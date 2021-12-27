The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques.
“Our ice fishing clinics will be held from January through March with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
Each clinic will last 2 ½ to 3 hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Topics to be covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations, and different techniques for different fish.
A variety of clinic topics are being offered to reach beginners and experienced anglers. Introduction to Ice Fishing clinics will cover all the basics while species-specific programs such as Trout Fishing are perfect for anglers with some ice fishing experience but who may be looking for more specific tips on targeting certain species.
All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.
Pre-registration is required and can be done on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 802-505-5562 will be available for questions.
The first clinic will be held in West Danville on Friday, January 7 at 4 p.m. Introduction to Smelt Fishing will be held at the Joe’s Pond Fishing Access.
Other clinics will be held in Bennington, Brattleboro, Poultney and Orwell.
Don’t Trust The Ice
Though all ice is potentially dangerous, the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research & Engineering Laboratory in Hanover offers a “rule of thumb” on ice thickness: There should be a minimum of six inches of hard ice before individual foot travel, and eight to ten inches of hard ice for snow machine or All-Terrain Vehicle travel.
Keep in mind that thick ice does not always mean safe ice. It is possible for ice to be thick, but not strong, because of varying weather conditions. Weak ice is formed when warming trends break down ice, then the slushy surface re-freezes. Be especially careful of areas with current, such as inlets, outlets and spring holes, where the ice can be dangerously thin.
I like the saying, Thick and blue, tried and true, Thin and crispy, way too risky.
Changes In Vermont Fishing Regs Take Place January 1
There are some changes in Vermont’s fishing regulations that take effect January 1.
Eric Palmer, Director of the Fish Division, said, “We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board, and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont. These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”
In certain lakes and ponds, trout fishing will start on January 1.
We will be able to keep 8 trout from streams and rivers. This means 8 total fish of any combination of Brook, Brown or Rainbow Trout.
Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations.
The changes mean that the number of tables in the Fishing Guide is reduced from 10 to 3, something I welcome. Over the years so many regulations have been added that it is often difficult to find out what is legal on a given body of water.
To get all the details, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com where you can download a copy of the 2022 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS or grab a hard copy at one of many license agent locations across the state.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Division would like to ask successful hunters to complete the Small Game Hunter Survey and the Ruffed Grouse Wing and Tail Survey from now through January 8, 2022. These surveys are invaluable to biologists and help lay the foundation for the New Hampshire Small Game Summary Report, which presents final data from these surveys conducted annually by the Department. The 2020-21 report is now available by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/small-game.html.
Everyone who completes either of these two surveys will be entered into a raffle for a firearm donated by Sturm Ruger and the Ruffed Grouse Society, respectively.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game is hosting a free ice-fishing seminar on Wednesday, January 5 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The talk begins at 7 p.m.
The featured presenter will be New Hampshire fishing guide Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors. In his talk, Moore will explain the tools and techniques he uses to catch white perch, lake trout, and black crappie through the ice. You’ll get the latest insights on equipment, lures, and gear, where to find these fish, and strategies for angling success and increasing your catch. Both experienced ice anglers and those new to the sport will learn something new.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on December 31, 2007: “The last snowflakes of a very snowy December sift down on First Night revelers; Saint Johnsbury’s total of 53.7 inches makes it the snowiest December on record.”
***
Mark also provided the December Records and Averages.
Warmest: 35.8°F in 2015 Coldest: 4.6°F in 1989
Wettest: 7.91 inches in 1973 Snowiest: 53.7 inches in 2007
Parting Shots
My wood splitter is a Troy Built, not a Toro as I wrote in my column two weeks ago. I don’t know what I was thinking, or perhaps I was not.
***
I have been busy with the state hazmat team. It started a week ago with an upside-down truck loaded with fuel oil in Woodbury, followed by the fire in Coventry on Sunday morning and the multiple vehicle accident and tractor-trailer rollover in Topsham on Wednesday. Also my fire department was called for the fire in the industrial park in Newbury.
***
I say it all the time. There is so much to do in the region which is rich in the arts thanks to so many dedicated individuals and non-profit organizations.
The Saturday before Christmas I spent an enjoyable evening at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall in Haverhill listening to the Roomful of Blues band. I especially loved the trumpet and the clarinets.
The Rhode Island band was formed in 1967 and has been attracting large crowds ever since. If you get a chance to hear them play, do so. I assure you they will keep you actively engaged.
Thursday afternoon Linda and I drove to Teago or South Pomfret and the Grange Theatre for Christmas at the Grange.
The show featured music from Broadway shows, classic films and tv specials. Featured were, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Sound of Music, Songs For A New World, and Mame, music from holiday specials such as Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Home Alone.
All left the wonderful little theatre with the Christmas spirit.
Sunday we went to Hanover to see Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
The show opened on Broadway in 1957 and the original film was released in 1961. It has continued to attract audiences ever since.
I don’t know when I first saw the movie but it was likely 68 or 69. I know the music and the choreography impressed me. I liked the songs so much that I purchased the record which we still have and played it so often that it is nearly worn out.
We definitely did not leave the show with the Christmas spirit in fact it was a bit of a downer. The singing and dancing were as good as ever but the violence and unrequited love affected me much differently more than 50 years later.
***
Linda, Oak and I want to wish you all the best for the new year. We hope Covid will at least be under control so that we can again enjoy gatherings or people and forego wearing masks and social distancing.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
