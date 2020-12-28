COVID-19 has made the holiday season memorable mostly for what we can’t do and for the losses so many are suffering. It is heart-wrenching to think of those whose lives were lost to the virus and those who have lost their jobs and may lose their homes and those who are in need of food and essentials.
We were the lucky ones. Linda was home with Oak and me for Christmas after being rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding on Sunday.
I am so grateful to the staff at NVRH who took such excellent care of Linda while she was in the ICU from Sunday evening to Wednesday afternoon. She has nothing but praise for everyone she encountered from the emergency room to the ICU to the OR. Because of the pandemic, I could not visit her in the hospital or be with her when she awoke from the anesthesia, something so many others face with loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes.
She will have to go to DHMC for surgery once the internal bleeding is controlled. We can deal with that now that we were able to celebrate Christmas together.
It was a far different Christmas from what we had for many years when we ran the Bradford Community Christmas Dinner. Often we were so exhausted when we got home Christmas night that we didn’t even exchange gifts, preferring to wait until the day after when we could enjoy the experience.
I went cross-country skiing Thursday afternoon. It was my first time on skis this season and something I had to do while there was still plenty of snow which would soon be gone. Christmas Eve, we attended a church service virtually, a new experience for us.
About that time I got back from skiing the rains began to pick up as did the wind. Every time I awoke during the night I heard the water cascading off the house roof, onto the porch roof and then to the ground.
When I got up at 6, it was still raining and the winds continued in gusts. As we live in the woods, no matter which window you looked out, trees were swaying, at times much more than I would have liked. Twice over the years, a tree has crashed down on our roofs doing significant damage.
It continued to rain all day and most of Christmas night pretty much eliminating the snow cover.
The temperatures were most unusual for Christmas but had been predicted. When I got out of bed before daylight it was 49 and by late morning it was 54 here. On the other side of the state in Burlington, it was a balmy 65. COVID has wreaked havoc on our economy and now the rains and high temperatures have pretty much shut down the winter sports that are so important to our economy and our mental and physical health.
It doesn’t look like much in the way of snowfall will come until after the first of the year. It can’t come soon enough for me and the many others who enjoy winter.
I always say, if it is going to be cold, give me snow.
Bits and Pieces
Congratulations to Emma Lee Patricia Putnam who lives in Landaff and Monroe. The 12-year-old received New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Youth Conservationist Award of Excellence. She also received the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association Junior Snowmobiler of the Year Award.
***
Wild turkeys exist in every town in Vermont today, but that was not always the case. Wild turkeys disappeared from Vermont in the mid-to-late 1800s due to habitat destruction when land was cleared for farming, and only 25 percent of the state was covered by forest.
The wild turkeys we see in Vermont today originated from just 31 wild turkeys stocked in Rutland County by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department in 1969 and 1970. Vermont’s forest habitat was once again capable of supporting turkeys. State wildlife biologists moved groups of these birds northward, and today Vermont’s population of turkeys is estimated at close to 50,000.
Hunters are the ones we can thank for the return of the wild turkey. Funding for Vermont’s wild turkey restoration was derived from the sale of hunting licenses and a federal tax on hunting equipment.
***
Purchase your Hike Safe card before you need it. Hikers, snowshoers, cross country and backcountry skiers, climbers, and all other outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2021. Card sales help ensure that NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are there to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.
Valid for the calendar year, the 2021 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2021. The price is the same for both residents and non-residents.
Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, in Concord.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum Skywatch Almanac that on December 30, 2017: “Frigid end to the year; temperatures below zero from afternoon of the 27 through midday of the 30th; uniform cold, with –25°F in Sutton and Island Pond, VT, and Lancaster, NH.”
Mark also supplied the December Records and Averages
Warmest: 35.8°F in 2015 Coldest: 4.6°F in 1989
Wettest: 7.91 inches in 1973 Snowiest: 53.7 inches in 2007
Parting Shots
Linda, Oak and I want to wish you all a safe, healthy and happy new year. Let it be much better than 2020.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
