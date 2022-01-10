Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: I Wish We Could Still Ride Sleds Down The Road

Winter has always been an enjoyable time for me and still is. As I drive up and down Fairground Road in Bradford, I am reminded of how it was our playground back in the 50s and early 60s and how we rode our sleds down the mile-long hill unconcerned about vehicles.
We had a traverse some 12 feet long, with rails on the side for our feet on which a lot of kids could pile for a thrilling and sometimes scary ride down to the junction of Route 5 where we had to pull into the state highway garage to stop. It was common on a good sledding day that several friends would come up from the village for a ride on the traverse.
Back then no salt was applied to the road and very little sand so the surface of the road was hard-packed and great for sleds. Most residents ran chains on their vehicles much of the winter.
How about hauling the big heavy traverse back up the hill you ask. Simple, we seldom had to wait very long to hitch a ride. Cars back then had bumpers with two uprights on the ends, ideal for tossing the tow road over. Everyone who used the road knew us kids and was always willing to pull us back up the hill to our house.
Bradford is not much different from many towns in Vermont and New Hampshire. It is growing and houses are springing up everywhere. Open land is getting more scarce each year. All that makes me sad though I know we can’t live in the past and that progress is often good. Nevertheless, I don’t like it. I guess I’m just an old curmudgeon.
Fairground Road is not the road I knew as a youth. It is now a heavily traveled road lined with residences and no farmland.
When I was very young, there were nine residences on what was then Fairground Road. By the time I entered high school that number had increased to fourteen. Now there are 54 and another fourteen more off-side roads such as Farr Lane, Moore Lane, Sunrise Drive and Dobbins Lane. Four of those on Fairground Road have apartments, one with four and two with two.
Fairground Road ended at the “four corners” where Goshen Road East now joins. The road straight ahead was known as the West Newbury Road. Since the advent of E-911, Fairground Road now extends to the Newbury town line where it becomes Tyler Farm Road. At the old four corners, now a three corners, you can see the remains of the Durgen Road which connected with Route 5. It was severed by the construction of I-91 in the early 70s and the lower end has been renamed Roaring Brook Road.
The West Newbury Road and the Durgen Road were closed and barricaded after deer season and remained closed until after mud season. West Newbury residents had to get to Bradford via Rogers Hill Road or the Snake Road to South Newbury.
There was only one house between the four corners and the junction of Tyler Farm Road and Rogers Hill Road in West Newbury and it was a seasonal residence. Today there are twelve and five more on the McDuffee Trail, and three on French Road.
O’Gorman Road had one old farmhouse that was a summer home. Today there are nine residences.
When you take all those houses plus those on Goshen Road East, Rabbit Track, Rogers Hill, and the many West Newbury homes, you can understand why Fairground Road is now a very busy thoroughfare and no longer the quiet country road I remember.
I tell people how we spent much of the winter sliding on Fairground Road and the summer racing down the hill on our jalopies we made with a 2X4 frame and old baby carriage wheels and they find it hard to believe. The traffic has increased so dramatically in the last 60 years that playing in the road would be suicidal. What were once fields, pastures and wood lots now are home sites.
The pavement ended at the top of Fairground Road where it now crosses the interstate. I still refer to the location as “the top of the blacktop” although it has been paved since they widened the road to the four corners nearly 50 years ago.
All the roads in the area were dirt until you reached the junction of Rogers Hill and Tyler Farm roads in West Newbury or went around Goshen to the top of the hill coming up from town.
Anyone who has lived in the region for a half-century or more can recount similar changes in their towns. Many longtime residents like me lament the growth that has occurred making once rural farm country more urban than we would have liked.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the 2022 Winter Turkey Flock Survey. The survey opened on January 1 and will run through March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
The Department also continues to monitor the prevalence of two viruses that are present in the wild turkey population: Avian Pox and Lymphoproliferative Disease Virus (LPDV). The public is asked to keep an eye out this winter for any turkeys displaying lesions or wart-like protuberances on the head or neck areas of turkeys they see and report these observations through the online survey.
Parting Shots
You might as well hear it from me as on the street. I have colon cancer and am about to begin treatment. I will keep you posted to avoid speculation and rumor.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
