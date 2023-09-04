Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. The highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. For the latest information on CWD, check these websites: www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org.
The potential exists for CWD prion proteins to be introduced to the environment through the bodily fluids of CWD-positive deer, elk or moose and then persist in the environment for extended periods of time.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from the following states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
Fluorescent Hunter Orange Save Lives
“Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities, thanks to advances in education as well as science,” said Vermont Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Wearing orange during hunting seasons is one reason. Fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but deer don’t see the bright colors.”
While some hunters might be concerned that deer are scared by hunter orange, in fact deer have been shown to be unaffected by the color. A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. Unlike humans, deer do not have multiple color receptors in their eyes. They can see color, but their spectrum is limited. This means deer must rely heavily on their ability to detect movement over the ability to interpret color variations and patterns.
Hunting in Vermont continues to be safe and hunters can help keep it that way by choosing to wear hunter orange. This video shows how much more visible hunters are when wearing orange: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kjSI79ss9I.
Turkey hunters need to wear camouflage because turkeys have excellent eyesight but wearing some article of hunter orange when you are going to and from your blind or calling spot is a good idea, especially if you are carrying a bird you shot.
Moose Are On The Move-Be Careful When Driving
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. New Hampshire Fish and Game offers similar warnings.
Nineteen people have died in motor vehicle collisions with moose on Vermont highways since 1985.
With one thing on their mind, bulls especially, often step out in front of speeding vehicles with disastrous results to the moose and often the vehicle driver.
“Motorists hit 36 moose on Vermont highways during 2022 and 41 so far this year,” said State Game Warden Major Justin Stedman. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”
The best way to avoid collisions is to be alert, drive defensively and don’t overdrive your headlights. Moose are difficult to see at night and early morning because of their dark color.
If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
The Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose are: Rt.105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield. Rt.114 from East Burke to Canaan. Rt.2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury. Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights. Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier. Rt. 12 from Worcester to Elmore. Rt 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Rt. 109 intersection.
Bits and Pieces
Andrew Drummond completed his 100 consecutive days climb up and down Mount Washington last Tuesday.
The 42 year old owner of Ski The Whites in Jackson started his climbs on May 22 and finished with a hike up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. During his 100 day effort he took several different routes adding to the challenge.
***
A statewide early hunting season to control Vermont’s population of resident Canada geese will occur September 1-25.
***
Archery seasons for turkey and white-tailed deer get underway September 15 in New Hampshire, and the statewide resident Canada goose hunt runs September 1–25.
***
Check out the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s new and upgraded website, wildlife.nh.gov. The new platform hopes to significantly improve user experience, accessibility for all visitors, and ease of use on all mobile devices and desktop environments.
“We understand that, for many folks, the journey outdoors often starts online,” said Matt Sampson, Fish and Game’s Webmaster and Public Information Officer. “The faster we can help you find what you’re looking for, the sooner you can get outside to enjoy all of the opportunities the Granite State has to offer, and our newly optimized website will certainly be a catalyst for this.”
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 2, 1967: “An early frost ended the growing season in Grafton, NH, falling to 29 degrees. The coldest was North Danville, VT, at 27.”
September 3, 2010: “September heat wave; 92, 92, 91, and 92 in Burlington, VT from the 30th to the 3rd. Springfield, VT roasted at 95 on the 2nd.”
September 7, 1953: “Late-season heat wave ended with a soaking rain; Bloomfield, VT 3.11 inches, and West Danville 4.33 inches.”
Parting Shots
Congratulations are in order for Dorothy and Brendan Whittaker. Their tree farm they have been lovingly managing for over 60 years was named Vermont’s Outstanding Tree Farm of the Year for 2023. The Brunswick couple are two very special people who have done much to educate others about sound forest management.
***
I do not have the stamina or lung capacity I did before my triple bypass 16 months ago and I find that frustrating. I have not hiked Moosilauke, my favorite mountain, in two years and vowed to do so this year.
Trying to get in shape, I hiked Tucker Mountain twice this past week and Wrights Mountain once. They are short hikes and I am back home in two hours but the exercise can only help.
Don Kollisch and I plan to hike Moosilauke later this month so I need to get ready.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
