs. Those holding a current New Hampshire fishing or hunting license or off-highway recreational vehicles or boat registration are also exempt from this liability. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/safe.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Division would like to ask successful hunters to complete the Small Game Hunter Survey and the Ruffed Grouse Wing and Tail Survey from now through January 8, 2021. These surveys are invaluable to biologists and help lay the foundation for the New Hampshire Small Game Summary Report, which presents final data from these surveys conducted annually by the Department.
Grouse hunters can participate in the Wing and Tail Survey by picking up grouse sample packets from participating locations listed at www.huntnh.com/surveys/ruffed-grouse.html.
Download the Small Game Survey form at www.huntnh.com/surveys/small-game.html, call 603-271-2461, or email wildlife@wildlife.nh.gov and include your name and mailing address and mention the Small Game Survey.
Everyone who completes either of these two surveys will be entered into a raffle for a firearm donated by Sturm Ruger and the Ruffed Grouse Society, respectively.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum Skywatch Almanac that on December 28, 2011: “Lake-effect snows in western VT; 13 inches in Lincoln, 10 inches in Cambridge.”
Parting Shots
Did you know that Warren was in northern New Hampshire? According to a piece in the Associated Press it is.
Last week the following appeared in area newspapers. “Warren, NH (AP)—A new weather station in northern New Hampshire will assist with wildfire prevention.” It went on to explain that a remote automated weather station was installed at the Warren Fish Hatchery.
For years my friends in northern New Hampshire have complained that Concord and the populated areas to the south have no concept of anything “north of the notches.” That being true I can understand why they might consider Warren to be northern New Hampshire.
I live in Bradford which is due west of Warren and would not say Bradford was in northern Vermont. One needs to be in the Kingdom or Lamoille, Franklin of Grand Isle counties to be northern in my opinion and I live 13 miles south of the Kingdom.
***
Last week I asked if any readers knew of where there were mink farms or fox farms, I would appreciate the information. The response was great!
I am now in my 44th year of writing a weekly column and I owe a great deal to my readers. The tips, suggestions, questions and all the feedback including from those who have taken issue with something I wrote have made the column what it is. I rely on you and I have learned a lot from you. Thank you.
***
You will find, as you look back upon your life, that the moments that stand out are the moments when you have done things for others.
— Henry Drummond
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.