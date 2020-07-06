Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Idiots destroy public property and harm responsible gun owners

The three shot up signs in the photo will have to be replaced at considerable cost to the taxpayers of Newbury. They are clear evidence that there are idiots driving our roads with firearms ready to destroy public and private property for their own warped pleasure.
It angers me that such actions by fools give the anti gun people fodder to paint all of us who are responsible gun owners with the same brush. I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an owner of many firearms which I store and use in a responsible and safe manner.
If you have any idea who the morons are, call the Vermont State Police. We need to put a stop to the destructive and dangerous actions of a very few. Stand up for responsible gun ownership and help weed out those whose actions hurt us all.
I think it is time to bring back the town stocks of old. Once it is determined who the half wit morons are who shot up the signs they should be locked in stocks on the town common for 24 hours so all can see them and heap abuse on them.
I realize that can not happen but hopefully they will be prosecuted and fined. I know it is too much to ask but a little jail time might get their attention plus being forced to pay Newbury for all costs related to replacing the signs. I hope too, if they have hunting licenses, that they can be revoked.
I checked with a local road foreman and was told that the signs will cost about $150 and that does not include the labor of the road crew to replace them. Taxpayers in all towns should consider that as the same vandalism occurs all too frequently in all our towns.
Bits and Pieces
Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Unit L in southeastern New Hampshire during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to apply for a special permit online. These permits will be issued through an online lottery, and the application period will run July 8-21. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these permits. Unit L permits are available online only. Alternatively, hunters may purchase a Unit M permit beginning July 22 which is also in the southeastern part of the state.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club will hold a registered sporting clays shoot July 11. Learn more about the event at nekclays.com or on Facebook at NekclaysVT or by calling 802-473-6141 or 802-535-9213.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in West Burke will be the sight of The Shooting Party In The Kingdom, certain to be a fun time for the shooters and spectators alike. The event is hailed as “Celebrating the Guns and Sport of Edwardian England” with a simulated driven bird shoot.
Only side by side shotguns may be used and “proper” attire is required for the shooters. That means no jeans, camo clothing or shorts. Shirts with collars must be worn. Expect to see shooters dressed in tweeds with vests and period hats.
The public is welcome to watch the event and I hope to be there.
For questions and registration contact Jack Dudley at 207-751-1233 or woodcockone@yahoo.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that July 1, 2004: “Powerful thunderstorms dumped 1 to 2 inches of rain, whipped up some damaging winds, and dropped golf ball-sized hail in Underhill, VT.”
He also tells us that on July 8, 1816: “The Year Without a Summer; frost in Middlebury, Williamstown, and Windsor, Vermont. Little damage was noted to crops.”
***
Mark Breen says that on July 4, The Earth was at aphelion, its most distant point from the Sun, 94,507,635 miles away. I didn’t notice the difference. Did you?
Parting Shots
Linda and I had an enjoyable time Friday in northern Orleans County. Our first stop was in Brownington where we visited the Old Stone House Museum and grounds of the Historic Village.
We were given a tour of the museum by Mahala Nyberg, a new staff member whose enthusiasm for the museum is evident. We found her to be a knowledgable and personable guide whose understanding of the museum and its artifacts will only grow as the summer continues.
I have been communicating with Executive Director Molly Veysey for a year now as the museum will be one of the trips offered in conjunction with the Outdoor Writers Association of America’s annual conference to be held at Jay Peak next July. It has been many years since I last visited and decided it was time to familiarize myself with the museum, grounds and other historic buildings of the Orleans County Historical Society.
Alexander Twilight was born in Corinth in 1795 and, upon graduation from Middlebury College in 1823, became the first African-American to earn a baccalaureate from an American college or University.
His time in Brownington where he served as principal of the school and as pastor of the church was at times controversial but his efforts to educate the youth of the region are legendary and the three story granite building built as a dormitory for boarding students now houses the museum. The former dormitory as well as the small house he and his wife first lived in and the much larger house they built later are all part of his legacy.
The theater at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon bears his name thanks to the late Graham Newell whose vast knowledge of Vermont history thrilled many a student a the college and legislators during his long tenure as a Caledonia County Senator.
If you have not been to Brownington and the Historic Village, I urge you to wait no longer. May I suggest a virtual museum tour at https://oldstonehousemuseum.org which you can access on the website and then a self guided tour and, if you have time, a private guided tour of the museum which can be arranged by appointment for a very reasonable fee. Call 802-754-2022.
Up behind the Orleans County Grammar School is Prospect Hill and the Observatory Tower. It is an ideal place for a picnic after you have visited the museum and grounds. The views in all directions are spectacular.
We didn’t have a picnic lunch with us so we drove to Newport and the East Side Restaurant where we sat on one of the spacious decks overlooking Lake Memphremagog and Newport. The tables, spaced appropriately, all had umbrellas for shade and a cool breeze made our lunch most enjoyable.
Beware, the portions are large and the food delicious as are the specialty summer drinks. I have eaten at the restaurant many times over the years and never had a meal I didn’t think was great.
Check out their website, https://www.eastsiderestaurant.net, and call 802-334-2340 for a reservation.
We next went to the city dock to meet Rick Desrochers who is the Executive Director of the tour boat Northern Star. I have been dealing with him in preparation for next year’s conference as well.
I was impressed with how much work he and others have done to get the boat in tip top shape and ready for tours on Lake Memphremagog once Covid-19 restrictions lesson. At the moment, the state is restricting the 49 passenger vessel to12 people and the U.S. Coast Guard to 5.
It is hoped both numbers will be increased this summer so tours and dinner cruises will be operating. I know Linda and I plan to be among the first to board.
Besides working on the Northern Star, Rick has been very busy working with community partners to enhance tourism in Newport and the region. Cruises will feature a different local restaurant each voyage and arrangements are being made to combine tours of local attractions with cruises.
I have been following the saga of the Northern Star since it first came to the lake and then was idled for three years with an uncertain future. Thanks to a group of local business people whose dedication to the Newport area is exemplary and the North Country Federal Credit Union Foundation whose support was critical, the Northern Star will again been a major attraction for Newport.
Check it out at http://northernstarcruises.com or call 802-487-0234 or email NorthernStarCruise@gmail.com.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
